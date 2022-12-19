Read full article on original website
HHS boosts Tamiflu access amid generic shortage
As demand for a popular flu drug increases during the worst flu season in more than a decade, HHS expanded access to Tamiflu on Dec. 21 through the Strategic National Stockpile. State stockpiles of Tamiflu were reserved for a future pandemic flu, but last week, HHS allowed flexibility to access...
OTC pediatric drugmakers, distributors claim 'no widespread shortage' in US
When senior leaders from large manufacturers and distributors of OTC pediatric medications had a conference call with FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra this week, they said there is "no widespread shortage" of OTC pediatric medications, despite continual reports of empty drug store shelves across the US, according to a Dec. 22 HHS press release.
Healthcare billing fraud: 8 recent cases
From a mistrial in a $158 million case, to a Georgia lab owner's conviction in a $463 million Medicare scheme, here are eight healthcare billing fraud cases Becker's has reported since Dec. 14:. 1. Massachusetts physician indicted for role in healthcare fraud scheme. Brookline, Mass.-based sleep medicine physician Pankaj Merchia,...
US life expectancy at 25-year low, CDC says
Last year, the average life expectancy for Americans shortened by over seven months, according to new CDC data. The new report follows an already big decline in life expectancy of 1.8 years in 2020, making the expected life span of someone born in the U.S. now 76.4 years – the lowest in nearly two decades.
How flu admissions compare to past seasons
The 2022-2023 flu season is well underway, with the U.S. seeing the highest hospitalization rates in more than a decade. The cumulative flu hospitalization rate was 32.7 per 100,000 population for the week ending Dec. 10, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. This figure is higher than any other cumulative hospitalization rate seen during this week over the past 12 flu seasons, CDC data shows.
The loopholes of the 340B program
Hospitals are failing to fulfill the promise of the 340B program, which offers discounted drugs to hospitals that treat a large proportion of underinsured and uninsured patients, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 20. The program has long been controversial as nonprofit organization 340B Health has pointed to 19 drugmakers...
Monoclonal drug wins approval after FDA revoked Eli Lilly's COVID-19 drug
The FDA approved Roche's monoclonal antibody to treat COVID-19 Dec. 21, about three weeks after the agency reversed its authorization for Eli Lilly's monoclonal drug. Roche's drug, Actemra (tocilizumab) intravenous, is intended for a single, 1-hour infusion. The FDA approved it for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 adult patients who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, according to a Roche news release.
What health tech trends CIOs are focused on in 2023
From increased investments into virtual reality, to being laser focused on IT staffing shortages, here are nine key industry trends and priorities CIOs are looking to address in 2023:. Note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity. 1. Staffing shortages: Hospital CIOs report that IT staffing remains a major challenge,...
Hackensack Meridian CEO: Healthcare is the true front-line to fight human trafficking
If you are a physician or nurse working in a hospital or clinic, you likely have treated a victim of human trafficking — but you may not have known it. Nearly 9 in 10 victims seek medical care at some point during their exploitation and almost 70 percent have gone through an emergency department.
South Dakota health system notifies patients of 3rd-party data breach
Prairie Lakes Healthcare System notified 1,059 patients that their information may have been compromised due to a third-party data breach at its business associate and collections vendor, AAA Collections. The breach, which occurred between Sept. 5 and Sept. 7, may have compromised the data of current and former patients of...
New York hospital posted VIP status in patient EHRs: Report
New York City-based NYU Langone Health had VIP status listed in patient EHRs, The New York Times reported Dec. 22. The EHRs noted whether the patients donated to the hospital or had ties to executives, according to screenshots sent to the newspaper by physicians frustrated with the practice of giving preferential treatment to certain people.
Mistrial declared in $158M Texas healthcare fraud case
A federal judge declared a mistrial Dec. 19 in a $158 million Texas healthcare fraud case amid concern the jury may not be able to recall testimony after an attorney's medical emergency caused a monthlong delay, according to Law360. The case, one of the biggest healthcare fraud cases in the...
