You didn’t think the Boston Bruins were going to lose a regulation game at TD Garden, did you?. Good, because that would be insane. Boston played what may have been its worst period at home all season on Thursday, allowing two goals in the first 10 minutes of the opening period against the Winnipeg Jets. Not only were the Bruins victim of bad luck, but they came out flat against one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season. That wouldn’t matter, however, as they took home a 3-2 win.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO