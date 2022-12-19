ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

247Sports

Arizona State National Signing Day HQ

Recently-hired Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have added commitments at a breakneck pace of nearly one per day, on average, since he was introduced on Nov. 27. The Sun Devils have more Division I transfers (15) pledged to join the program than in any previous recruiting cycle...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

TE Dorian Thomas flips his commitment to Arizona

Kent (Wash.) Kentridge tight end Dorian Thomas has flipped his commitment to Arizona. A commit to Oregon State for over a year, the Wildcats had stayed on Thomas for the entirety. Tight ends coach Jordan Paopao, who had been at Washington for a number of years, returned to the state...
TEMPE, AZ
963kklz.com

Top Golf Arizona Guests Get A Rattling Surprise

Top Golf has become a normal hang out all across the country. The Golf/Bar & Restaurant chain has locations all across the country and draws tons of locals and tourists daily! Tourists go to drive gold balls and score points with their interactive driving range, all while sipping on delicious cocktails and foods from their multiple bars and restaurant.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix leads nation with biggest decrease in new home listings

November begins a stretch of four months with typically the lowest home sales of the year – including December, January and February – and this November followed suit, according to the RE/MAX National Housing Report for November. Seasonality was just one factor contributing to November’s 12% drop in home sales from October in the report’s 53 metro areas as fluctuating interest rates and ongoing economic uncertainty weigh on the market. And Phoenix distinguished itself by leading the nation with the biggest decrease in new home listings.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Choosing the right Arizona firewood matters. Here's why

Not all wood is created equal. That's the first thing you'll learn when you pull into Berry Bros Firewood Co., a small industrial space just off 53rd and Washington streets in Phoenix. Some wood burns fast, some slow. And cooking with different kinds of wood can change the way your...
PHOENIX, AZ
Supermarket News

Bashas’ opens new offices in Arizona

A year after acquiring Chandler, Ariz.-based The Bashas’ Company, The Raley’s Companies is investing in new Bashas’ corporate offices. The facility, which will remain in Chandler, will be the hub for merchandising and operations for Bashas’ banners that include Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and Bashas’ Diné grocery stores across Arizona and New Mexico.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale firefighter who died of brain cancer had his claim denied

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters across the Valley are mourning the death of longtime Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl, who died from brain cancer on Monday. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm his claim has not been covered yet. It’s hard enough for the Fowl family to grieve the loss of Mark, but Glendale’s third-party insurer ‘CorVel’ denied his insurance claim.
GLENDALE, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Leahy to Bannon: If Maricopa Fails to Document Chain of Custody, Lake Lawyers Must Prove It Altered Outcome of Election to Win Trial

Host Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Arizona Sun-Times, Michael Patrick Leahy, on Thursday’s WarRoom: Battleground to highlight aspects of the ongoing election integrity lawsuit put forth by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and the alleged Maricopa County ballot harvesting. Bannon:...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Legal Throwdown in Arizona: Democrat Attorney Marc Elias Says Kari Lake Must Prove Alleged Wrongdoing Altered Outcome of Election

Kari Lake scored a significant legal victory on Monday when Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that two counts of her election contest against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will go to trial this week. The two day trial is expected to begin on Wednesday, and the judge’s ruling is expected by January 2, 2023, one day before the scheduled January 3 inauguration of Governor-elect Hobbs.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix city officials celebrate final pipe installation in the Drought Pipeline Project

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a construction project that may have caused you traffic headaches near 32nd Street and Shea in north Phoenix. Eventually the Drought Pipeline Project will be able to provide water to more than 400,000 people in the event of shortages of Colorado River water. It will be able to carry water the city of Phoenix has rights to from the Salt and Verde rivers.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Drought Pipeline Project nearly complete

The shipping containers will start to be removed on Jan. 4 so they don’t damage lands, properties and natural resources. It's cold in the Valley but expect temperatures to rise soon. Updated: 26 minutes ago. |. Surprise Squad pays for gas to save people money for Christmas gifts at...
PHOENIX, AZ
BEAT OF HAWAII

Flights From Phoenix to Hawaii On Sale | $129

Get a 2023 winter Hawaii vacation deal on flights from Phoenix to Hawaii today. Compared with normal prices, huge savings are available on travel to the Big Island! This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in some time!. This unusual sale from Hawaiian Airlines indicates one of...
HAWAII STATE

