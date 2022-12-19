Read full article on original website
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Dec. 22
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses wishing a Merry Christmas from Beacon Wealth Management. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Harrison County Dunkin’ closing temporarily
One of the Dunkin' Donuts in Harrison County will be closed starting on Christmas.
December’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month: Sam Bellotte
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Sam Bellotte has been selected as December’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month. He is an amazing special education teacher who goes above and beyond, according to his students. Bellotte teaches special education at Jane Lew Elementary school. When he heard that he...
First at 4 Forum: Mon Health Systems
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Krystal Atkinson and Maggie Wright with Mon Health Systems joined First at 4 on Tuesday. Dr. Atkinson and Maggie talked about a stroke care certification, how Mon Health earned the certification, and what it means for stoke patients. You can watch the full interview above...
WVU Signs Local Talent
(Photo via WVU Recruiting) West Virginia has had quite an impressive signing day. Headlined by the signing of 4-star prospect Rodney Gallagher, the Mountaineers will finish with one of the best classes in recent memory. However, while everyone will look to the “big” recruits, WVU is no stranger to landing...
Your Christmas and New Year’s changes to trash collection and city hall hours
With Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Sundays this year, that may leave you wondering what your trash collection schedule will look like or when your city hall will be open.
James Harvey Flanigan
James Harvey Flanigan, 87, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 17, 1935 to the late John Flanigan and the late Mary (Short) Flanigan. James worked for Salerno Brothers as a truck driver. James is survived by four step-daughters: Joy...
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Precious, an attention-loving senior dog who is sweet with everyone, with her and talked about volunteer opportunities. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
Percy Lee Clay
Percy Lee Clay, 86, of Fairmont passed away surrounded by his loving family at his home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was born in Fairmont on February 29, 1936 a son of the late Abraham and Dorothy Clay. Captain Percy Clay entered the United States Army on July 16,...
Police locate missing Clarksburg teen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Collins has been located. Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile. 16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is...
Denzil Brown
Denzil Brown, 78 of Rock Cave, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at his home. He was born April 10, 1944 in Braxton County to the late Glenna Brown and John Smith and was a logger and timber cutter. He loved to hunt and fish; was a good mechanic;...
Roadwork could cause delays in Bridgeport Wednesday
Those who are traveling near North Central West Virginia Airport Wednesday could see delays.
Elizabeth Ann “Betsy” McDonough
In memory of Elizabeth Ann “Betsy” McDonough. Elizabeth Ann (Armstrong) McDonough, 81, of Fairmont, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022. She was born at her home as the youngest of five children of the late Dick and Naomi Edith (Carr) Armstrong on April 21, 1941 in Harman, West Virginia.
Charles Thomas Smith
Charles Thomas Smith, 84, of Copley, WV, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on December, 21, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Charles was born on Union Hill Road in Crawford on October 8, 1938, a son of the late Ralph Thomas Smith and Ressie Jane Lake Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Charles “Chuck” Thomas Smith Jr.; three brothers: Paul Edward Smith, Okey J. Smith, Darrell Junior Smith; one sister, Betty Smith; and one son-in-law, Teddy Webb.
Bridgeport Emergency Managment preparing for frigid temperatures
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As the frigid temperatures are expected to hit this week, it’s important for people to stay alert and ready for anything unexpected. Right now, Bridgeport Emergency Management is working on sending messages to the public on how to stay safe during the cold. Tim Curry...
WVSP cancels sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police sent a statement to 5 News saying the sobriety check has been canceled. WVSP did not say if the checkpoint will be rescheduled. The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County. The checkpoint will be on WV...
‘Extended delays’ expected on Goshen Road in Mon County
Drivers should continue to expect delays on Goshen Road until well into the new year.
Restaurant Road Trip: The Office Bar & Grill
An office typically isn't a place where you would think you would get a bite to eat, but this restaurant in Jane Lew is!
Monongalia County EMS works to add Hope Hill Sobering Center as transport location
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Emergency Services were working to add the Hope Hill Sobering Center as one of its transport locations. The department’s medical director and his team were working with the state’s medical policy and care committee and the state’s EMS Medical Director in hopes of making this a reality.
Maryland deputy sheriff dies in West Virginia after 3-vehicle wreck
A deputy sheriff from Garrett County, Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown on Wednesday after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 68.
