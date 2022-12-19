ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The New West

Teen mom needs to go to school or work says her single mom

Parents struggle to keep up with their kids changing needs. It seems that each time they grasp how to handle a certain stage of development, the child is into the next. What is already an awkward time in the development of an offspring becomes much more complex in the event of a teen pregnancy. Even in the best of circumstances, it adds stress to everyone involved.

Comments / 0

Community Policy