KPBS
Bridge shelter for seniors experiencing homelessness opens
San Diego elected officials Tuesday helped open the Seniors Landing Bridge Shelter, a 33-room non-congregate facility at a leased hotel that will house seniors experiencing homelessness. "This shelter is the latest step in our comprehensive strategy to address homelessness in San Diego, with solutions specifically tailored to the needs of...
KPBS
Chula Vista City Council won’t send Republican mayor to SANDAG
Democrats have secured a governing majority on the SANDAG board of directors after the Chula Vista City Council on Tuesday appointed Councilmember Andrea Cardenas as its representative. Many cities, Chula Vista among them, have historically appointed their mayors to the SANDAG board without much controversy. But leaders in the local...
KPBS
No convictions, but San Diego police continue to arrest unhoused people
San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
KPBS
San Diego nonprofit trains teens in Ghana to track slave trade through drones
A San Diego nonprofit, which trains teenage girls of color to use drones to discover their heritage, has taken the program to Africa. The founder of Our Genetic Legacy met with school girls in Ghana, as part of a new initiative about the slave trade between Africa, the US and the UK. KPBS reporter, Claire Strong, has the story.<br/>
KPBS
San Diego judge blocks California gun law provision, Newsom praises ruling
A San Diego federal judge ruled this week that part of California's recent gun bill modeled after Texas' law allowing private citizens to sue abortion providers is unconstitutional, drawing a statement of gratitude from Gov. Gavin Newsom. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez blocked the fee-shifting provision of SB...
KPBS
Water supply in Colorado River shrinking
Millions of people depend on water from the Colorado River, but the supply is shrinking due to climate change. In other news, a major San Diego nonprofit has been hit with a lawsuit alleging racism and gender discrimination. Plus, the San Diego VA Medical Center officially has a new name honoring a female Latina veteran.
KPBS
Flavored tobacco is now off the market in California
While California's flavored tobacco ban is being hailed by health organizations, convenience store owners say the products are being unfairly targeted. Hanny Thomas saw an uptick in flavored tobacco sales at his Inner World Smoke Shop in Oceanside, just before California's new ban on those products took effect. “The demand...
KPBS
Upgrade costs for Carlsbad desalination plant will be passed along to San Diego ratepayers
Water bills in San Diego are about to go up, and that increase is due in part to planned upgrades at the Carlsbad Desalination Plant. Those upgrades are estimated to cost $274 million. The San Diego County Water Authority approved the upgrades to the plant’s seawater intakes at a board meeting on Thursday.
KPBS
Feeding San Diego helps 1,700 families during their holiday food drive
Feeding San Diego hosted another special holiday food distribution today, this time at Southwestern College. While we’ve seen many of these big events since the pandemic, KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae tells us that no one expected the need to go on so long.<br/>. Feeding San Diego hosted another special...
KPBS
State wants more affordable housing in Coronado
State housing officials are dialing up the pressure on Coronado to zone for more affordable housing, or the city could soon face a lawsuit. In other news, the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday appointed Democrat Councilmember Andrea Cardenas to the SANDAG board. Plus, how the weather this holiday weekend could impact your plans.
KPBS
Mexican tradition: San Diego's mariachi music for the holiday season
Mariachi bands are a big part of the Christmas season in Mexican culture, and are a musical gift to the rest of the world. Southwestern College in Chula Vista was the first to offer training and a degree in mariachi music. Jeff Nevin developed the curriculum for the mariachi specialization...
KPBS
King tides arrive on San Diego coastline
King tides are coming to San Diego’s coastline, bringing an unusually high tide at 8:08 a.m. Friday and 8:54 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. But, this year, the tides are only expected to produce minor flooding at some beach parking lots and boardwalks. King tides typically...
