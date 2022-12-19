Frank James, who allegedly opened fire on a packed New York City subway train earlier this year, now admits to the terrorist act. The New York Times reports that James’ lawyers filed a letter Wednesday (Dec. 21) in Brooklyn federal court saying that he would plead guilty to 10 counts of terrorism, one for each of the 10 victims shot in the assault, and one count of discharging a firearm during a violent crime. He previously pleaded not guilty.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO