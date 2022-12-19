ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

How Cold for Louisiana’s Bowl Game Friday? Here’s the Latest

Louisiana's Ragin Cajun football team has already made the trek from Lafayette Louisiana to Shreveport Louisiana for Friday's Independence Bowl football game. The Cajuns' opponent on the field with be a tough team from the University of Houston out of Houston Texas. However, both Louisiana and Houston will be facing a third opponent in Friday's game, Mother Nature.
HOUSTON, TX
LSU Early Signing Day Class

LSU is coming off Brian Kelly's first season as head coach in Baton Rouge, finishing the regular season at a respectable 9-4, winning the SEC West division. Before the Tigers play Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on January 2nd, Kelly has his sights set on procuring an elite signing class.
BATON ROUGE, LA
When Does it Feel Like Christmas in Lafayette?

Christmastime in Lafayette, Louisiana, can be a little tricky. When one thinks of Christmas, one often thinks of Christmas carols, gifts, and cold weather. Well, the weather in Acadiana very seldom cooperates with the Christmas season as it's usually "unseasonably warm" during this time of year. If you're hoping for colder weather, much less snow, January is usually your best shot.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Comedian Theo Von Shouts Out Youngsville, Ragin’ Cajuns During Hilarious Dustin Poirier Thanksgiving Story

Comedian Theo Von gave a major shout-out to the Lafayette area on his most recent episode of his This Past Weekend Podcast. If you aren't already a fan of Theo Von's comedy or his current hit podcast, you may recognize him from his stint on MTV back in the early to mid-2000s when he appeared on numerous reality shows like Road Rules and the Road Rules/Real World Challenges.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Louisiana Dept. of Health Releases Inspection Report After Photos from Youngsville Sonic Drive-In Go Viral

After a viral Facebook post accused a Youngsville Sonic Drive-In of numerous violations, the Louisiana Department of Health has now released an official inspection report. On Wednesday, December 7, Mitzi Vincent posted photos that were allegedly taken at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant located at 3016 E Milton Ave in Youngsville, LA. Among the numerous health violations that Vincent, a former employee of that store location, accused the fast food restaurant of was food being left out, thawed, then refrozen.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Severe Damage Caused by Tornadoes in New Iberia

Earlier today a large tornado was spotted in New Iberia. The New Iberia Police Department has confirmed that two tornados did touch down in New Iberia in the 11 am hour today. They are asking residents to stay in place as search and rescue efforts are underway at this time. The New Iberia Police Department is also asking the general public to please stay away from the area so as to not disrupt the search and rescue efforts.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Comedian Sean Patton Mentions Lafayette While Perfectly Describing the New Orleans Accent to Jimmy Fallon

Finally, someone on national TV who accurately explained the subtle differences between Lafayette and New Orleans accents. Comedian Sean Patton appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new special, Number One which is currently streaming on Peacock. According to his bio, Patton is based in New York, by way of New Orleans and his latest special gives a nod to Crescent City as the place where he got his start in stand-up comedy.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette High Student Recognized Nationally for Creating App to Send Out School Alerts Easily

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's more important now more than ever that school administrators can send out alerts to large groups of people as easy as possible. From bomb threats to school shootings, it's imperative that those leading our schools can communicate efficiently and effectively to teachers, students, and parents who are under stress during anxiety-filled moments.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Preliminary Plans for Brown & Moore ‘Super Parks’ Unveiled as Northside Lafayette Gets Major Investment

Brown and Moore Parks are looking at major upgrades in their future thanks to a "necessary and overdue" investment in northside Lafayette. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory teamed up with Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Director Hollis Conway to unveil renderings of the new Brown Park Baseball and Softball Super Complex and Moore Park Soccer Super Complex.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday

Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lafayette Parish School System Names Principals of the Year

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Three Lafayette Parish principals have earned top marks for their roles as leaders of their schools. The Lafayette Parish School System announced earlier this week that Alex Melton, Tia Trahan, and Christy Hayes are the district's Principals of the Year. All three principals have overseen tremendous growth at the schools they've led.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

