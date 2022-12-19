ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

a-z-animals.com

NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Powerful Storm Approaching NH

A powerful storm will hit New Hampshire tonight with snow, heavy rain and strong winds. There could be three-to-six inches of accumulation in the White Mountains and North Country before a change to rain tomorrow. A flood watch has been issued for most of the state as up to three-inches of rain could cause localized flooding and along the coast there’s the threat of minor to moderate flooding at high tide tomorrow morning. There’s also a high wind watch for gusts to 55-miles-per-hour which is likely to cause some power outages.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Center Square

New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail

(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
NASHUA, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Small Quake Shakes Parts of New Hampshire

A small earthquake rattled parts of New Hampshire yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey confirms the quake registered 1.9 and was centered near Alton. It was the first quake to be confirmed in the region since a quake that registered 2.3 was reported on the western side of Lake Winnisquam back on November 6th.
ALTON, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Precipitation begins overnight in parts of New Hampshire

The incoming storm will begin overnight in some parts of New Hampshire. While there may be some pockets of snow or a wintry mix initially very late Thursday night or early Friday morning (especially north and west), rain, gusty southerly winds, and mild air is expected for most of the day Friday. Temperatures will climb into the 40s and 50s during the afternoon Friday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Christmas to be very cold in New Hampshire, across US

MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's going to be a very chilly Christmas for New Hampshire and most of the country. Forecasters say more than 80 percent of the US will experience temperatures below freezing on Sunday. An arctic blast is expected to deliver the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Nurse's quirky costumes spread holiday cheer at New Hampshire hospital

A blanket of snow turns Stowe into a white, winter wonderland. Honey Solarz adds a little color. St. Albans works to rebuild trust in city police after jailhouse assault. Officials in St. Albans say they have spent the last three years working to change the image of the city’s police department after a former officer was caught on camera assaulting a woman in custody.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
a-z-animals.com

VERMONT STATE
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

C/A Design, part of the Thermal Solutions Segment (TSS) of The Heico Companies, an innovator and leader in aluminum brazing for the Aerospace & Defense industry, has announced the groundbreaking of their new headquarters in Exeter, NH. The new state-of-the-art, 115,000-square-foot operations center aims to bring as many as 200 new jobs to the Seacoast over the next several years. Robert Kennedy, president of C/A Design and Heico’s Thermal Solutions Segment, said, “As part of this $35 million investment, C/A Design will be adding significant new equipment including larger brazing ovens, dip brazing tanks and automated chemical conversion lines. Our investment in technology and automation helps to ensure on-time delivery of precision mission critical parts to C/A Design’s growing customer needs.”
EXETER, NH
95.9 WCYY

WATCH: New Hampshire News Anchor Goes Viral for Hilarious Snowstorm Coverage

With the winter weather upon us, it's officially the time of year when funny videos of people interacting with the snow and ice begin circulating the Internet. Last week, footage of Massachusetts college students wiping out on an icy sidewalk gathered millions of views on TikTok. Now, the most recent video to go viral features New Hampshire news anchor Troy Lynch who, according to his Facebook, has spent the last five months working for WMUR as a weekend evening news anchor and reporter.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

