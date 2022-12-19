ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gothamist

Why coyotes aren't leaving New York City anytime soon

Two pups play at night captured by Gotham Coyote Project’s field cameras over the summer. Pups usually leave their parents’ home when they’re about six months old, but NYC coyotes sometimes choose to wait longer, up to more than one year. According to Gotham Coyote Project, the furry canids are adapting to human food, changing their family habits and swimming through the East River. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Separate Queens hit-and-run crashes critically injure 2 men minutes apart: police

Two men were critically injured in separate hit-and-run crashes that occurred just minutes apart and miles away Wednesday night in Queens, according to authorities. Separate Queens hit-and-run crashes critically injure …. Two men were critically injured in separate hit-and-run crashes that occurred just minutes apart and miles away Wednesday night...
QUEENS, NY
newsnationnow.com

NYC councilman: Anti-drag protesters ‘want to silence us’

(NewsNation) — A New York City councilman has been offered official protection after his apartment was vandalized by anti-LGBTQ protesters because he attended a Drag Story Hour at the NYC Public Library. “They want us to be intimidated. They want us to go into hiding, not just me, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BET

NYC Subway Shooter Frank James Says He Will Plead Guilty To Terrorism

Frank James, who allegedly opened fire on a packed New York City subway train earlier this year, now admits to the terrorist act. The New York Times reports that James’ lawyers filed a letter Wednesday (Dec. 21) in Brooklyn federal court saying that he would plead guilty to 10 counts of terrorism, one for each of the 10 victims shot in the assault, and one count of discharging a firearm during a violent crime. He previously pleaded not guilty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Sheriff details crackdown on illegal weed stores in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The road to selling marijuana legally in New York City is a bumpy one. The legalization of weed has brought a tidal wave of small businesses selling illegal cannabis products. NYC Sheriff Anthony Miranda, along with his team, seized more than $4 million worth of cannabis products earlier this month and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Celebrate Christmas with the iconic WPIX Yule Log

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s the return of a beloved Christmas classic that’s been sparking holiday joy for generations. PIX11 News will air two versions of its WPIX Yule Log footage on Christmas Day. The iconic 1970 version of the holiday celebration will air from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the original 1966 version — long thought lost — will air from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Domino Sugar sign returns to Brooklyn waterfront

A Domino Sugar sign is back and bright on top of a building on the Brooklyn waterfront. The new permanent replica has been installed and is now visible night and day along the East River. Domino Sugar sign returns to Brooklyn waterfront. A Domino Sugar sign is back and bright...
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

NYC quietly moves to let giant batteries be installed on roofs

One city agency now stands between a private company and its plan to build a colossal lithium ion power bank on top of a Brooklyn building. If approved, the project would mark the first time such a substation is permitted to be built on the roof of a residential building anywhere in the boroughs, the US, and quite possibly the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Circus Abyssinia returns to NYC with brand-new show

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Circus Abyssinia is returning to New York after four long years. The international circus has a brand new show that pays homage to one of Ethiopia’s trailblazing athletes. New York Living’s Kirstin Cole is at the New Victory Theater in Midtown Manhattan with an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man indicted for allegedly trying to rape woman on NYC subway train

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Staten Island man was indicted on attempted rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a train in Manhattan, officials said Thursday. Chris Tapia, 23, sat down near the 24-year-old woman on a no. 4 train on Nov. 17, authorities said. He allegedly pulled his pants and underwear down, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New York to open first legal pot dispensary by year’s end

The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is set to open Dec. 29, marking a long-awaited launch of a cannabis industry that could become one of the country's most lucrative. New York to open first legal pot dispensary by year’s …. The first legal dispensary for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment For Attempted Rape On Moving Subway Car

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the indictment of CHRIS TAPIA, 23, for attempting to rape a woman on a moving 4 train in Lower Manhattan. TAPIA is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with one count of Attempted Rape in the First Degree and one count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.[1]
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Officials share plan to end chronic homelessness in Newark

At the city's last count, it's estimated there are nearly 1,700 people homeless in Newark. Officials, trying to turn the tides, announced a strategic plan to end chronic homelessness in the city. Officials share plan to end chronic homelessness …. At the city's last count, it's estimated there are nearly...
NEWARK, NJ

