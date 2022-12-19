Read full article on original website
You’ll Never Believe Who the Vikings Signed at QB
To start your Tuesday, you’ll never believe who the Vikings signed at QB. It’s the young journeyman Josh Rosen, from 2018 NFL Draft fame. The man now plays for the Vikings, presumably as the team’s QB3. Rosen has bounced around the NFL since 2018 and will now try Minnesota on for size.
Giants Use Unusual Tactic to Prepare for Vikings
The 8-5-1 New York Giants trek to Minneapolis for a date with the Vikings, and they’re using an unusual tactic to prepare for Kevin O’Connell’s team. According to Pat Leonard of NY Daily News and Sports, the “Giants are pumping the Vikings’ SKOL chant into practice today.”
Michael Irvin Was Right about Kirk Cousins
Before the 2022 NFL season, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin went on a limb and suggested that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins would win the NFL MVP award in 2022. His premise was simple: Kevin O’Connell’s offense would put him in a position to work wonders. So far, he’s not wrong.
Old Vikings Nemesis Takes Over at QB in Indy
The Minnesota Vikings groundbreaking comeback over the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday evidently prompted structural change — and who can blame them? Veteran signal-caller and old Vikings nemesis Nick Foles will start this Monday night as the Colts host the Los Angeles Chargers. Foles hasn’t started a game since Week...
ESPN Names Pleasant Surprise for Vikings
The Vikings had multiple pleasant surprises in their victory over the Colts. Of course, the biggest surprise was coming back from a 33-point deficit, the largest comeback in NFL history, but a few unexpected players had an excellent game. K.J. Osborn reached a career-high receiving yardage output as he torched...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Out of Nowhere, Colts Waive Former Vikings Starter
The Indianapolis Colts shockingly lost to the Minnesota Vikings last weekend, and four days later, the Colts waived a former Vikings starter. He’s Ifeadi Odenigbo, a man who will now presumably hit the open market after playing 13 of the Colts 14 games this season. And perhaps the weirdest...
Kirk Cousins Is Nearing an Historic TD Mark
For much of the season, Kirk Cousins has seen his counting statistics take a dip. It has come with the caveat that he continues leading game-winning drives and Minnesota has already clinched their position in the playoffs. Because of that, the normal Cousins haters have come to the bright side due to the Vikings QB’s clutch performances.
Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster
With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
There’s 1 Thing at Stake for Vikings This Weekend
Unless Justin Jefferson hitting the 2,000-yard mark is of the utmost importance to you, there’s really one thing at stake for the Minnesota Vikings this weekend against the New York Giants. And that’s playoff positioning. In theory, the Philadelphia Eagles could lose their next three games — let’s be...
Vikings Lineman Had an Accident
The Vikings offensive line has been without their center for the last couple of games. Garrett Bradbury missed the two games with a back injury. And Bradbury was involved in a minor car accident on the way home from Saturday’s game against the Colts, in which he did not participate. All parties are fine, but he tweaked his back injury again. His status for the game against the Giants on Saturday is in question. The Vikings lineman had a non-participant status at practice on Tuesday.
NFL Analyst on Kirk Cousins in Comeback: “He Didn’t Do That Much.”
Somebody was instrumental in the Minnesota Vikings historic comeback against the Indianapolis Colts last weekend, but it certainly wasn’t quarterback Kirk Cousins, according to one prominent NFL analyst. On this week’s Pro Football Focus Week 15 podcast, Sam Monson explained, “People are complaining about Kirk Cousins’ [PFF grade] in...
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
A Receiver in Trouble and Other Week 15 Vikings Takeaways
The Vikings came out with a victory on Saturday in one of the greatest games in NFL history. The scoreboard showed 39-36 after more than four memorable hours. With that win, the Vikings secured the division crown for the first time since 2017. Like always, we learned some things about the 2022 Vikings, including a particular receiver in trouble.
Kirk Cousins Beating on the Door of NFL History for 1 Clutch Stat
Despite bizarre narratives weaponized against him, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is beating on the door of NFL history for one clutch statistic — game-winning drives. There was a time in 2021 when Cousins was unfairly skewered for not orchestrating enough game-winning drives. The 2021 Vikings defense notched a...
Awesome! The Minnesota Vikings Are Doing THIS To Their End Zones!
If you haven't heard, like maybe you were living under a rock for the last few days, but the Minnesota VIkings are having a 'whiteout' game this Saturday against the New York Football Giants. The team will be wearing white jerseys and pants, with their purple helmet. Fans going to the game are also being encouraged to wear white, but what I didn't know is that the Vikings are also adding white to their end zones.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Vikings' Wednesday injury report is a little bit concerning
The Minnesota Vikings were looking pretty good on the injury front on Tuesday, but that all changed just 24 hours later. The small shred of good news is that the illness that Patrick Jones II had seems to have passed, as he was removed from the injury report. Brian Asamoah also improved, going from limited to full participation with his ankle injury.
The 3 Main Vikings Pro Bowl Snubs
Yesterday, we learned that the Vikings have 5 players who have been chosen for the Pro Bowl. Seeing the 5 inclusions leads to a natural follow-up question: who are the main Vikings Pro Bowl snubs?. I recognize that many fans overlook the game event – I’m often among them –...
Vikings and Giants Share Naughty 2022 Stat
The Vikings and Giants square off this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, with Minnesota looking to retain the NFC’s No. 2 seed playoff seed while New York hopes to [for sure] lock down a postseason berth. And during the bout, both teams will navigate a naughty 2022 stat —...
