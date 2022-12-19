Read full article on original website
Ashland City police arrest man with 13 prior offenses of driving on a revoked license
They say 13 is an unlucky number. It sure was for a Cheatham County man who police officers called a habitual motor vehicle offender.
fox17.com
High-speed Tennessee police chase ends when suspect's car catches fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A high-speed chase in Middle Tennessee ended Wednesday night when the suspect's car caught on fire, authorities say. A deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull over a vehicle on the Exit 4 on-ramp for I-24. The car, a dark colored sedan, was driving without headlights causing the deputy to believe the driver could be under the influence, according to officials.
fox17.com
Suspect, 20, arrested in Nashville on gun, drug charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An armed suspect who fled from officers this week has been arrested, Metro Police say. Police say 20-year-old Keonta Brown was being sought for allegedly driving on a revoked license, being in possession of more than a pound of weed, and having a stolen gun.
fox17.com
Police: Woman transported, suspect in custody after Madison shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman was shot in the upper arm and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Madison, Metro Police confirm. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the victim was transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center by Nashville Fire Department. The suspect fled on...
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in creek
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday.
WSMV
Nashville resident concerned over cars rolling through four-way stop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who lives near a four-way stop in west Nashville said the majority of vehicles that approach it do not fully stop, making it a dangerous intersection. Reza Filsoofi lives near the intersection of Fleetwood Drive and Hillwood Boulevard. “We noticed that people really don’t...
WKRN
Grinch steals toys in Dickson County
‘We plan for the worst’: Nashville officials, nonprofits …. As freezing temperatures approached Nashville, volunteers worked throughout the night to get those living on the streets into shelters. As temperatures are not expected to get above freezing until Monday, they plan to be busy throughout the weekend. Winter weather...
WSMV
Man attempts to pull woman from car in downtown parking garage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a parking garage on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped on a vehicle and then tried to drag one of the occupants out. According to the arrest affidavit, a car entered a parking garage on the corner of 7th Avenue...
fox17.com
Goodlettsville man who fled from Nashville police in stolen car arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee man who reportedly fled from Metro Police in a stolen car last month was arrested Monday evening. Detectives said 27-year-old Reginald Harding Jr. was traveling in a Dodge Charger on Nov. 8 when he used the shoulder to bypass traffic. The temporary tag on the vehicle wasn't on file, that's when the pursuit began.
fox17.com
Tennessee man accused of setting Christmas tree, child's presents on fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee man has been arrested after allegedly setting a family's Christmas tree and gifts on fire. The Dyersburg Police Department (DPD) reports the man was an acquaintance of the woman and her brother who had earlier in the day been involved in an altercation. The man went to...
1 killed after crash on I-24 in Clarksville
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County Wednesday morning.
Fentanyl, cocaine, meth, guns found during arrest in RiverGate
A man was booked into jail on 17 charges after police found a slew of drugs and weapons in Goodlettsville.
WSMV
Lebanon narcotics detection K9 dies
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Lebanon Police Department announced one of its police K9s has passed away. K9 Luke died Friday with his partner K9 Officer Rob Bates by his side, LPD said in a Facebook post. “K9 Luke gave a dedicated service with the Lebanon Police Department from...
Metro police investigating self-defense claim after deadly shooting in East Nashville
Metro police are investigating a self-defense claim after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in East Nashville.
WSMV
Fire crews extinguish Franklin chimney fire
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews worked to put out a chimney fire at a home in Franklin late Wednesday night. According to Williamson County Fire Rescue, the fire took place in the Stonebridge Park subdivision. The flames could be seen flowing outside the chimney but were quickly knocked down before spreading to the rest of the house.
whvoradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Christian County
A traffic stop on Hopkinsville Bypass in Christian County led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 54-year-old Teresa Hayes after her vehicle crossed the center yellow line multiple times and she failed to use a turn signal. A law enforcement K9 reportedly...
WKRN
Multi-vehicle crash on I-24
Record number of guns found at TSA checkpoints in …. TSA has released new numbers that show firearm detections are at an all-time high at security checkpoints in Tennessee. Plans to help ease a traffic-choked portion of Nolensville are in the works. Nashville 2022: Rent prices dropping in Music City.
WKRN
Chimney fire in Franklin neighborhood
Thursday is one of the busiest air travel days just ahead of Christmas, but the freezing weather forecast is impacting flights at Nashville International Airport. Remembering Opryland: Selling off pieces of Nashville’s …. It was around this time in 1997, when fans of Opryland U.S.A. had the opportunity to...
fox17.com
50 phones recovered as large-scale theft ring targets downtown Nashville bars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro detectives have kept 50 stolen cell phones from leaving the state and possibly the country. The phones are part of a large scale theft ring targeting downtown bars. Police says those phones were stopped at a shipping store on Lebannon Pike after officers were...
Check stolen, washed for thousands of dollars from West Nashville
A West Nashville man is warning the public after he fell victim to a check-washing scheme.
