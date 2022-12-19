ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Irvin Was Right about Kirk Cousins

Before the 2022 NFL season, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin went on a limb and suggested that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins would win the NFL MVP award in 2022. His premise was simple: Kevin O’Connell’s offense would put him in a position to work wonders. So far, he’s not wrong.
Old Vikings Nemesis Takes Over at QB in Indy

The Minnesota Vikings groundbreaking comeback over the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday evidently prompted structural change — and who can blame them? Veteran signal-caller and old Vikings nemesis Nick Foles will start this Monday night as the Colts host the Los Angeles Chargers. Foles hasn’t started a game since Week...
ESPN Names Pleasant Surprise for Vikings

The Vikings had multiple pleasant surprises in their victory over the Colts. Of course, the biggest surprise was coming back from a 33-point deficit, the largest comeback in NFL history, but a few unexpected players had an excellent game. K.J. Osborn reached a career-high receiving yardage output as he torched...
Kirk Cousins Is Nearing an Historic TD Mark

For much of the season, Kirk Cousins has seen his counting statistics take a dip. It has come with the caveat that he continues leading game-winning drives and Minnesota has already clinched their position in the playoffs. Because of that, the normal Cousins haters have come to the bright side due to the Vikings QB’s clutch performances.
Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster

With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
There’s 1 Thing at Stake for Vikings This Weekend

Unless Justin Jefferson hitting the 2,000-yard mark is of the utmost importance to you, there’s really one thing at stake for the Minnesota Vikings this weekend against the New York Giants. And that’s playoff positioning. In theory, the Philadelphia Eagles could lose their next three games — let’s be...
Vikings Lineman Had an Accident

The Vikings offensive line has been without their center for the last couple of games. Garrett Bradbury missed the two games with a back injury. And Bradbury was involved in a minor car accident on the way home from Saturday’s game against the Colts, in which he did not participate. All parties are fine, but he tweaked his back injury again. His status for the game against the Giants on Saturday is in question. The Vikings lineman had a non-participant status at practice on Tuesday.
A Receiver in Trouble and Other Week 15 Vikings Takeaways

The Vikings came out with a victory on Saturday in one of the greatest games in NFL history. The scoreboard showed 39-36 after more than four memorable hours. With that win, the Vikings secured the division crown for the first time since 2017. Like always, we learned some things about the 2022 Vikings, including a particular receiver in trouble.
Awesome! The Minnesota Vikings Are Doing THIS To Their End Zones!

If you haven't heard, like maybe you were living under a rock for the last few days, but the Minnesota VIkings are having a 'whiteout' game this Saturday against the New York Football Giants. The team will be wearing white jerseys and pants, with their purple helmet. Fans going to the game are also being encouraged to wear white, but what I didn't know is that the Vikings are also adding white to their end zones.
The 3 Main Vikings Pro Bowl Snubs

Yesterday, we learned that the Vikings have 5 players who have been chosen for the Pro Bowl. Seeing the 5 inclusions leads to a natural follow-up question: who are the main Vikings Pro Bowl snubs?. I recognize that many fans overlook the game event – I’m often among them –...
Vikings and Giants Share Naughty 2022 Stat

The Vikings and Giants square off this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, with Minnesota looking to retain the NFC’s No. 2 seed playoff seed while New York hopes to [for sure] lock down a postseason berth. And during the bout, both teams will navigate a naughty 2022 stat —...
