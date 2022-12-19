ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
camaspostrecord.com

State indefinitely suspends Washougal practitioner’s medical license

The Washington Medical Commission has issued its final order regarding a Washougal physician assistant (PA) accused of promoting unfounded COVID-19 treatments and verbally harassing medical professionals treating hospitalized COVID patients. The Commission’s order indefinitely suspends the PA license of Scott C. Miller, founder of the Miller Family Pediatrics clinic in...
WASHOUGAL, WA
KATU.com

Cold air begins flowing into Western Oregon & SW Washington, breaking down the forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters have their hands full trying to determine the timing and duration of the upcoming blast of winter weather. It is likely that precipitation will begin falling across western Oregon Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. Some locations, like the Columbia River Gorge area, will not be out of the winter weather until possibly late Saturday. This will be the coldest air to arrive in the region since 2014.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Interstate 84 closed in both directions due to Oregon winter storm 2022; other road closures

Interstate 84 has shut down in both directions due to hazardous conditions, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The major interstate that runs east-west across Oregon is closed between Troutdale and Hood River. ODOT said in a tweet that the closure from exit 17 to exit 64 in the Columbia River Gorge will be in effect “until conditions improve.”
TROUTDALE, OR
kptv.com

Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
WOODBURN, OR
The Oregonian

Lucky Labrador Brewing closing struggling North Portland pub

The Lucky Labrador, one of Portland’s oldest brewpubs, on Friday will close its North Portland pub, one of its four locations. Gary Geist, who opened the longtime Portland favorite more than a quarter century ago with partner Alex Stiles, said he made the decision to close the location after the struggles delivered by the COVID era.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Oregon City police searching for missing, endangered elderly couple

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered couple. Richard L. Wise, 83, and his wife, Louise M. Wise, 93, left their home at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to go grocery shopping and never returned home. Police said they could not be reached by phone.
OREGON CITY, OR

