Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FGlendale, AZ
A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury CondosMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Massage therapist in Scottsdale agrees to surrender license after allegations of inappropriate touchingEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Major Announcement Made In The NBAOnlyHomersPhoenix, AZ
Arizona State National Signing Day HQ
Recently-hired Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have added commitments at a breakneck pace of nearly one per day, on average, since he was introduced on Nov. 27. The Sun Devils have more Division I transfers (15) pledged to join the program than in any previous recruiting cycle...
San Francisco pummels No. 25 Arizona State
Khalil Shabazz had 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead host San Francisco to a 97-60 upset Wednesday
TE Dorian Thomas flips his commitment to Arizona
Kent (Wash.) Kentridge tight end Dorian Thomas has flipped his commitment to Arizona. A commit to Oregon State for over a year, the Wildcats had stayed on Thomas for the entirety. Tight ends coach Jordan Paopao, who had been at Washington for a number of years, returned to the state...
963kklz.com
Top Golf Arizona Guests Get A Rattling Surprise
Top Golf has become a normal hang out all across the country. The Golf/Bar & Restaurant chain has locations all across the country and draws tons of locals and tourists daily! Tourists go to drive gold balls and score points with their interactive driving range, all while sipping on delicious cocktails and foods from their multiple bars and restaurant.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix leads nation with biggest decrease in new home listings
November begins a stretch of four months with typically the lowest home sales of the year – including December, January and February – and this November followed suit, according to the RE/MAX National Housing Report for November. Seasonality was just one factor contributing to November’s 12% drop in home sales from October in the report’s 53 metro areas as fluctuating interest rates and ongoing economic uncertainty weigh on the market. And Phoenix distinguished itself by leading the nation with the biggest decrease in new home listings.
kjzz.org
Choosing the right Arizona firewood matters. Here's why
Not all wood is created equal. That's the first thing you'll learn when you pull into Berry Bros Firewood Co., a small industrial space just off 53rd and Washington streets in Phoenix. Some wood burns fast, some slow. And cooking with different kinds of wood can change the way your...
Supermarket News
Bashas’ opens new offices in Arizona
A year after acquiring Chandler, Ariz.-based The Bashas’ Company, The Raley’s Companies is investing in new Bashas’ corporate offices. The facility, which will remain in Chandler, will be the hub for merchandising and operations for Bashas’ banners that include Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and Bashas’ Diné grocery stores across Arizona and New Mexico.
Arizona Eatery Lands Among New York Times' Top 25 Restaurant Dishes Of 2022
The New York Times released their list of the top 25 restaurant dishes of 2022.
AZFamily
Phoenix man converts home into giant fun house with arcade games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas decorations are great, but make no mistake; a house in a north Phoenix neighborhood is number one when it comes to fun. Welcome to the “House of Pinball,” where every kid on the block wants to hang out for the holidays. But the...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant.
AZ desalination deal includes plant in Rocky Point, pipeline to Phoenix
Representatives from IDE Technologies of Israel say they have been working on this plan for nearly four years with Governor Doug Ducey's Office and other agencies including the BLM and DoD.
ABC 15 News
Who has the right of way? Valley driver reaches out for commuter clarity
Imagine a driver is at an intersection in the left turn lane. That driver has the green light, and they are waiting for a break in traffic to make the move. However, another driver also has a green light in the opposite direction of travel as they look to make a right turn.
AZFamily
Glendale firefighter who died of brain cancer had his claim denied
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters across the Valley are mourning the death of longtime Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl, who died from brain cancer on Monday. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm his claim has not been covered yet. It’s hard enough for the Fowl family to grieve the loss of Mark, but Glendale’s third-party insurer ‘CorVel’ denied his insurance claim.
arizonasuntimes.com
Leahy to Bannon: If Maricopa Fails to Document Chain of Custody, Lake Lawyers Must Prove It Altered Outcome of Election to Win Trial
Host Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Arizona Sun-Times, Michael Patrick Leahy, on Thursday’s WarRoom: Battleground to highlight aspects of the ongoing election integrity lawsuit put forth by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and the alleged Maricopa County ballot harvesting. Bannon:...
arizonasuntimes.com
Legal Throwdown in Arizona: Democrat Attorney Marc Elias Says Kari Lake Must Prove Alleged Wrongdoing Altered Outcome of Election
Kari Lake scored a significant legal victory on Monday when Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that two counts of her election contest against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will go to trial this week. The two day trial is expected to begin on Wednesday, and the judge’s ruling is expected by January 2, 2023, one day before the scheduled January 3 inauguration of Governor-elect Hobbs.
AZFamily
Phoenix city officials celebrate final pipe installation in the Drought Pipeline Project
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a construction project that may have caused you traffic headaches near 32nd Street and Shea in north Phoenix. Eventually the Drought Pipeline Project will be able to provide water to more than 400,000 people in the event of shortages of Colorado River water. It will be able to carry water the city of Phoenix has rights to from the Salt and Verde rivers.
AZFamily
Phoenix Drought Pipeline Project nearly complete
The shipping containers will start to be removed on Jan. 4 so they don’t damage lands, properties and natural resources. It's cold in the Valley but expect temperatures to rise soon. Updated: 26 minutes ago. |. Surprise Squad pays for gas to save people money for Christmas gifts at...
Courts preparing to absorb Arizona's Guilty Except Insane cases in 2023
ARIZONA, USA — New year, new law. Next year, Arizona's court systems will absorb all Guilty Except Insane cases after a law signed in 2021 did away with the Board starting in 2023. Starting in January, judges in Maricopa and Pima counties will take the place of the Psychiatric...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Flights From Phoenix to Hawaii On Sale | $129
Get a 2023 winter Hawaii vacation deal on flights from Phoenix to Hawaii today. Compared with normal prices, huge savings are available on travel to the Big Island! This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in some time!. This unusual sale from Hawaiian Airlines indicates one of...
Arizona Judge Tosses 8 Of Kari Lake’s 10 Election Fraud Allegations, But She’s Still Celebrating For Some Reason
An Arizona judge dismissed eight out of ten allegations made by failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. The post Arizona Judge Tosses 8 Of Kari Lake’s 10 Election Fraud Allegations, But She’s Still Celebrating For Some Reason appeared first on NewsOne.
