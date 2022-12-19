Read full article on original website
DIRTcar National, Regional Champions to be Recognized at Awards Banquet
The chase for national and regional championship gold is complete. It’s time to crown the kings of the 39th DIRTcar Racing season. Each champion and special award winner will be honored at the annual DIRTcar awards banquet on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Springfield Crowne Plaza. Late Model and...
Grandview Speedway Releases Update for Tire and Rule Information, Season Opens April 1
Track officials from Grandview Speedway are releasing some more information regarding the upcoming 2023 race season. An update regarding the American Racer tires that are used for competition at Grandview Speedway will have some changes for the new season. Tires will no longer be marked with the Grandview Speedway stamp,...
Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports Partner with Jessie Rees Foundation for Six Races in 2023
One of the most powerful and inspirational speeches across the American sports landscape was given at the inaugural ESPY Awards on March 4, 1993, when Jim Valvano was presented the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. There, he addressed an audience filled with his friends, family and contemporaries. Of course, Valvano had been diagnosed with terminal cancer – the award an acknowledgement of his condition – and passed away less than two months later.
The Million Dollar Drag Race is moving to World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023
Next season there will be one million exciting reasons to head to the Midwest as World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will become the new host venue for the 28th annual Mickey Thompson Million Dollar Drag Race on September 12-16, 2023. Folk Promotions considered countless race tracks in search...
JDC-Miller Plays the GTP Waiting Game
Good things come to those who wait. At least John Church and his colleagues at JDC-Miller MotorSports hope so. For while the likes of the factory teams for Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche – the manufacturers competing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s new top prototype class, Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) – are pounding around racetracks preparing for a new era of IMSA competition, JDC-Miller MotorSports is playing a waiting game.
2023 Drivers Recruitment Day postponed to February 3
The December 16 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Drivers Recruitment Program test day has been postponed due to a cold weather wave in France and has been rescheduled for February 3rd, 2023. The new date for the Drivers Recruitment Day will allow drivers from all over the world to properly enjoy the Pure Racing experience and have a chance to enter the 2023 NWES season.
Hickory Motor Speedway Date Completes ASA STARS 2023 Schedule
The lone date missing from the 2023 ASA STARS National Tour is no longer a mystery. Series officials announced today that Thursday, May 25 will be the race date for the national pavement Super Late Model series event at the Hickory Motor Speedway in North Carolina. The midweek race serves...
Josh Williams Returns to DGM Racing in 2023
With a renewed partnership, DGM Racing and Josh Williams have their eyes set on their 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Coming off a 15th-place finish together in the championship race at Phoenix Raceway, Williams will return to the No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro with many of his cornerstone partners. Key partners supporting his fifth full-time NXS season include Alloy Employer Services, Star-Tron, Sleep Well Inc., Coolray and General Formulations.
Slinger Speedway Joins High School Racing Association in 2023
The world’s fastest quarter-mile asphalt oval race track has added the High School Racing Association (HSRA) series to its schedule in 2023 with four dates planned for the race season. Slinger Speedway joins Beaver Dam Raceway, Dells Raceway Park, Tomah-Sparta Speedway, La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway and Madison International Speedway as HSRA-sanctioned race tracks in Wisconsin.
Tommy Dunkel Placed 13th in Turkey Night Grand Prix Sprint Car Main – Chili Bowl Next
At the 81st Annual Turkey Night Grand Prix at the Ventura Raceway on November 26th, Menifee, California’s Tommy Dunkel caught the eyes of many in the near-sellout crowd when he moved up from 22nd to finish 13th in the sprint car main event. Only two other drivers advanced more than Dunkel in the 30-lap race on the famous 1/5 mile track located on the beach at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.
