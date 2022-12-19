Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
How Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Explained End-Of-Game Reaction Vs. Pacers
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum didn’t stick around for any on-court festivities following an uninspiring, 117-112, loss for the Boston Celtics to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at TD Garden. There was no dapping up or words of encouragement for Aaron Nesmith, who turned in a strong 15-point,...
Celtics Shorthanded Vs. Pacers With Marcus Smart Ruled Out
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are looking to get back on track Wednesday night after losing four out of their last five games, but they will have to do so shorthandedly. Just over an hour before tipping off against the Indiana Pacers, the Celtics announced Marcus Smart won’t play in the contest due to a non-COVID illness.
NHL Insider ‘Gifts’ Bruins New Center To Join Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci
The Bruins have kicked off the 2022-23 season as good as they could have imagined, but that doesn’t mean Boston can’t get better. The Black and Gold are 25-4-2 through 31 games this season, leaving them atop the Eastern Conference and the overall NHL standings as the best team in hockey.
Jets, Bruins Defensemen Sit Top Of League In Scoring This Season
The Boston Bruins welcome the Winnipeg Jets to TD Garden Thursday night. The Jets defensemen have been giving their team a lot of points this season with 83 scored so far. The Bruins defensemen sit not far behind at 74. For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off...
Watch Nick Foligno, Bruins Cap Off Multi-Goal Comeback Vs. Jets
You didn’t think the Boston Bruins were going to lose a regulation game at TD Garden, did you?. Good, because that would be insane. Boston played what may have been its worst period at home all season on Thursday, allowing two goals in the first 10 minutes of the opening period against the Winnipeg Jets. Not only were the Bruins victim of bad luck, but they came out flat against one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season. That wouldn’t matter, however, as they took home a 3-2 win.
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams’ Market Garnering ‘Strong Interest’
Grant Williams and the Boston Celtics were unable to agree on a contract extension before the start of the NBA season. As a result, it could lead to an offseason full of options for the 24-year-old forward. With Williams in the midst of just his fourth NBA campaign, taking a...
Tuukka Rask Visits Fenway Park Ahead Of Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic
Tuukka Rask got a sneak peek of what Fenway Park will look like when the Bruins take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic. The former Boston goalie, who retired from the NHL in Feb. 20222 after complications from hip surgery, will take in the game in a different fashion: as a fan.
Sights, Sounds From Bruins Annual Toy Delivery To Local Hospitals
The Boston Bruins made some children’s days better Tuesday as they took part in their annual toy delivery to local hospitals. Members of the Black and Gold visited Massachusetts General Hospital, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, Shriners Children’s Hospital and Franciscan’s Children’s Hospital to drop off toys to those spending the holidays in the hospital and not at home.
Pacers’ Aaron Nesmith Looks Back Fondly On Time With Celtics
BOSTON — When the Indiana Pacers hit the floor at TD Garden on Wednesday night to take on the Boston Celtics, it will be Aaron Nesmith’s first time facing the team that drafted him. Nesmith struggled to carve out a consistent role over his two seasons with the...
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Jets To Win Signed Charlie McAvoy Jersey
The Boston Bruins and the Winnipeg Jets will face off for the first time this season Thursday. You can watch the game on NESN, and you also can play for the opportunity to win a signed Charlie Coyle jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” contest.
Bruins Issue Statement Regarding Player-Vetting Process Review
In November, the Boston Bruins announced they hired an independent law firm to take a thorough look at their player-vetting process after the signing, and releasing, of Mitchell Miller. Just over a month later, the firm, headed by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, concluded their review Thursday. The review...
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Offers Optimistic View After Loss Vs. Pacers
Disappointing would be an understatement to describe the latest Boston Celtics loss, which marked their third consecutive on Wednesday night. Fresh off back-to-back home defeats, the Celtics added to their loss column yet again. They fell to another subpar opponent, the Indiana Pacers, 117-12, at TD Garden. And while the Celtics remain within 0.5 a game from the NBA’s best record, the Pacers just reached the .500 mark (16-16) on their campaign.
Joe Mazzulla Sees This Positive Overshadowed In Celtics’ Recent Rut
BOSTON — There aren’t too many good feelings surrounding the Celtics at the moment with Boston having lost four out of their last five games. But Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t have to search hard for a positive despite the recent rut his team is in.
David Krejci Held Scoreless In Victory Over Jets
The Boston Bruins secured their eighth comeback win of the season Thursday night. The Black and Gold defeated the Winnipeg Jets in a 3-2 victory, coming back from a two-goal deficit at TD Garden. David Krejci was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game, but ultimately remained...
Jayson Tatum Sees Celtics Playing ‘Little Timid’ During Cold Stretch
After a loss to the Golden State Warriors, Celtics star Jaylen Brown thought Boston played a “little tense.”. It seems that trend has continued with Brown’s running mate in Jayson Tatum noticing the same thing after the Celtics lost their third straight game — and fifth in their last six contests — when they fell to the Indiana Pacers, 117-112, on Wednesday night at TD Garden.
Joe Mazzulla Stresses Importance Of Trust During Losing Streak
The Celtics are in the middle of a losing streak after looking unstoppable, but Joe Mazzulla’s trust isn’t being compromised. Boston fell 117-112 to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at TD Garden to extend the streak to three straight losses. The first half was some of the worst basketball the Celtics have played all year and looked lifeless at times, even allowing the Pacers to lead as much as 30 points.
Ultimate Question of the Week: What Was Your Favorite T.V. Show Growing Up?
These fans’ answers span all eras of Television. NESN’s Meredith Gorman visited Banner’s Kitchen and Tap at The Hub on Causeway to ask Boston Bruins fans the Ultimate Question of the Week: What was your favorite T.V. show growing up?. To hear what the fans had to...
Celtics Perfect Fit For Malcolm Brogdon According To Ex-Coach
Malcolm Brogdon’s arrival to Boston has remedied the Celtics’ biggest flaw from their NBA Finals run last season, and people outside the organization have taken notice. Boston was looking for a pretty specific player headed into this past offseason. In order to fix one of their biggest flaws, the Celtics needed to add a ballhandler off the bench who could provide consistent scoring and lead multiple units. In swinging a trade for Brogdon, they got that player.
NHL Odds: Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Dominating Vezina Trophy Betting
Many things have contributed to the Boston Bruins’ historic start in 2022, but nothing has had a greater affect than the play of goaltender Linus Ullmark. The Bruins have started furiously, commanding a 25-4-2 record over their first 31 games. Boston has gotten great starts across the board. Patrice Bergeron has scored 26 points in that span, anchoring the top line for the Bruins as well as ever. New head coach Jim Montgomery has pushed all of the right buttons with his line changes. Charlie McAvoy, Brad Marchand and Matt Grzelcyk have all made seamless returns from injury, too.
Joe Mazzulla Sees Ex-Celtic Aaron Nesmith Seizing Chance With Pacers
In two seasons with the Celtics, Aaron Nesmith struggled to solidify a role in Boston’s rotation. But the No. 14 overall pick in 2020 got a new lease on his NBA career this offseason when the Celtics shipped him to the Indiana Pacers as part of the deal for Malcolm Brogdon.
