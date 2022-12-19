ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

George Gibbs
3d ago

Does this explain why my fully vaccinated friends and neighbors continue to be sickened, but those of us who aren't vaccinated aren't getting sick?

Reply(3)
22
dems are idiots
3d ago

funny its almost a year and I haven't gotten it again.. nor my kidd or gramdkids.. then again we are unvax, unmasked and have been living our lives without restrictions

Reply
7
Paul Smith
3d ago

What is not being promoted, is good nutrition. Why is our FedGov not promoting this?

Reply(1)
4
