Donovan Mitchell Gives Bold Take On Cavs-Jazz Trade

One of the biggest trades of the NBA offseason was made between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz. Looking to cement themselves as one of the contenders in the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers joined the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes at the 11th hour and pulled off a blockbuster trade for the three-time All-Star.
NBA rumors: 3 new players could hit the trade market, 1 comes off

NBA rumors are heating up as the trade deadline gets closer and several struggling teams may be reconsidering who they trade and who they keep. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report rounded up the latest NBA rumors today, with a piece that touched on several surprising players who could be working their way onto the trade market as February draws closer, along with one other player who was presumed to be available but now may be staying put.
LeBron James’ PR campaign officially begins in Lakers’ loss to Kings

After the three-week period putting belief of playoff contention back in the minds of Lakers Nation after a 2-10 start, the Los Angeles Lakers are close to implosion again with the injury to Anthony Davis. With LeBron James strategically selecting teams that are not as strong defensively to stop him, along with injuries throughout the team, the propaganda trade rumor machine should be up and running daily after Christmas.
