How Often Do You Use New Hampshire and Massachusetts Most Used Curse Word?
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
Dover, New Hampshire, Getting New Brewery to Add to Your Beer Trip Adventure
If I have learned anything from being a member of the New Hampshire Brewed Facebook Group, it is that our fine state has no shortage of breweries. It has encouraged me to broaden my beer horizons. I used to only partake in fruity beers that taste like juice. (think: a...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in North Dakota
North Dakota isn’t known for a lot, but it is known for the cold. The temperatures in this state are shockingly cold during the winter, and many of the continental records are held by cities within the state. Today, we are going to be taking a look at North Dakota in order to learn about the coldest place within it. For anyone native to the Peace Garden State, none of this will probably come as a surprise. Let’s discover the coldest place in North Dakota, plus a few other interesting bits about the weather!
thepulseofnh.com
Powerful Storm Approaching NH
A powerful storm will hit New Hampshire tonight with snow, heavy rain and strong winds. There could be three-to-six inches of accumulation in the White Mountains and North Country before a change to rain tomorrow. A flood watch has been issued for most of the state as up to three-inches of rain could cause localized flooding and along the coast there’s the threat of minor to moderate flooding at high tide tomorrow morning. There’s also a high wind watch for gusts to 55-miles-per-hour which is likely to cause some power outages.
laconiadailysun.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in New Hampshire
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in New Hampshire using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
thepulseofnh.com
Small Quake Shakes Parts of New Hampshire
A small earthquake rattled parts of New Hampshire yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey confirms the quake registered 1.9 and was centered near Alton. It was the first quake to be confirmed in the region since a quake that registered 2.3 was reported on the western side of Lake Winnisquam back on November 6th.
WMUR.com
Video: Precipitation begins overnight in parts of New Hampshire
The incoming storm will begin overnight in some parts of New Hampshire. While there may be some pockets of snow or a wintry mix initially very late Thursday night or early Friday morning (especially north and west), rain, gusty southerly winds, and mild air is expected for most of the day Friday. Temperatures will climb into the 40s and 50s during the afternoon Friday.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire to see storm Friday: Early snow, mix before heavy rain; powerful winds could cause outages
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A very strong storm brings heavy rain, the threat of flooding, some snow, and powerful winds that will cause some power outages. Clouds lower and thicken early this evening with a light mix of rain and wet snow developing. >> Weather alerts. SNOW BEFORE RAIN FILLS...
Major storm expected to hit Vermont Friday with 60-mph winds and flooding
State officials and power companies warned of power outages and hazardous driving conditions, coming right on the heels of a storm less than a week ago that knocked out power for 119,00 Vermonters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Major storm expected to hit Vermont Friday with 60-mph winds and flooding.
WMUR.com
Christmas to be very cold in New Hampshire, across US
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's going to be a very chilly Christmas for New Hampshire and most of the country. Forecasters say more than 80 percent of the US will experience temperatures below freezing on Sunday. An arctic blast is expected to deliver the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly maps: Track projected wind gusts during day Friday
VIDEO: The incoming storm is expected to pack powerful wind gusts. Track them hour by hour here. Read the full forecast here.
Food & Wine Says This is the Best Breakfast Meal in New Hampshire
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire closings, delays reported as storm bringing heavy rain, strong winds approaches
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Closings and delays are being reported for Friday as an incoming storm is expected to bring snow, a winter mix, heavy rain and strong winds. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
WMUR.com
High-wind watches, warnings for New Hampshire: Gusts topping 40-60 mph possible
VIDEO: Powerful wind gusts could knock out power in some areas of New Hampshire during Friday's storm. See hour-by-hour projected gusts here. Read the full forecast here.
WCAX
Nurse's quirky costumes spread holiday cheer at New Hampshire hospital
A blanket of snow turns Stowe into a white, winter wonderland. Honey Solarz adds a little color. St. Albans works to rebuild trust in city police after jailhouse assault. Officials in St. Albans say they have spent the last three years working to change the image of the city’s police department after a former officer was caught on camera assaulting a woman in custody.
a-z-animals.com
The 9 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in New York
New York is colder than most states in the Union. While you probably won’t appreciate that on your commute, it does mean that there are plenty of ice fishing opportunities. There are several lakes in the state that offer trout, bass, and other popular fish for fishermen to catch.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
C/A Design, part of the Thermal Solutions Segment (TSS) of The Heico Companies, an innovator and leader in aluminum brazing for the Aerospace & Defense industry, has announced the groundbreaking of their new headquarters in Exeter, NH. The new state-of-the-art, 115,000-square-foot operations center aims to bring as many as 200 new jobs to the Seacoast over the next several years. Robert Kennedy, president of C/A Design and Heico’s Thermal Solutions Segment, said, “As part of this $35 million investment, C/A Design will be adding significant new equipment including larger brazing ovens, dip brazing tanks and automated chemical conversion lines. Our investment in technology and automation helps to ensure on-time delivery of precision mission critical parts to C/A Design’s growing customer needs.”
WATCH: New Hampshire News Anchor Goes Viral for Hilarious Snowstorm Coverage
With the winter weather upon us, it's officially the time of year when funny videos of people interacting with the snow and ice begin circulating the Internet. Last week, footage of Massachusetts college students wiping out on an icy sidewalk gathered millions of views on TikTok. Now, the most recent video to go viral features New Hampshire news anchor Troy Lynch who, according to his Facebook, has spent the last five months working for WMUR as a weekend evening news anchor and reporter.
