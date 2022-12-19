ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Outsider.com

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: Wife Reveals New Information About His Death

As fans mourn the death of Stephen Boss, known to all as “tWitch,” more details are coming in as to what happened in the hours before he took his own life. It appears tWitch, the dynamic dancer and long-time DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres Show, died sometime Monday night or Tuesday. News of his passing didn’t break until Wednesday.
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
New York Post

DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was dancing in new $4M home days before suicide

Just days before Stephen “tWitch” Boss, known as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” tragically took his own life, he was seen dancing and smiling throughout his California home. On Monday night, his wife of nearly 10 years, Allison Holker, posted several videos on Instagram of the two of them getting into the holiday spirit with a dance in front of their Christmas tree. “HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover,” Holker, 34, wrote in the caption. Boss, who was just 40 years old, also posted another video earlier this month of him grooving to the music in his living...
Outsider.com

New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note

Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
The US Sun

Tragic DJ tWitch was ‘going through a tough time’ after Ellen DeGeneres’ show ended, DJ Boof believes

TRAGIC DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was "going through a tough time" after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, fellow daytime TV music man and friend DJ Boof has claimed. DJ Boof- who spun for The Wendy Williams Show for 10 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that he and the late DJ tWitch had connected over social media through the years, as well as in the aftermath of Ellen DeGeneres' show ending.
thebrag.com

Outsider.com

Police Debunk Rumor Surrounding Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

Local police are debunking a rumor that dancer and DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss lost his entire life savings, leading to his death by suicide. Boss, who was a fixture on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and So You Think You Can Dance, was 40 years old when he died. Investigators, according to a Page Six report, did find a final message from Boss near where he died. In the message were references to issues he’d been dealing with, CinemaBlend reports.
OK! Magazine

Popculture

toofab.com

RadarOnline

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

