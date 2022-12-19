ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports Partner with Jessie Rees Foundation for Six Races in 2023

One of the most powerful and inspirational speeches across the American sports landscape was given at the inaugural ESPY Awards on March 4, 1993, when Jim Valvano was presented the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. There, he addressed an audience filled with his friends, family and contemporaries. Of course, Valvano had been diagnosed with terminal cancer – the award an acknowledgement of his condition – and passed away less than two months later.
Speedway Digest

JDC-Miller Plays the GTP Waiting Game

Good things come to those who wait. At least John Church and his colleagues at JDC-Miller MotorSports hope so. For while the likes of the factory teams for Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche – the manufacturers competing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s new top prototype class, Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) – are pounding around racetracks preparing for a new era of IMSA competition, JDC-Miller MotorSports is playing a waiting game.
Speedway Digest

2023 Drivers Recruitment Day postponed to February 3

The December 16 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Drivers Recruitment Program test day has been postponed due to a cold weather wave in France and has been rescheduled for February 3rd, 2023. The new date for the Drivers Recruitment Day will allow drivers from all over the world to properly enjoy the Pure Racing experience and have a chance to enter the 2023 NWES season.
Speedway Digest

Josh Williams Returns to DGM Racing in 2023

With a renewed partnership, DGM Racing and Josh Williams have their eyes set on their 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Coming off a 15th-place finish together in the championship race at Phoenix Raceway, Williams will return to the No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro with many of his cornerstone partners. Key partners supporting his fifth full-time NXS season include Alloy Employer Services, Star-Tron, Sleep Well Inc., Coolray and General Formulations.
FLORIDA STATE
Speedway Digest

Slinger Speedway Joins High School Racing Association in 2023

The world’s fastest quarter-mile asphalt oval race track has added the High School Racing Association (HSRA) series to its schedule in 2023 with four dates planned for the race season. Slinger Speedway joins Beaver Dam Raceway, Dells Raceway Park, Tomah-Sparta Speedway, La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway and Madison International Speedway as HSRA-sanctioned race tracks in Wisconsin.
SLINGER, WI
Speedway Digest

Tommy Dunkel Placed 13th in Turkey Night Grand Prix Sprint Car Main – Chili Bowl Next

At the 81st Annual Turkey Night Grand Prix at the Ventura Raceway on November 26th, Menifee, California’s Tommy Dunkel caught the eyes of many in the near-sellout crowd when he moved up from 22nd to finish 13th in the sprint car main event. Only two other drivers advanced more than Dunkel in the 30-lap race on the famous 1/5 mile track located on the beach at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.
VENTURA, CA
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy