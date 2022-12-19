Read full article on original website
Walking 'Teabag style' for a few minutes a day could help adults meet physical activity targets
Adults could achieve global physical activity targets by walking inefficiently for just a few minutes each day, finds a study in the Christmas issue of The BMJ. Global rates of physical inactivity have not budged in the past 20 years, despite campaigns to increase physical activity and boost cardiovascular fitness in adults.
Common food dye can trigger inflammatory bowel diseases, say researchers
Long-term consumption of Allura Red food dye can be a potential trigger of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs), Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, says McMaster University's Waliul Khan. Researchers using experimental animal models of IBD found that continual exposure to Allura Red AC harms gut health and promotes inflammation. The dye...
Tips to help a frozen shoulder
Pain and stiffness in your shoulder can make every activity, including sleep, difficult. Worsening shoulder pain, especially at night, could mean you have a frozen shoulder, says Dr. Christopher Camp, a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon. "The scientific name that we give it is adhesive capsulitis, and, basically, it's a condition...
Stem cell transplants may delay disability longer than some MS medications
In people with active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), hematopoietic stem cell transplants may delay disability longer than some other MS medications, according to a study published in the December 21, 2022, online issue of Neurology. The study involved autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplants, which use healthy blood stem cells from a person's own body to replace diseased cells.
COVID-19 vaccination shown to protect people with blood cancer
People suffering from blood cancer often have a weak immune system, putting them at higher risk of falling seriously ill with COVID-19. Some cancer therapies, moreover, result in these patients forming few or no antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 after COVID-19 vaccination. However, vaccination can also activate so-called T cells, which are responsible particularly for the long-term immune response.
Black and Hispanic patients more likely to develop chronic lower back pain or high impact lower back pain
New research from Boston Medical Center discovered that Black and Hispanic patients with acute low back pain were more likely to develop high-impact chronic pain when compared to White patients. Published in Pain Medicine, researchers suggest experiences of discrimination, unmet social needs, and elevated levels of stress may explain the observed racial disparity in long-term outcomes for acute low back pain.
A third of long COVID patients suffer persistent smell loss, finds survey
Smell loss is one of the most prevalent symptoms of long COVID according to a new study from the University of East Anglia. New research published today reveals that almost a third of long COVID patients suffer persistent smell loss, with almost a fifth experiencing loss of taste. The team...
Best cooking fats for healthy cholesterol levels
Are you trying to remember which fat is the good fat to use in the kitchen? If you are confused about whether to use unsaturated fats, polyunsaturated, monounsaturated or saturated fats when cooking, it's understandable. It can be confusing. Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, says fats that raise...
White matter hyperintensity load is associated with premature brain aging
A new research paper titled "White matter hyperintensity load is associated with premature brain aging" has been published in Aging. Brain age is an MRI-derived estimate of brain tissue loss that has a similar pattern to aging-related atrophy. White matter hyperintensities (WMHs) are neuroimaging markers of small vessel disease and may represent subtle signs of brain compromise.
Should you go sick to a party? How to navigate travel, family gatherings during tripledemic
It seems like whenever there's a party, someone goes home sick. Dr. Ladan Pourmasiha, a family medicine physician for Baptist Health, regularly sees patients coming in with coughs, runny noses and sore throats after large gatherings. She's the medical director for Baptist Health South Florida's Urgent Care Centers in Broward County.
This winter, keep your balance to avoid the emergency room
Balance is defined as the body's ability to maintain its center of mass over the base of support. More importantly, especially when snowstorms hit, being balanced can prevent falls, which can lead to a reduction in injury. "Many parts of your body play key roles with your balance," says Kariline...
New drug offers hope for people with hand osteoarthritis
A new study, published in Science Translational Medicine by researchers at the University of Oxford has identified that Talarozole, a drug that is known to increase retinoic acid, was able to prevent osteoarthritis (OA) in disease models. Tonia Vincent, Professor of Musculoskeletal Biology & Honorary Rheumatologist at Oxford's Nuffield Department...
Study finds how much people would pay to live without food hypersensitivity
Researchers from The University of Manchester have found that people living with food hypersensitivities would be willing to pay a substantial amount of money to live without the inconvenience, anxiety and pain caused by their conditions. The study aimed to inform government policy by estimating the annual economic value of...
Heavy periods are common. What can you do, and when should you seek help?
Around one in four women of reproductive age experience heavy periods, also known as heavy menstrual bleeding. Periods are a very personal experience and women (and people with uteruses) who have had heavy periods for a long time will often consider this normal, or something to be simply put up with.
With COVID on the rise again, here are some simple steps to help us socialize safely during the holidays
New Zealand's third wave of COVID infections will likely reach its peak during the holiday period and stretch well into 2023. The risk of infection is now the highest since June 2022 and continues to rise, driven by new, immune-evasive variants and the social mixing that comes with reduced pandemic controls, end-of-year events and holidays.
COVID or the common cold? What to do if you have symptoms this Christmas
There's a lot to be jolly about this Christmas. COVID has been significantly, although not completely, "defanged," thanks to vaccines and treatments. Christmas dos, nativity plays and New Years Eve parties are all back on the festive calendar. However, the return to "normal" brings with it the return of high...
Popular folk medicine remedy known as 'The Secret' doesn't prevent bleeding after invasive heart procedures
A popular folk medicine remedy for staunching blood, known as "The Secret," doesn't stop bleeding after invasive coronary procedures used to diagnose or treat cardiac problems, finds research published in the open access journal Open Heart. But this remnant from medical practice in the Middle Ages may help to relieve...
Too many Māori and Asian people are drowning—can better cultural understanding reverse the trend?
With summer here, families and tourists will flock to New Zealand's beaches, rivers and lakes to paddle, swim, surf, fish, boat and kayak. But despite our love of the water, New Zealanders have a terrible record of drowning deaths. Last summer was the worst year for drownings in a decade....
Are the benefits of new cancer drugs worth the cost?
An international research group including scientists from Italy, the United States, Ireland, and Israel have published a three-year analysis of the Mesothelioma (Me) drug trial, Check-Mate 743 (CM-743). The trial studied the use of the combination therapy with Nivolumab and Ipilimumab to treat this stubborn cancer arising from pleural linens and mostly related to exposure to asbestos fibers.
Research shows fatty liver disease endangers brain health
In a study examining the link between non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and brain dysfunction, scientists at the Roger Williams Institute of Hepatology, affiliated to King's College London and the University of Lausanne, found an accumulation of fat in the liver causes a decrease in oxygen to the brain and inflammation to brain tissue—both of which have been proven to lead to the onset of severe brain diseases.
