FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why coyotes aren't leaving New York City anytime soon
Two pups play at night captured by Gotham Coyote Project’s field cameras over the summer. Pups usually leave their parents’ home when they’re about six months old, but NYC coyotes sometimes choose to wait longer, up to more than one year. According to Gotham Coyote Project, the furry canids are adapting to human food, changing their family habits and swimming through the East River. [ more › ]
pix11.com
Separate Queens hit-and-run crashes critically injure 2 men minutes apart: police
Two men were critically injured in separate hit-and-run crashes that occurred just minutes apart and miles away Wednesday night in Queens, according to authorities. Separate Queens hit-and-run crashes critically injure …. Two men were critically injured in separate hit-and-run crashes that occurred just minutes apart and miles away Wednesday night...
newsnationnow.com
NYC councilman: Anti-drag protesters ‘want to silence us’
(NewsNation) — A New York City councilman has been offered official protection after his apartment was vandalized by anti-LGBTQ protesters because he attended a Drag Story Hour at the NYC Public Library. “They want us to be intimidated. They want us to go into hiding, not just me, but...
pix11.com
Exclusive: One-on-one with NYPD Commissioner Sewell as she wraps 1st year as top cop
PIX11 News sat down for an exclusive, one-on-one interview with NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell as she wraps up a very busy year and takes a fresh look at what's ahead for the New Year. Exclusive: One-on-one with NYPD Commissioner Sewell …. PIX11 News sat down for an exclusive, one-on-one interview...
BET
NYC Subway Shooter Frank James Says He Will Plead Guilty To Terrorism
Frank James, who allegedly opened fire on a packed New York City subway train earlier this year, now admits to the terrorist act. The New York Times reports that James’ lawyers filed a letter Wednesday (Dec. 21) in Brooklyn federal court saying that he would plead guilty to 10 counts of terrorism, one for each of the 10 victims shot in the assault, and one count of discharging a firearm during a violent crime. He previously pleaded not guilty.
Sheriff details crackdown on illegal weed stores in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The road to selling marijuana legally in New York City is a bumpy one. The legalization of weed has brought a tidal wave of small businesses selling illegal cannabis products. NYC Sheriff Anthony Miranda, along with his team, seized more than $4 million worth of cannabis products earlier this month and […]
Legendary Rapper in Dispute with NYC Group Over Casino Project
Several proposals for casino development in New York City are currently under consideration. But competition for licensing is fierce and opposition from a community group is complicating efforts in one prospective neighborhood. The current business activity was set in motion a decade ago. A law passed in 2013 permitting four...
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the rodent capital.
Orkin's pest controllers just recently published the negative hit list of the US cities worst affected by rat infestations, on their website. And the Big Apple ended up in an embarrassing second place.
pix11.com
Celebrate Christmas with the iconic WPIX Yule Log
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s the return of a beloved Christmas classic that’s been sparking holiday joy for generations. PIX11 News will air two versions of its WPIX Yule Log footage on Christmas Day. The iconic 1970 version of the holiday celebration will air from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the original 1966 version — long thought lost — will air from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
pix11.com
Domino Sugar sign returns to Brooklyn waterfront
A Domino Sugar sign is back and bright on top of a building on the Brooklyn waterfront. The new permanent replica has been installed and is now visible night and day along the East River. Domino Sugar sign returns to Brooklyn waterfront. A Domino Sugar sign is back and bright...
Detroit News
Stunning fall: crypto mogul to enter plea on eight criminal counts in NYC
New York — Disgraced former cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried was granted release from law enforcement custody on Thursday after agreeing in his first U.S. court appearance to post a $250 million bond and remain confined to his parents' home in Palo Alto, Calif. The 30-year-old, clad in a charcoal...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC quietly moves to let giant batteries be installed on roofs
One city agency now stands between a private company and its plan to build a colossal lithium ion power bank on top of a Brooklyn building. If approved, the project would mark the first time such a substation is permitted to be built on the roof of a residential building anywhere in the boroughs, the US, and quite possibly the world.
NYC to transform school cafeterias across all 5 boroughs, including 2 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will reimagine the student dining experience by transforming cafeterias in public schools across the five boroughs — including at least two Staten Island schools, Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David C. Banks announced Tuesday. Adams and Banks announced the expansion...
Bad NYC landlords worse than ever: 100 worst landlords list shows drastic increase in overall complaints
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams released his annual 100 worst New York City landlords list on Tuesday. The ignominious winner of this year’s list set the record as the worst landlord since Williams started the tradition four years ago.
pix11.com
Circus Abyssinia returns to NYC with brand-new show
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Circus Abyssinia is returning to New York after four long years. The international circus has a brand new show that pays homage to one of Ethiopia’s trailblazing athletes. New York Living’s Kirstin Cole is at the New Victory Theater in Midtown Manhattan with an...
Man indicted for allegedly trying to rape woman on NYC subway train
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Staten Island man was indicted on attempted rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a train in Manhattan, officials said Thursday. Chris Tapia, 23, sat down near the 24-year-old woman on a no. 4 train on Nov. 17, authorities said. He allegedly pulled his pants and underwear down, […]
pix11.com
New York to open first legal pot dispensary by year’s end
The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is set to open Dec. 29, marking a long-awaited launch of a cannabis industry that could become one of the country's most lucrative. New York to open first legal pot dispensary by year’s …. The first legal dispensary for...
Eric Adams wants to halve City Council's $563M fund as NYC braces for migrant budget crunch
New York Mayor Eric Adams wants to slash half of the city council's $563 million discretionary fund to help offset the city's financial woes which is expected to worsen amid the growing migrant crisis.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment For Attempted Rape On Moving Subway Car
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the indictment of CHRIS TAPIA, 23, for attempting to rape a woman on a moving 4 train in Lower Manhattan. TAPIA is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with one count of Attempted Rape in the First Degree and one count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.[1]
pix11.com
Officials share plan to end chronic homelessness in Newark
At the city's last count, it's estimated there are nearly 1,700 people homeless in Newark. Officials, trying to turn the tides, announced a strategic plan to end chronic homelessness in the city. Officials share plan to end chronic homelessness …. At the city's last count, it's estimated there are nearly...
