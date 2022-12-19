Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood RiverEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
beavertonvalleytimes.com
OPINION: Portland's porch piracy plague is getting worse — we need to take action
’Tis the season for friends, family, and exchanging gifts. However, while folks here are preparing for the holidays, most expect to receive a few packages delivered on their doorstep, sent from a loved one.
Portland nonprofit Brown Hope has yet to cut checks to the 25 families it promised guaranteed basic income
The 25 Black Portland households selected to receive a monthly stipend of up to $2,000 from the embattled racial justice nonprofit Brown Hope were supposed to get their first installment this week, in time for Christmas. They are still waiting. The guaranteed, three-year basic income program is a signature initiative...
camaspostrecord.com
State indefinitely suspends Washougal practitioner’s medical license
The Washington Medical Commission has issued its final order regarding a Washougal physician assistant (PA) accused of promoting unfounded COVID-19 treatments and verbally harassing medical professionals treating hospitalized COVID patients. The Commission’s order indefinitely suspends the PA license of Scott C. Miller, founder of the Miller Family Pediatrics clinic in...
Readers respond: Tolling diversion will harm communities
The cities along the proposed I-205 tolling corridor are frustrated with the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT is not listening. Oregon City has been asking for answers over the past two years regarding the impacts of tolling. The I-205 segment proposed for tolling negatively affects our communities. It is no...
WWEEK
Fido’s, the Tigard Taphouse That Became Famous for Housing Adoptable Dogs, Is Closing
Fido’s, the world’s first taproom that housed adoptable dogs in Tigard, is winding down business after a nearly five-year run. On Dec. 20, founder Scott Porter announced on the pub’s Facebook page that the last day of operation would be Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. “Thank you to...
kptv.com
NE Portland family loses life-saving equipment for special needs daughter in fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On the night of Dec. 11 fire raced through a Northeast Portland family’s home, destroying life-saving equipment for a young girl with special needs. Portland Fire & Rescue arrived to a home up in flames on NE Willow Street where Anna Collver and her two daughters were home sound asleep.
kptv.com
Portland man says houseless neighbors saved his life, then forced to move
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man credits his houseless neighbors for saving his life during an attack. FOX 12 spoke with that man who said he feels less safe now that those neighbors have been forced to move. The neighbor said eight houseless people used to live on this...
focushillsboro.com
On His First Tour Visit, Oregon Governor-Elect Kotek Learns About the Need for Housing, Healthcare, and Education
Governor-Elect Kotek: On Wednesday, the Governor-elect of Oregon, Tina Kotek, began her “listening tour” in Yamhill County. This is the first stop in a plan to visit every county in Oregon as she prepares to take office in January. Kotek is planning to visit all 36 counties. Oregon...
Suspected Shroom House owner pleads not guilty to 40 felony charges; Portland store manager admits guilt
A Canadian man accused of owning an illegal magic mushroom shop in downtown Portland pleaded not guilty on Monday to 40 felony charges in Multnomah County Circuit court. Portland police arrested the owner of Shroom House, Steven Tachie Jr., 32, of British Columbia, on Dec. 8. Police arrested the store’s manager, Jeramiahs Geronimo, 42, of Portland, the same day.
yamhilladvocate.com
VIDEO: Yamhill County Sheriff Deputy Threatens to Arrest Journalist for Recording City Councilor At Public Meeting
(If you would like to donate to my newspaper so I can continue bringing you investigative journalism please subscribe to my SubscribeStar page by clicking here. With more funding I can hire additional reporters and expose corruption faster.) As I explained in the article, Newberg City Councilor Elise Hollamon Attempts...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Zelenskiy Visits US Capital, Pearl District Man Says He Feels Less Safe After Tent Sweeps, and Will It Snow in Portland?
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! I am writing...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Police Raiding Shroom House
Last Wednesday, WW examined the improbable holiday phenomenon of Shroom House, a West Burnside storefront selling psychedelic mushrooms at retail (“Mushroom Pop-Up,” Dec. 7). Last Thursday, police raided the shop. Four men were arrested, including the shop’s alleged owner, Steven Tachie Jr., and the man said to be the shop’s manager, Jeremiahs Geronimo. In Multnomah County Circuit Court, attorneys for the accused said their clients didn’t know their business was illegal. According to a probable cause affidavit filed Dec. 9, police had been keeping tabs on the shop for a week. On Dec. 7, two cops “entered the store and bought over 30 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.” The mushrooms “presumptively tested positive to containing psilocybin.” Here’s what our readers had to say:
Chronicle
Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named
Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Proposed 'land swap' between Washington, Clackamas counties highlights gap in planning for growth
Washington County is poised to accelerate its remarkable residential growth in coming years, over the objections of the majority of the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners. Metro, the elected regional government, is expected to approve a land swap between the two counties on Feb. 2, 2023. It would expand the...
Readers respond: Move campers from floodplain
While walking through the Foster Floodplain Natural Area recently, we noticed a group of people offering breakfast to people camping in tents, (“Portland has dramatically escalated tent sweeps,” Dec. 10). Although I appreciate the idea that people want to help other people, especially with necessities like food, wouldn’t...
WWEEK
Our Most-Read Stories of 2022 Hinted at an Emptiness Inside Portland
Trying to interpret Portland’s status from the year’s most-read news stories is like reading a fortune in chicken entrails. Sometimes you see the future. Sometimes you just see shit. Still, it’s a useful exercise, if only to gauge which stories struck a nerve with readers. And in 2022,...
The Portland Mercury
Q&A: Outgoing Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Reflects on Portland’s Transportation Past, Present, and Future
Outgoing City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has represented the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) since January 2021, when Mayor Ted Wheeler assigned her the bureau despite her campaigning to oversee the Portland police. Hardesty, who was edged out of city hall by political newcomer Rene Gonzalez in the November 8...
realitytitbit.com
The Roloff Farm bed and breakfast rental starts from $566.71 a night
Roloff Farm’s 16 acres that originally were placed on the market by Matt Roloff of Little People Big World has now been turned into a bed and breakfast rental. Prices to stay at the Airbnb-like property start from $566.71. The property and its land were put up for sale...
kptv.com
Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
Lucky Labrador Brewing closing struggling North Portland pub
The Lucky Labrador, one of Portland’s oldest brewpubs, on Friday will close its North Portland pub, one of its four locations. Gary Geist, who opened the longtime Portland favorite more than a quarter century ago with partner Alex Stiles, said he made the decision to close the location after the struggles delivered by the COVID era.
