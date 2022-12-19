The Vikings offensive line has been without their center for the last couple of games. Garrett Bradbury missed the two games with a back injury. And Bradbury was involved in a minor car accident on the way home from Saturday’s game against the Colts, in which he did not participate. All parties are fine, but he tweaked his back injury again. His status for the game against the Giants on Saturday is in question. The Vikings lineman had a non-participant status at practice on Tuesday.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO