Cold enough for you? Montana becomes Alaska in dangerous cold snap
Temperatures might not have hit the record marks for cold weather everywhere Thursday morning, but we haven't heard anyone complaining, as Montana copes with an epic cold snap. That doesn't mean a few records weren't snapped as well. In Lincoln, where wind chills topped 60-below early Thursday morning, the mercury...
Take it Seriously! Dangerous Cold Settles on Western Montana
Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
Flint’s Top Story for 2022: “This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula”
"Pretty wild to see the homeless camps in Portland...err...Missoula, Montana." That was my reaction to a story that caught my eye back in August of 2022. Turns out, the story I wrote in response ended up being my top story for 2022 based on local page views here in Montana. (See my whole top 10 stories from 2022 list below)
Montana Christmas Could be Ruined by Snow & Bitter Cold
There won't be a single person singing "Let It Snow" in Montana this week, as the Treasure State gets pounded by every element of harsh, winter weather. And from the potential for feet of mountain snow to freezing rain and deep, subzero temperatures Christmas travel is going to be especially taxing.
Man Threatens People With a Gun at the Missoula Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 15, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers responded to a report of a male with a handgun threatening people at the Johnson Street Shelter. Shelter staff relayed information from other residents that a male with a red bandana had brandished...
More Snow Coming for Missoula on Top of 48 Inches Now
Winter isn't even officially here yet, and already Missoula the most snow since Bill Clinton was re-elected, the Nintendo 64 was brand new, and there was the first outbreak of Mad Cow Disease. And anyone who survived one of the worst winters in the recent history of the Pacific Northwest,...
This Adorable Montana Town is a Christmas Time Capsule
If you'd like to see what Christmas in Montana used to be, there's no better destination than Philipsburg, the historic Granite County community that's still the greatest historical landmark west of the Divide. Every year, for more than a hundred years, the merchants of Philipsburg have celebrated the season with...
Missoula Could Have ‘Potentially Dangerous Cold’ Soon
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
Roof Problems Force Class Cancelation at Missoula’s Sentinel High School
Problems with a roof are forcing Missoula County Public Schools administrators to cancel classes at Sentinel High School until the situation can be checked completely checked out. Word of the closure came Monday evening after problems developed with a roof in an older part of the high school. MCPS spokeswoman...
Graduates, Basketball, Ugly Sweaters This Weekend at U of Montana
As goes the University of Montana's schedule, so goes my schedule this weekend! Two commitments for sure. Don't know about the sweater. My coworker, Peter Christian, and I once again have the honor of reading the names of graduating University of Montana students who are participating in the Fall Commencement ceremony, as they come up on the stage to receive their diplomas.
DON’T Feed Urban Deer in Missoula Despite Winter Conditions
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It can be so heartbreaking when you see deer digging through the snow banks to find what little vegetation there might be to eat, that it’s tempting to throw out some bread or other food for the deer, however, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Missoula Police Department both warn that feeding urban wildlife is illegal.
Favorite Missoula Gym For Sale. Please Don’t Change A Thing
One of Missoula's favorite gyms has been put on the market for sale. Here are the details. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
Missoula Police Investigate Incident at the Johnson Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 15, 2022, shortly after 11:00 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a violent offense at 1919 North Avenue West, which is the location of the Emergency Winter Shelter. According to Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold, the suspects involved in the incident...
32 Suicides in Missoula County in 2022, Most in Five Years
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With 32 suicides reported in Missoula County before the end of November, the Missoula City-County Health Department is offering services and programs to help prevent more suicides. November's Suicide Rate Topped Five Previous Months. KGVO News spoke to Elissa White, Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Missoula...
Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
2022 Western Montana ‘Santa Flyover’ May Happen. With Your Help!
Holiday lights and decorations have been springing up all over Missoula and western Montana. Christmas is almost here. One thing that has been weighing on our minds is "Do you think the Santa Flyover will happen this year?" As we already know, the flyover takes a ton of planning and...
Missoula One Step Closer to Taking Over Old Federal Building
The City of Missoula and Missoula County are closer to taking over the old federal building downtown, with the idea of creating a brand new, joint government complex. Local government has been working on the acquisition of the former Missoula Post Office for the past several years. The federal government continued to use the building for a variety of offices for several years, but the course to give away the building was really set several years ago when the U.S. Forest Service moved its regional headquarters to Fort Missoula.
Drunk Driving Hit-and-Run With Children in the Car in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 10, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were called to the area of Clark and Ernest for a report of a vehicle that was just involved in a hit-and-run collision. Officers were informed that the vehicle that had left the scene would have damage to the front passenger side. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
How U of Montana’s Grizzly Promise Makes College More Affordable
An aggressive initiative has been launched, intended to benefit in-state Montana students. Only time will tell if it goes far enough. UM News Service informed us today (Tuesday) that the University of Montana has introduced the Grizzly Promise. It is a program whose mission is to ensure that Montana students will not turn away from a college education because of financial barriers.
