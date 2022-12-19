Read full article on original website
Fred Derf
3d ago
Tomlin is the entire reason for the inappropriate behavior. Not a Head coach. Or this NEVER would of occurred!
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Visiting Pittsburgh? Here's Your To-Do ListTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Weird Pittsburgh: The Mystery of the Toynbee TilesTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Steelers Legend Franco Harris Dies Days Before Immaculate Reception Anniversary
The Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer was set to have his number retired this weekend.
Mike Quick: Jalen Hurts' injury could be a long-term 'gift' for Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles radio color commentator Mike Quick is taking the optimistic angle on Jalen Hurts’ injury, actually saying that a short rest for a relatively non-serious injury could be a “gift.”
Former Browns, Steelers QB signed by new team
The Tennessee Titans have signed former Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs off the practice squad of the Detroit Lions.
Watch: Franco Harris Interview After Immaculate Reception
Watch the iconic interview after one of the Pittsburgh Steelers' greatest moments.
Pat Narduzzi Accuses Utah of Flipping Pitt Commit Daidren Zipperer using NIL Promises
Pat Narduzzi believes the Pitt Panthers lost a wide receiver commit because of tampering.
Yardbarker
Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
Steelers great Franco Harris dies at age 72
Two days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and three days before his number is scheduled to be retired by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris died. He was 72. No cause of death was revealed, but family friend Curtis Aiken — the former...
Mike Tomlin Encouraged Marcus Allen's Unsportsmanlike Penalty
The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach wasn't very upset about the incident.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steelers Changing Field to Replicate Immaculate Reception
The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking another step to honor Franco Harris.
Alabama Football: No surprise Nick Saban proved naysayers wrong – again
Going back to at least last January, writing off Alabama football coach, Nick Saban has been a popular theme. The general assessment was Nick Saban was out of touch with the game of college football. Many reasons why were offered, the loudest being at Saban’s age he could no longer connect with teenage recruits.
FanSided
301K+
Followers
586K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 10