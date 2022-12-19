Read full article on original website
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
LFD Responds to Commercial Fire in Vacant Building at Old Coburn’s Site in Downtown Lafayette
Lafayette authorities responded to a fire at the old Coburn's building in Downtown Lafayette on Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21). According to Alton Trahan with the Lafayette Fire Department, the commercial fire was in one of the vacant metal buildings closer to the railroad tracks on Grant Street in downtown Lafayette and has been put out safely.
How Cold for Louisiana’s Bowl Game Friday? Here’s the Latest
Louisiana's Ragin Cajun football team has already made the trek from Lafayette Louisiana to Shreveport Louisiana for Friday's Independence Bowl football game. The Cajuns' opponent on the field with be a tough team from the University of Houston out of Houston Texas. However, both Louisiana and Houston will be facing a third opponent in Friday's game, Mother Nature.
LSU Early Signing Day Class
LSU is coming off Brian Kelly's first season as head coach in Baton Rouge, finishing the regular season at a respectable 9-4, winning the SEC West division. Before the Tigers play Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on January 2nd, Kelly has his sights set on procuring an elite signing class.
When Does it Feel Like Christmas in Lafayette?
Christmastime in Lafayette, Louisiana, can be a little tricky. When one thinks of Christmas, one often thinks of Christmas carols, gifts, and cold weather. Well, the weather in Acadiana very seldom cooperates with the Christmas season as it's usually "unseasonably warm" during this time of year. If you're hoping for colder weather, much less snow, January is usually your best shot.
As Storms Approach South Louisiana, Sandbags Are Available in Lafayette Parish
Much of Acadiana is under a Flash Flood Watch going into Tuesday evening and into early Wednesday morning. If you live in an area that is prone to flooding, you may want to consider getting sandbags before the storms arrive in the early morning hours. If you live in Lafayette...
Schools Announce Closure For Wednesday December 14 Due to Weather
Much of Acadiana is preparing for a round of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday night, and into early Wednesday morning. Knowing that, some school districts have announced that they will close on Wednesday out of caution for those who attend. Here's the list of closures thus far. We are updating the...
Comedian Theo Von Shouts Out Youngsville, Ragin’ Cajuns During Hilarious Dustin Poirier Thanksgiving Story
Comedian Theo Von gave a major shout-out to the Lafayette area on his most recent episode of his This Past Weekend Podcast. If you aren't already a fan of Theo Von's comedy or his current hit podcast, you may recognize him from his stint on MTV back in the early to mid-2000s when he appeared on numerous reality shows like Road Rules and the Road Rules/Real World Challenges.
Louisiana Dept. of Health Releases Inspection Report After Photos from Youngsville Sonic Drive-In Go Viral
After a viral Facebook post accused a Youngsville Sonic Drive-In of numerous violations, the Louisiana Department of Health has now released an official inspection report. On Wednesday, December 7, Mitzi Vincent posted photos that were allegedly taken at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant located at 3016 E Milton Ave in Youngsville, LA. Among the numerous health violations that Vincent, a former employee of that store location, accused the fast food restaurant of was food being left out, thawed, then refrozen.
New Iberia Police Department Releases Important Message to Citizens After Tornadoes
We are continuing to follow what is going on in New Iberia after a large tornado hit parts of the city. The New Iberia has released this important message to all citizens in the area. Again, we ask that you avoid the areas hit or impacted and continue to check...
Video Shows Massive Tornado in New Iberia as Authorities Respond to Damage, Trapped Individuals
Multiple videos show a massive tornado tearing through New Iberia as extensive damage and trapped individuals have been reported. A video posted to Twitter by Lance Blocker via News 15 meteorologist Adam Olivier shows scary footage of a "large and destructive tornado" that reportedly crossed Hwy 90 and moved toward Admiral Doyle Drive.
Severe Damage Caused by Tornadoes in New Iberia
Earlier today a large tornado was spotted in New Iberia. The New Iberia Police Department has confirmed that two tornados did touch down in New Iberia in the 11 am hour today. They are asking residents to stay in place as search and rescue efforts are underway at this time. The New Iberia Police Department is also asking the general public to please stay away from the area so as to not disrupt the search and rescue efforts.
Comedian Sean Patton Mentions Lafayette While Perfectly Describing the New Orleans Accent to Jimmy Fallon
Finally, someone on national TV who accurately explained the subtle differences between Lafayette and New Orleans accents. Comedian Sean Patton appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new special, Number One which is currently streaming on Peacock. According to his bio, Patton is based in New York, by way of New Orleans and his latest special gives a nod to Crescent City as the place where he got his start in stand-up comedy.
Lafayette High Student Recognized Nationally for Creating App to Send Out School Alerts Easily
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's more important now more than ever that school administrators can send out alerts to large groups of people as easy as possible. From bomb threats to school shootings, it's imperative that those leading our schools can communicate efficiently and effectively to teachers, students, and parents who are under stress during anxiety-filled moments.
Preliminary Plans for Brown & Moore ‘Super Parks’ Unveiled as Northside Lafayette Gets Major Investment
Brown and Moore Parks are looking at major upgrades in their future thanks to a "necessary and overdue" investment in northside Lafayette. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory teamed up with Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Director Hollis Conway to unveil renderings of the new Brown Park Baseball and Softball Super Complex and Moore Park Soccer Super Complex.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
How a Bowl of Water in Your Vehicle Can Help You on Gas Mileage
Gas prices have gone down in recent weeks, but with inflation, as is, we are all still looking for ways to save money. Well, here's one hack that the E.P.A. says can help you save on gas while traveling for the holidays. The agency says that if you put a...
Jordan Brown Named SBC Player of the Week for Second Time This Month
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun big man Jordan Brown is being recognized once again for his outstanding play on the hardwood. For the second time this month, Brown has earned Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week honors. In two victories over Louisiana Christian University and McNeese State, Brown scored a combined...
Lafayette Parish School System Names Principals of the Year
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Three Lafayette Parish principals have earned top marks for their roles as leaders of their schools. The Lafayette Parish School System announced earlier this week that Alex Melton, Tia Trahan, and Christy Hayes are the district's Principals of the Year. All three principals have overseen tremendous growth at the schools they've led.
Crowley Police Searching for Suspect After Hardware Store Theft
CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - Crowley Police and Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers are seeking the public's help after a hardware store theft. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was caught on a surveillance camera at Stime Home Improvement in Crowley, having robbed the store twice. According to Crime...
