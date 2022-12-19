MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A high-speed chase in Middle Tennessee ended Wednesday night when the suspect's car caught on fire, authorities say. A deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull over a vehicle on the Exit 4 on-ramp for I-24. The car, a dark colored sedan, was driving without headlights causing the deputy to believe the driver could be under the influence, according to officials.

