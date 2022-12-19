Northside Toy Drive hosts Black Tie Affair event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Northside Toy Drive hosted its annual Black Tie Affair event on Dec. 16 to help collect toys for children

The event was sold out on Friday.

“Tonight we hope to collect between 800 and 1000 toys to go with what we already purchased, we purchased bicycles and toys from the Walmart on Coulter we had a shopping spree and they were very accommodating,” said

Children ages 2 to 12 were allowed to get a toy for Christmas from the toy drives toy giveaway.