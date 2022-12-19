ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pix11.com

Domino Sugar sign returns to Brooklyn waterfront

A Domino Sugar sign is back and bright on top of a building on the Brooklyn waterfront. The new permanent replica has been installed and is now visible night and day along the East River. Domino Sugar sign returns to Brooklyn waterfront. A Domino Sugar sign is back and bright...
BROOKLYN, NY
W42ST.nyc

Hell’s Kitchen’s Most Notorious Landlord Tops List of New York’s Worst Apartment Owners

For every “Best of 2022” list, there are also the “Worst of” rankings. This year’s “Worst Landlords” list, compiled by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is topped by the landlord of the neighborhood’s most notoriously neglected properties  — 410 and 412 W46th Street. Williams named the owner as Johnathan Santana, and called him the […] The post Hell’s Kitchen’s Most Notorious Landlord Tops List of New York’s Worst Apartment Owners appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Celebrate Christmas with the iconic WPIX Yule Log

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s the return of a beloved Christmas classic that’s been sparking holiday joy for generations. PIX11 News will air two versions of its WPIX Yule Log footage on Christmas Day. The iconic 1970 version of the holiday celebration will air from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the original 1966 version — long thought lost — will air from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City struggling to process applications for food stamps

NEW YORK -- More than half all New Yorkers who apply for SNAP benefits, more commonly known as food stamps, are waiting and waiting for a response.The federal money is there, but the city has been slow to process the applications and get it to those in need.CBS2 found out why and what can be done about it.The city's Human Resources Administration -- or HRA -- is promptly processing applications for SNAP benefits less than half of the time.Henry Robinson of East New York, Brooklyn said he knows firsthand the system is difficult to navigate."I'm actually one of the individuals...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Intense rain, snow scuttle holiday travel plans in NYC, across US

Intense winter weather is making holiday travel anything but merry for millions of Americans. Intense rain, snow scuttle holiday travel plans in …. Intense winter weather is making holiday travel anything but merry for millions of Americans. Sneak peek at the the holiday shops at Bryant Park. PIX11's Alex Lee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABA Journal

Girl Scouts mom is ousted from Rockettes show after facial recognition IDs her as lawyer in banned law firm

An exterior view of the Radio City Music Hall in New York on Dec. 9. Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA via the Associated Press. A New Jersey mom taking her daughter to see a show featuring the Rockettes as part of a Girl Scouts field trip was recently ousted from the Radio City Music Hall because facial recognition technology identified her as a lawyer at a law firm that sued a related venue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New York to open first legal pot dispensary by year’s end

The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is set to open Dec. 29, marking a long-awaited launch of a cannabis industry that could become one of the country's most lucrative. New York to open first legal pot dispensary by year’s …. The first legal dispensary for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Circus Abyssinia returns to NYC with brand-new show

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Circus Abyssinia is returning to New York after four long years. The international circus has a brand new show that pays homage to one of Ethiopia’s trailblazing athletes. New York Living’s Kirstin Cole is at the New Victory Theater in Midtown Manhattan with an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

NYPD officers moving to Florida in droves

Trained in New York but working in Florida? Many NYPD officers are handing in their badges and then heading south. For a little over a year, Florida's governor has been luring them, and now moving companies are even partnering with him. CBS2's John Dias reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC nonprofit making Hanukkah wish list come true for thousands of kids

Thousands of children around the world will have something to smile about this Hanukkah, as one organization has made it its mission to help families through illness, trauma and other crises this holiday season. NYC nonprofit making Hanukkah wish list come true …. Thousands of children around the world will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

MTA worker attacked with hammer

NEW YORK - A subway worker was hospitalized after he was attacked with a hammer in a Manhattan subway station early on Tuesday morning. The NYPD says it happened around 1:45 a.m. inside the W. 14th St. and 8th Ave. Subway Station in the West Village. A 29-year-old man walked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Delicious drinks to celebrate National Sangria Day

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tuesday, Dec. 20, is National Sangria Day, and the New York Living team celebrated with Lisa Fernandes, the head bartender at the Hidden Pearl and the bartender for Rule of Thirds in Brooklyn. Watch the video players for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate

A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

SNAP Posts an Additional $95 This Month for Families in Need

New York City families participating in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) should have received supplementary payments of $95 on Wednesday. New York families living outside the city should receive their additional payments today. Since April 2020, the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) has provided...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

