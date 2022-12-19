Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Tips to help a frozen shoulder
Pain and stiffness in your shoulder can make every activity, including sleep, difficult. Worsening shoulder pain, especially at night, could mean you have a frozen shoulder, says Dr. Christopher Camp, a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon. "The scientific name that we give it is adhesive capsulitis, and, basically, it's a condition...
MedicalXpress
A third of long COVID patients suffer persistent smell loss, finds survey
Smell loss is one of the most prevalent symptoms of long COVID according to a new study from the University of East Anglia. New research published today reveals that almost a third of long COVID patients suffer persistent smell loss, with almost a fifth experiencing loss of taste. The team...
MedicalXpress
Best cooking fats for healthy cholesterol levels
Are you trying to remember which fat is the good fat to use in the kitchen? If you are confused about whether to use unsaturated fats, polyunsaturated, monounsaturated or saturated fats when cooking, it's understandable. It can be confusing. Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, says fats that raise...
MedicalXpress
Should you go sick to a party? How to navigate travel, family gatherings during tripledemic
It seems like whenever there's a party, someone goes home sick. Dr. Ladan Pourmasiha, a family medicine physician for Baptist Health, regularly sees patients coming in with coughs, runny noses and sore throats after large gatherings. She's the medical director for Baptist Health South Florida's Urgent Care Centers in Broward County.
MedicalXpress
Study finds how much people would pay to live without food hypersensitivity
Researchers from The University of Manchester have found that people living with food hypersensitivities would be willing to pay a substantial amount of money to live without the inconvenience, anxiety and pain caused by their conditions. The study aimed to inform government policy by estimating the annual economic value of...
MedicalXpress
Walking 'Teabag style' for a few minutes a day could help adults meet physical activity targets
Adults could achieve global physical activity targets by walking inefficiently for just a few minutes each day, finds a study in the Christmas issue of The BMJ. Global rates of physical inactivity have not budged in the past 20 years, despite campaigns to increase physical activity and boost cardiovascular fitness in adults.
MedicalXpress
Drinking alcohol this Christmas and New Year? These medicines really don't mix
A glass or two of champagne with Christmas lunch. A cool crisp beer at the beach. Some cheeky cocktails with friends to see in the New Year. There seem to be so many occasions to unwind with an alcoholic drink this summer. But if you're taking certain medications while drinking...
MedicalXpress
COVID or the common cold? What to do if you have symptoms this Christmas
There's a lot to be jolly about this Christmas. COVID has been significantly, although not completely, "defanged," thanks to vaccines and treatments. Christmas dos, nativity plays and New Years Eve parties are all back on the festive calendar. However, the return to "normal" brings with it the return of high...
MedicalXpress
New drug offers hope for people with hand osteoarthritis
A new study, published in Science Translational Medicine by researchers at the University of Oxford has identified that Talarozole, a drug that is known to increase retinoic acid, was able to prevent osteoarthritis (OA) in disease models. Tonia Vincent, Professor of Musculoskeletal Biology & Honorary Rheumatologist at Oxford's Nuffield Department...
MedicalXpress
Medieval doctors thought fertility suddenly ended rather than slowly declining with age, study shows
Medieval doctors saw fertility as having a cutoff point rather than slowly declining with age, ancient medical texts show. Male and female reproductive aging were seen as similar processes that operated in parallel. Medieval medical writers knew that fertility ended—especially for women—but they saw less urgency around that decline.
MedicalXpress
Heavy periods are common. What can you do, and when should you seek help?
Around one in four women of reproductive age experience heavy periods, also known as heavy menstrual bleeding. Periods are a very personal experience and women (and people with uteruses) who have had heavy periods for a long time will often consider this normal, or something to be simply put up with.
MedicalXpress
With COVID on the rise again, here are some simple steps to help us socialize safely during the holidays
New Zealand's third wave of COVID infections will likely reach its peak during the holiday period and stretch well into 2023. The risk of infection is now the highest since June 2022 and continues to rise, driven by new, immune-evasive variants and the social mixing that comes with reduced pandemic controls, end-of-year events and holidays.
MedicalXpress
Popular folk medicine remedy known as 'The Secret' doesn't prevent bleeding after invasive heart procedures
A popular folk medicine remedy for staunching blood, known as "The Secret," doesn't stop bleeding after invasive coronary procedures used to diagnose or treat cardiac problems, finds research published in the open access journal Open Heart. But this remnant from medical practice in the Middle Ages may help to relieve...
MedicalXpress
Experts publish overview of newest perspectives on hazardous drinking and alcohol use disorders
A University of Rhode Island (URI) professor is a co-author of a new paper on the state-of-the-state of hazardous drinking and alcohol use disorders, published in Nature Reviews Disease Primers. URI Prochaska Endowed Professor Sarah Feldstein Ewing joins 10 of the world's most respected experts in the addiction field to...
MedicalXpress
Nurses: Attracting more men to the profession could help with talent shortage
Seldom has the state of the NHS workforce been more in the public consciousness. A global survey of nurses undertaken by the consultancy firm McKinsey in the summer of 2022 highlighted the perilous state of the sector. The survey, which was conducted in France, Singapore, Japan, the US, Australia, Brazil and the UK, found that around one in four nurses was considering leaving the profession. Central to this desire was the burnout that was caused by being overworked and understaffed.
MedicalXpress
Heart health tip for older adults in 2023: Step it up a bit
The evidence-based health benefits of walking continue to accumulate, according to ongoing research by a University of Massachusetts Amherst physical activity epidemiologist, who leads an international consortium known as the Steps for Health Collaborative. Findings from the latest study led by Amanda Paluch, assistant professor of kinesiology in the School...
MedicalXpress
Tiny patch could give diabetics painless glucose monitoring
University of Waterloo researchers are developing a new patch that would offer diabetics an affordable, accurate, pain-free, round-the-clock alternative to traditional tests that require pricking a finger for a blood sample every few hours. And to make it even more user-friendly, potentially life-saving readings from the patch would be transmitted...
