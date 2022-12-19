ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Celtics Shorthanded Vs. Pacers With Marcus Smart Ruled Out

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are looking to get back on track Wednesday night after losing four out of their last five games, but they will have to do so shorthandedly. Just over an hour before tipping off against the Indiana Pacers, the Celtics announced Marcus Smart won’t play in the contest due to a non-COVID illness.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jets, Bruins Defensemen Sit Top Of League In Scoring This Season

The Boston Bruins welcome the Winnipeg Jets to TD Garden Thursday night. The Jets defensemen have been giving their team a lot of points this season with 83 scored so far. The Bruins defensemen sit not far behind at 74. For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Watch Nick Foligno, Bruins Cap Off Multi-Goal Comeback Vs. Jets

You didn’t think the Boston Bruins were going to lose a regulation game at TD Garden, did you?. Good, because that would be insane. Boston played what may have been its worst period at home all season on Thursday, allowing two goals in the first 10 minutes of the opening period against the Winnipeg Jets. Not only were the Bruins victim of bad luck, but they came out flat against one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season. That wouldn’t matter, however, as they took home a 3-2 win.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Sights, Sounds From Bruins Annual Toy Delivery To Local Hospitals

The Boston Bruins made some children’s days better Tuesday as they took part in their annual toy delivery to local hospitals. Members of the Black and Gold visited Massachusetts General Hospital, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, Shriners Children’s Hospital and Franciscan’s Children’s Hospital to drop off toys to those spending the holidays in the hospital and not at home.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Issue Statement Regarding Player-Vetting Process Review

In November, the Boston Bruins announced they hired an independent law firm to take a thorough look at their player-vetting process after the signing, and releasing, of Mitchell Miller. Just over a month later, the firm, headed by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, concluded their review Thursday. The review...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Offers Optimistic View After Loss Vs. Pacers

Disappointing would be an understatement to describe the latest Boston Celtics loss, which marked their third consecutive on Wednesday night. Fresh off back-to-back home defeats, the Celtics added to their loss column yet again. They fell to another subpar opponent, the Indiana Pacers, 117-12, at TD Garden. And while the Celtics remain within 0.5 a game from the NBA’s best record, the Pacers just reached the .500 mark (16-16) on their campaign.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

David Krejci Held Scoreless In Victory Over Jets

The Boston Bruins secured their eighth comeback win of the season Thursday night. The Black and Gold defeated the Winnipeg Jets in a 3-2 victory, coming back from a two-goal deficit at TD Garden. David Krejci was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game, but ultimately remained...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jayson Tatum Sees Celtics Playing ‘Little Timid’ During Cold Stretch

After a loss to the Golden State Warriors, Celtics star Jaylen Brown thought Boston played a “little tense.”. It seems that trend has continued with Brown’s running mate in Jayson Tatum noticing the same thing after the Celtics lost their third straight game — and fifth in their last six contests — when they fell to the Indiana Pacers, 117-112, on Wednesday night at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Joe Mazzulla Stresses Importance Of Trust During Losing Streak

The Celtics are in the middle of a losing streak after looking unstoppable, but Joe Mazzulla’s trust isn’t being compromised. Boston fell 117-112 to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at TD Garden to extend the streak to three straight losses. The first half was some of the worst basketball the Celtics have played all year and looked lifeless at times, even allowing the Pacers to lead as much as 30 points.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Perfect Fit For Malcolm Brogdon According To Ex-Coach

Malcolm Brogdon’s arrival to Boston has remedied the Celtics’ biggest flaw from their NBA Finals run last season, and people outside the organization have taken notice. Boston was looking for a pretty specific player headed into this past offseason. In order to fix one of their biggest flaws, the Celtics needed to add a ballhandler off the bench who could provide consistent scoring and lead multiple units. In swinging a trade for Brogdon, they got that player.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NHL Odds: Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Dominating Vezina Trophy Betting

Many things have contributed to the Boston Bruins’ historic start in 2022, but nothing has had a greater affect than the play of goaltender Linus Ullmark. The Bruins have started furiously, commanding a 25-4-2 record over their first 31 games. Boston has gotten great starts across the board. Patrice Bergeron has scored 26 points in that span, anchoring the top line for the Bruins as well as ever. New head coach Jim Montgomery has pushed all of the right buttons with his line changes. Charlie McAvoy, Brad Marchand and Matt Grzelcyk have all made seamless returns from injury, too.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy