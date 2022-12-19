The 2022-2023 flu season is well underway, with the U.S. seeing the highest hospitalization rates in more than a decade. The cumulative flu hospitalization rate was 32.7 per 100,000 population for the week ending Dec. 10, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. This figure is higher than any other cumulative hospitalization rate seen during this week over the past 12 flu seasons, CDC data shows.

