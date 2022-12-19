Sheriff's Investigators Seek Hit-And-Run Suspect In Stanton

Photo: Getty Images

STANTON (CNS) - Orange County sheriff's investigators Monday were looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run collision that seriously injured a pedestrian.

The 37-year-old male victim was struck near Beach and Garden Grove boulevards about 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle.

Investigators found a piece of debris from the suspected vehicle that led them to believe it came from a silver-colored 2008-2018 Toyota Tundra, Tacoma or Sequoia.