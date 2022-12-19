ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Western Iowa Today

Update 4:06 a.m.: Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings

(Des Moines) Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings are in effect for Iowa. The Winter Storm Warning is effective until 7:00 p.m. Friday for Southwest Iowa. The Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon on Saturday for all of Iowa. The Bizzard Warning for Northern, West-Central, and Central Iowa, including Audubon, Guthrie, Carroll, and Crawford Counties, is in effect from noon today to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Snow Followed By Dangerous Cold

Snow today, followed by strong wind this evening and tonight. Snow will return today as a clipper moves through the upper plains. While many will have light snow amounts of 1-2”, heavier amounts of 2-4” will be found in Iowa and Minnesota. Highs will reach the single digits...
MINNESOTA STATE
kicdam.com

Local Mechanic Talks Cold Weather Car Care

Northwest Iowa (KICD)– The extreme cold has filtered into the region with lows falling well into the teens below zero this morning. One of the many things on our minds is whether or not vehicles are going to start which Exhaust Pro Manager Ramone Luna says can be more certain if preventative maintenance is performed.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Frostbite, arthritis among medical concerns in frigid temperatures

Dr. Joseph McGargill said emergency rooms and urgent care facilities will likely see multiple cases of frostbite this week. McGargill, who practices at MercyOne in Pleasant Hill, said frostbite can happen quickly in extreme temperatures. "Depending on the wind chill out there, it can damage your skin in minutes,” he...
PLEASANT HILL, IA
KCAU 9 News

Extreme cold and more snow coming to Siouxland

UPDATE (12/21, 4:13 PM) SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A blast of winter weather is on its way to Siouxland starting Wednesday night and continuing into the upcoming weekend as we track snow chances plus a bitterly cold arctic air mass. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are going to be in effect starting […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
klkntv.com

Winter storm headed our way

Above: Winter Weather Advisory (purple) starts Wednesday. A freezing mix will be possible Wednesday morning and early afternoon, then 1-2″ of snow by Thursday. LOTS of wind and very cold by Wednesday evening and into Thursday. Winter Storm Warning (dark pink) starts Wednesday. A freezing mix will be possible...
NEBRASKA STATE
KCCI.com

Big travel concerns ahead of the holiday weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — We will cloud up tonight, and drop into the single digits. Snow initially starts off on Wednesday morning in northwest Iowa and then will drop south into central Iowa after lunchtime or so. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Snow picks up as we head closer...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

La Niña Could Fade After Three Year Run

Upper Midwest — The cold weather blast expected to hit the state is part of the ongoing La Niña weather pattern that’s been impacting Iowa and the rest of the Midwest. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the system has been on an unusual run. The weather pattern...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Snow totals following Wednesday snow storm

IOWA — The heaviest snow fall has moved out of the state and it dropped around 3 in. of fresh powdery snow in and around the Metro. The highest amount measured was around Newton. Below are some snow totals from around the state: Location Snow Fall Total (in.) Newton 5 Ames 4.8 Fort Dodge 4.7 […]
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Rare Winter Storm Heading towards Iowa

(Des Moines) A rare winter storm is forecast to blow into Iowa tomorrow and continue through the day on Friday. Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says the snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue intermittingly through the nighttime hours before diminishing Thursday morning. But that is when the high winds and bitterly cold temperatures settle in.
DES MOINES, IA
News Channel Nebraska

All the latest on closings, road conditions, forecasts and more

VALLEY, Neb. -- Winter weather is back. In a reverse from last week's weather, it will be the eastern third getting hit harder than western and central Nebraska. The snowfall levels will increase moving closer to the Missouri River. The real danger will be the wind, with wind chills expected to reach as low as -60 degrees.
NEBRASKA STATE
weareiowa.com

Here are the 12 things you need for a winter weather car emergency kit

DES MOINES, Iowa — With a likely blizzard on the horizon later this week, travel is not advised by the Local 5 Weather Team from Wednesday evening through Friday morning due to drastically reduced visibility from blowing snow. Six to 10 inches of snow are expected across Iowa, with...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Sunshine and a blizzard?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The sun could be shining for this blizzard. A ground blizzard is likely for Thursday and Friday in parts of South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. “A ground blizzard is going to have, for lack of a better term, similar properties, as a...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall prediction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KETV.com

Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Highways shutting down in western Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Blizzard-like conditions are shutting down highways in north-central and northwest Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) was reporting multiple closed and impassable highways by mid-afternoon. The most significant closure was U.S. Highway 20 in both directions over a stretch of about 180 miles between Chadron and Wood...
NEBRASKA STATE

