Accused driver in deadly car v tree crash blames girlfriend, documents say
YAKIMA, Wash. — The driver suspected of crashing into a tree on Lincoln Avenue in a collision that killed one woman and injured another appeared in the Yakima County Court on December 20, according to court documents. Shane Dillian Kroeger, 25, made a preliminary appearance in court and was...
kpq.com
Crews Respond to Same Home on Fire Two Days in a Row
Wednesday night, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in East Wenatchee they had already responded to the previous day. The home in the 300 block of South Jackson Ave. originally caught fire on Wednesday morning at around 6 a.m. Crews were sent...
ifiberone.com
Arson fire destroys business in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - Authorities are investigating the cause of an arson fire that gutted an art studio in downtown Wenatchee on Saturday. Michelle Li Murphy, owns Barbarianheart.Love on Mission Street in the alley behind Its Your Tan. Michelle's business specializes in handmade fashion accessories that includes hand-dyed silk. Michelle says security...
kpq.com
Two Men Without A Home After East Wenatchee House Fire
There's heavy damage to an East Wenatchee home in the 300 block of South Jackson Ave. from a fire Wednesday morning. Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson Kay McKellar said the fire was reported to have started on the top floor at roughly 6am. The fire required traffic control while crews...
FOX 11 and 41
Firefighters respond to laundromat fire in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Sunnyside Fire Department and Yakima County Fire District #5 are responding to a laundromat fire in Sunnyside, according to Fire District #5. The fire is located at the South of 1st St. and Lincoln Ave. Officials are asking the public to...
kpq.com
Two Sentenced In East Wenatchee Pepper Spray Attack
Sentencing is now complete for two men who entered an East Wenatchee home and attacked four people with pepper spray back in September. This week, 32-year-old Kurtis Robert Ickes pleaded guilty to armed criminal mischief, and received a three-month jail sentence. In November, 35-year-old Zane Russell Grissom received a sentence...
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING: Endangered individual with dementia
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:44 p.m. The man has been found, according to YPD. The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered individual. The missing adult man has dementia and was last seen around 72nd Ave and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to YPD. Anyone...
WSDOT: ‘Tangled’ semi-trucks stop traffic on I-82 between Yakima & Selah
YAKIMA, Wash. — A crash involving at least two semi-trucks on I-82 between Yakima and Selah has forced eastbound traffic into a standstill for several miles. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, traffic is stopped at milepost 32 due to a crash that’s fully blocking the roadway. Sounds like a couple semis are tangled on I-82 between Selah...
kpq.com
Fentanyl Use Causing Issues at Chelan Co. Jail
The Chelan County Regional Justice Center is grappling with several issues being created by the proliferation of fentanyl use in the Wenatchee Valley. The facility is still operating until quarantine protocols from the COVID-19 pandemic, which require new intakes to remain in isolation for a brief period - usually no more than two or three days - prior to joining the rest of the jail's inmate population.
‘People could die’: Yakima homeless shelters seek help as temperatures plummet
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Every year, a handful of people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County die of exposure and with an expected low of -8 degrees Wednesday night, homeless outreach teams are asking people to call when they see someone in need. “We want you to call our phone number, 509-424-1228, just tell them what you saw, where you’re at...
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital hit hard by ‘tripledemic’
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — At least one person has died from the flu in the Yakima Valley and while cases continue to go up, influenza is just one of the spikes in respiratory illnesses that’s putting stress on local health care resources. Dr. Marty Brueggemann with Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital said hospitals didn’t see a lot of flu patients during...
kpq.com
Police Bring Down Ring of Fentanyl Dealers in NCW
Local law enforcement officials have taken down the final players in a drug trafficking ring they say was responsible for distributing a large amount of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine throughout North Central Washington. The organization was comprised of five men who all have lengthy criminal histories with the distribution of...
kpq.com
Fire Damages Wenatchee Home
Fire damaged a residence in Wenatchee Monday night. Spokesperson Kay McKellar says the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to the blaze just after 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Miller Street. "The fire was coming from a basement inside the house. There were five occupants inside the home...
nbcrightnow.com
COVID-19 strike force indicts former Wenatchee man for fraud
WENATCHEE, Wash.- A federal grand jury has indicted James Carnell O'Daffer for COVID-19 fraud. Vanessa R. Waldref, the U.S. Attorney for the eastern District of Washington announced the indictment as part of the COVID-19 Strike Force. O'Daffer, 39, formerly of Wenatchee has been charged with two counts of wire fraud...
Bald eagle caught on camera carrying Canada goose in its talons
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Security camera footage from an eastern Washington dam shows a bald eagle flying by while clutching a Canada goose in its talons. The eagle was seen on one of the cameras at Wanapum Dam in Grant County, east of Ellensburg, along the Columbia River on Dec. 15, according to The News Tribune.
ifiberone.com
Authorities fight to stop fentanyl from consuming Wenatchee Valley with arrest of local man dealing pills out of hotel room
WENATCHEE - Two fentanyl dealers now find themselves behind bars after a second fentanyl-related bust was made over the span of seven days in the Wenatchee Valley. On Friday, Dec. 16, detectives with the Columbia River Drug Task Force investigated an area of the Red Lion Hotel in Wenatchee where it was found that fentanyl pills were being dealt out of one of the hotel rooms.
Authorities May Drain Pond At Park in Search For Yakima Boy
At the end of the 13th week and a 5-year-old Yakima boy is still missing still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from the play area at Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park. Is the boy's body in the...
Yakima Drivers Get Surprise For The Christmas Holiday
If you're driving somewhere this Christmas week you're getting a gift in the form of lower gas prices. Officials from GasBuddy say holiday prices this year are $1.83 per gallon lower than they were 6 months ago. The national average price of gas is forecast to be $2.98 on Christmas Day, likely to drop below the critical $3 per gallon mark on or before Christmas Eve for the first time in nearly 600 days.
WB I-90 at Ellensburg on Snoqualmie Pass reopens following crash
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — If you drove westbound on Snoqualmie Pass, you might have seen experienced long delays in the area. WSDOT said WB I-90 was closed at Ellensburg because a semi-truck crashed and it is fully blocking the road. The road has since reopened. A detour was available via US 97 to SR 970. WSDOT says chains are required...
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee man again resentenced to life in prison in 1994 murder
WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man convicted in a 1994 murder was resentenced last week to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Michael Randall Lauderdale was 19 when he killed 21-year-old Jeremy Wood with a baseball bat on Number 2 Canyon Road near Wenatchee. Lauderdale was found guilty in 1995 of aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
