Alabama Basketball Dealing with Illness Heading into Jackson State

The Crimson Tide conducted its film session spread out on the court as a precaution with Nate Oats stating that he believes all players will be available on Tuesday.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Heading into Alabama basketball's final nonconference game of 2022, the Crimson Tide is dealing with an undisclosed illness.

As Alabama prepares face the Jackson State Tigers on Tuesday (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network), the team's preparations have been altered due to the illness. However, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats does not expect any players to miss time.

During the team's film session, Oats said that his staff and players took extra precaution by holding the viewing outside of the film room.

"Today in film, instead of doing it in the film room we did it out on the court and spread everybody out," Oats said. "We just — myself included — haven't been feeling great. It's just a lot of different stuff going around. Trying to keep guys as healthy as can be to where they can get to Christmas break and can go home and spend Christmas with their families without being too sick.

"We need to get to through this one last game it's just — I'm not a doctor so I'm not gonna speak to immune systems. It seems like there's just a lot more going around this year."

Illness aside, Alabama is still without two of its players in guards Nimari Burnett and Dom Welch. Burnett is still expected to miss at least six more weeks due to a wrist injury that required surgery. However, Oats had some positive news regarding Welch and his potential to soon make his way to the court for the Crimson Tide.

"Dom's injury, you know, we're getting close to getting back," Oats said. "Hopefully when we come back from Christmas for SEC play he can be right there if not ready to go. I think he could really contribute with his shooting and he's got some size and length at wing spot."

Welch has yet to step on the court for Alabama this season as he has been dealing with a lower-leg injury since the preseason. With Burnett's injury, Welch's return would be a welcome addition to Alabama's guard rotation which is not only dealing with Burnett's injury but also the gradual increase of minutes for Jahvon Quinerly.

While it might be a decent amount of time before Alabama fans see Burnett return to action for the Crimson Tide, the potential addition of Welch would add depth to a position that needs it at this point in the season.

See Also:

Alabama Basketball Falls in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

Are Alabama Basketball’s Defensive Issues Solely Due to the Absence of Nimari Burnett?

Full-Court Press: Takeaways from Alabama Basketball vs Gonzaga

Get your Crimson Tide basketball tickets from SI Tickets HERE .