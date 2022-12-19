Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood RiverEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Proposed 'land swap' between Washington, Clackamas counties highlights gap in planning for growth
Washington County is poised to accelerate its remarkable residential growth in coming years, over the objections of the majority of the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners. Metro, the elected regional government, is expected to approve a land swap between the two counties on Feb. 2, 2023. It would expand the...
camaspostrecord.com
State indefinitely suspends Washougal practitioner’s medical license
The Washington Medical Commission has issued its final order regarding a Washougal physician assistant (PA) accused of promoting unfounded COVID-19 treatments and verbally harassing medical professionals treating hospitalized COVID patients. The Commission’s order indefinitely suspends the PA license of Scott C. Miller, founder of the Miller Family Pediatrics clinic in...
KATU.com
Cold air begins flowing into Western Oregon & SW Washington, breaking down the forecast
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters have their hands full trying to determine the timing and duration of the upcoming blast of winter weather. It is likely that precipitation will begin falling across western Oregon Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. Some locations, like the Columbia River Gorge area, will not be out of the winter weather until possibly late Saturday. This will be the coldest air to arrive in the region since 2014.
Oregon ice storm: This is where forecasters say the storm will hit, and where it won’t
By now many of us are battening down the hatches for the wind, snow and ice storm that forecasters say is about to strike the Portland area. The National Weather Service expects temperatures in the mid-teens, a wind chill factor of zero and freezing rain that will make streets and sidewalks super slick.
Photo by(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Dec. 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
PHOTOS: Large tree falls on SE Portland house, trapping resident against recliner
A large tree in Southeast Portland was knocked down by high winds, damaging a house and pinning a resident to their chair.
KGW
Why western Oregon will see ice instead of snow this week
Both types of winter weather are expected as part of an ice storm in Portland this week. KGW meteorologist Rod Hill explains why we'll see ice rather than snow.
Interstate 84 closed in both directions due to Oregon winter storm 2022; other road closures
Interstate 84 has shut down in both directions due to hazardous conditions, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The major interstate that runs east-west across Oregon is closed between Troutdale and Hood River. ODOT said in a tweet that the closure from exit 17 to exit 64 in the Columbia River Gorge will be in effect “until conditions improve.”
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Truck Driver is Suspected of Deliberately Pouring Miles of Dye Across the State Highways
Oregon Truck Driver: After a truck driver in Oregon spilled red dye across various motorways, deputies are advising drivers whose vehicles may have been affected to contact their auto insurance providers as soon as possible. Oregon Truck Driver is Suspected of Deliberately Pouring Miles of Dye Across the State Highways.
kptv.com
Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
multco.us
NEWS RELEASE, Tuesday, Dec. 20: Multnomah County, City of Portland declare state of emergency as bitter cold settles over region
With bitter cold forecast to arrive in Multnomah County on Wednesday night, Chair Deborah Kafoury declared a state of emergency (71.94 KB) starting Tuesday, Dec. 20, to alert the public to the life-threatening temperatures and give the County maximum flexibility to respond. The County and the City of Portland and...
Photo by(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Lucky Labrador Brewing closing struggling North Portland pub
The Lucky Labrador, one of Portland’s oldest brewpubs, on Friday will close its North Portland pub, one of its four locations. Gary Geist, who opened the longtime Portland favorite more than a quarter century ago with partner Alex Stiles, said he made the decision to close the location after the struggles delivered by the COVID era.
73-year-old Longview man rescued from under a bulldozer
An elderly Longview man was rescued Wednesday after being trapped under a bulldozer.
Prepare for potentially disastrous pre-Christmas weather across the region
Snow, sleet, freezing rain and icy winds are forecast to create a trainwreck of nasty pre-Christmas weather in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington between Thursday afternoon and Christmas Eve. The extreme weather conditions could cause a wave of downed trees, burst pipes, power outages and weather-related traffic collisions.
Ice storm expected in the Portland area this week | Timeline of what to expect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The forecast is increasingly certain: Portland is headed for an ice storm. In fact, much of the Willamette Valley and Southwest Washington are in for a sustained barrage of sleet and freezing rain, starting as early as Thursday afternoon and continuing as late as Saturday morning.
2023 predictions for Portland real estate
Real estate experts explain what Portland home buyers should know and predict whether we’ll see prices continue to rise in 2023.
KGW
Ice storm arrives in Portland, though the worst is yet to come
We started the day with bitter cold temperatures and high winds. We’re still expecting sleet and frozen rain overnight.
Eater
Portland’s Saddest Restaurant and Food Cart Closures in 2022, According to Food Writers and Influencers
Each December, Eater Portland ends the year by reflecting on the last twelve months of dining in a series we call Year in Eater. We reach out to Portland food writers and influencers for their perspectives on major trends, impressive newcomers, and standout meals, and share their responses in a single package.
kptv.com
Oregon City police searching for missing, endangered elderly couple
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered couple. Richard L. Wise, 83, and his wife, Louise M. Wise, 93, left their home at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to go grocery shopping and never returned home. Police said they could not be reached by phone.
