November begins a stretch of four months with typically the lowest home sales of the year – including December, January and February – and this November followed suit, according to the RE/MAX National Housing Report for November. Seasonality was just one factor contributing to November’s 12% drop in home sales from October in the report’s 53 metro areas as fluctuating interest rates and ongoing economic uncertainty weigh on the market. And Phoenix distinguished itself by leading the nation with the biggest decrease in new home listings.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO