San Diego, CA

KPBS

Bridge shelter for seniors experiencing homelessness opens

San Diego elected officials Tuesday helped open the Seniors Landing Bridge Shelter, a 33-room non-congregate facility at a leased hotel that will house seniors experiencing homelessness. "This shelter is the latest step in our comprehensive strategy to address homelessness in San Diego, with solutions specifically tailored to the needs of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Chula Vista City Council won’t send Republican mayor to SANDAG

Democrats have secured a governing majority on the SANDAG board of directors after the Chula Vista City Council on Tuesday appointed Councilmember Andrea Cardenas as its representative. Many cities, Chula Vista among them, have historically appointed their mayors to the SANDAG board without much controversy. But leaders in the local...
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

No convictions, but San Diego police continue to arrest unhoused people

San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego nonprofit trains teens in Ghana to track slave trade through drones

A San Diego nonprofit, which trains teenage girls of color to use drones to discover their heritage, has taken the program to Africa. The founder of Our Genetic Legacy met with school girls in Ghana, as part of a new initiative about the slave trade between Africa, the US and the UK. KPBS reporter, Claire Strong, has the story.<br/>
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Water supply in Colorado River shrinking

Millions of people depend on water from the Colorado River, but the supply is shrinking due to climate change. In other news, a major San Diego nonprofit has been hit with a lawsuit alleging racism and gender discrimination. Plus, the San Diego VA Medical Center officially has a new name honoring a female Latina veteran.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Flavored tobacco is now off the market in California

While California's flavored tobacco ban is being hailed by health organizations, convenience store owners say the products are being unfairly targeted. Hanny Thomas saw an uptick in flavored tobacco sales at his Inner World Smoke Shop in Oceanside, just before California's new ban on those products took effect. “The demand...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

State wants more affordable housing in Coronado

State housing officials are dialing up the pressure on Coronado to zone for more affordable housing, or the city could soon face a lawsuit. In other news, the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday appointed Democrat Councilmember Andrea Cardenas to the SANDAG board. Plus, how the weather this holiday weekend could impact your plans.
CORONADO, CA
KPBS

King tides arrive on San Diego coastline

King tides are coming to San Diego’s coastline, bringing an unusually high tide at 8:08 a.m. Friday and 8:54 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. But, this year, the tides are only expected to produce minor flooding at some beach parking lots and boardwalks. King tides typically...
SAN DIEGO, CA

