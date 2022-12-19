Read full article on original website
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Major League Baseball Star Pitcher Surprisingly ReinstatedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Spending The Day At Downtown DisneyNick DaviesAnaheim, CA
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: Wife Reveals New Information About His Death
As fans mourn the death of Stephen Boss, known to all as “tWitch,” more details are coming in as to what happened in the hours before he took his own life. It appears tWitch, the dynamic dancer and long-time DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres Show, died sometime Monday night or Tuesday. News of his passing didn’t break until Wednesday.
Stephen Boss Died Due to THIS? New Theory Suggests Dancer Lost His Lifetime Fortune Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss faced a huge problem before his death, a theory claimed. Police have since confirmed that tWitch died of a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police said that it responded to the area after receiving a call for an "ambulance death investigation" at 11:20 a.m. local time.
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was dancing in new $4M home days before suicide
Just days before Stephen “tWitch” Boss, known as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” tragically took his own life, he was seen dancing and smiling throughout his California home. On Monday night, his wife of nearly 10 years, Allison Holker, posted several videos on Instagram of the two of them getting into the holiday spirit with a dance in front of their Christmas tree. “HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover,” Holker, 34, wrote in the caption. Boss, who was just 40 years old, also posted another video earlier this month of him grooving to the music in his living...
New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note
Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
Tragic DJ tWitch was ‘going through a tough time’ after Ellen DeGeneres’ show ended, DJ Boof believes
TRAGIC DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was "going through a tough time" after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, fellow daytime TV music man and friend DJ Boof has claimed. DJ Boof- who spun for The Wendy Williams Show for 10 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that he and the late DJ tWitch had connected over social media through the years, as well as in the aftermath of Ellen DeGeneres' show ending.
Robert Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ family issues
Things got emotional when Robert Irwin stopped by The Project over the weekend. Steve Irwin’s conservationist son was guest host on Sunday, joining the show to talk about a wide range of topics including the Socceroos’ heroic 2022 World Cup run. Irwin also discussed the serious subject of...
Police Debunk Rumor Surrounding Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death
Local police are debunking a rumor that dancer and DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss lost his entire life savings, leading to his death by suicide. Boss, who was a fixture on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and So You Think You Can Dance, was 40 years old when he died. Investigators, according to a Page Six report, did find a final message from Boss near where he died. In the message were references to issues he’d been dealing with, CinemaBlend reports.
Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'
Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: New Details on His Shocking Death
The world is mourning the shocking death by suicide of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, best known as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” His wife Allison Holker confirmed the sad news, which came just days after they celebrated their ninth anniversary. “Extra” has new details from...
Michelle Obama shares sweet tribute to tWitch; Watch them dancing during the Let’s Move! campaign
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, please call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to social media to remember Stephen “tWitch” Boss after his passing. The 58-year-old author, who met the dancer during her many visits...
The Young & Restless Bombshell That Will Devastate Kyle and Jack — In More Ways Than One
You never know whether you’re going to get the Young & Restless Therapy Hour or Job Swaps of the Rich and Restless when you tune in these days, but I am intrigued to find out what’s really going on with Diane, Tucker, and Jeremy, and took a stab at a theory. Feel free to poke holes in it, it’s all in fun.
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
Leah Remini Breaks Her Silence on Kirstie Alley's Death After Years Long Scientology Feud
"Although Scientologists don't believe in prayers, my prayers do go out to her two children, who are now without their mom" Leah Remini is sending well wishes to Kirstie Alley's family following the news of her death -- despite their Scientology feud that goes back years. "The news of Kirstie...
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
Al Roker Earned a Massive Net Worth After More Than 40 Years on TV! How Much Money He Makes
It’s no secret that Al Roker absolutely loves his job hosting Today! From interviewing A-list guests to establishing great friendships with his costars, the meteorologist has truly found a home on NBC. His whopping net worth has grown so much since he first began broadcasting in the ‘70s. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes.
Woman with 'world's biggest cheeks' shows what she looked like before surgery
A woman with the 'world's biggest cheeks' has shared a picture of herself before surgery - and it is fair to say she looks incredibly different. Ukrainian model Anastasia Pokreshchuk has spent more than £3,000 (£2,500) on facial fillers and Botox over many years to achieve her look.
NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old
On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
