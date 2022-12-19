ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wina.com

Legendary local high school football coach Tommy Theodose passes at age 89

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Visitation is set for next Tuesday, and interment Wednesday at Riverview Cemetary for former Lane and Charlottesville High School football coaching legend Tommy Theodose, who passed away last weekend at age 89. Mayor Lloyd Snook, a Lane alum, heard the news before this week’s City Council meeting, and he paid tribute to Thoedose.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
ramaporampage.org

Members of Virginia Football Team Killed in Mass Shooting

On November 13th, three football players at the University of Virginia were murdered. The deaths of junior receiver Lavel Davis Jr, junior receiver Devin Chandler, and junior defensive end/linebacker D’Sean Perry, were all mourned by Virginia students and the rest of the nation. Authorities were quickly able to recognize...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
breezejmu.org

Women's basketball transfer's 'disruptive' presence shines early in season

Those three words from JMU women’s basketball head coach Sean O’Regan became one of the main reasons why junior guard Amira Williams made the decision to transfer to Harrisonburg. Her strong defensive play on the court was something she felt proud about, she said, and she felt O’Regan was ready to not only use it but embrace it.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU Football extends Coach Cignetti through 2028 Season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne announced Tuesday that James Madison (JMU) Head Coach Curt Cignetti has signed a contract extension to lead the football program through the 2028 season. This news comes from a press release sent out by the University Tuesday morning. The new agreement...
HARRISONBURG, VA
hburgcitizen.com

JMU alumna shines on Forbes’ ’30 under 30′ list

Every shimmering piece of jewelry cradled in Emily Warden’s Richmond storefront has a storied past riddled with details about its origin and meaning it’s meant to convey. And like every glittering gem in her store, Warden, who graduated from James Madison University in 2017, also has a story worth telling.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Catch a scenic train ride in 2023

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
STAUNTON, VA
wina.com

Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 22, 2022

Culpeper Juvenile & Dometic Relations Court: Delayed opening 9am. Germanna Community College: Delayed opening 10am. Nelson County Govt Offices: Closed Thursday. Nelson Memorial Library; Delayed opening noon. RWSA: Delayed opening Ivy MUC and McIntire Recycling Center and Paper Sort 10am. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital: Alert Thursday, details at 434-654-5997 or...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The old Verona Elementary School is getting remodeled for a new purpose. The space will help the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. The school property has been on the market for years, but a former Augusta County employee pitched tha idea and that’s what inspired the move.
VERONA, VA
WHSV

Hollister Incorporated partners with school district to bring Christmas gifts

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Just days before Christmas — many in the Staunton area are working hard to spread joy. Hollister Incorporated in Stuarts Draft collaborated with Staunton City Public Schools to bring gifts to 28 students and caregivers in the area: two children from Stuarts Draft Elementary School, 19 children from Staunton City Public Schools, and seven caregivers of the children from Staunton City Public Schools.
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Wintry mix falling in the Shenandoah Valley

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain is expected to cause slick roadways for the morning commute in the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising against non-emergency travel due to conditions being right for the appearance of ice on the roadways.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Dayton appoints interim town manager

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, the Dayton Town Council held a special meeting to interview and appoint an interim town manager. Last Monday residing town manager, Angela Lawrence, submitted her resignation. After a brief closed session, Dayton’s Town Council announced Bob Holton as its interim town manager. “I...
DAYTON, VA
Inside Nova

UVA Health unveils new signs at Manassas, Haymarket, Culpeper hospitals

In separate events Tuesday, UVA Health unveiled new signs on its hospitals in Manassas, Haymarket and Culpeper, marking the culmination of the transition of the facilities from joint ownership with Novant Health, a process that began in February 2021. The Manassas event Tuesday afternoon at the former Prince William Hospital...
MANASSAS, VA
WHSV

J. Frank Hillyard Middle School ag teacher giving real-world lessons

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Animals are a vital component in agriculture education, and five guinea pigs at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School are enjoying an upgrade to their habitat thanks to grant funding from a state organization. “We have our guinea pigs in the classroom and they’re a part of...
BROADWAY, VA
Virginian Review

12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)

On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy