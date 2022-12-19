ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
MyNorthwest.com

WA Gun Law organization refutes statewide assault weapon ban

Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a bill to ban assault weapons at a news conference in Tukwila earlier this week, all while proposing for gun manufacturers to aid in firearm safety. “I’ve been predicting a lot of this, nothing really actually came as a shock to...
WASHINGTON STATE
publicola.com

State Could Eliminate Jaywalking Law; Right-Wing Group Attacks Seattle Council for Addiction Program They Had Nothing to Do With

1. If you’ve ever lived outside the Pacific Northwest, or spent time in virtually any big city elsewhere, you may wonder why the state of Washington still has, and enforces, laws against “jaywalking”—the practice of crossing the street midblock or while the light is green but the road is clear. (“Jay-walking” is an antique slur for a rube who doesn’t know enough to keep out of the road). Crossing the street in an area other than an intersection or against a signal can set you back $68, and you’re far more likely to be targeted if you’re Black; according to a 2017 analysis, more than a quarter of jaywalking tickets issued between 2010 and 2016 went to Black pedestrians, even though just 7 percent of Seattle residents are Black.
SEATTLE, WA
610KONA

Proposed Firearms Act Allows Victims to Sue Manufacturer, Vendor

According to the text of a proposed bill that will be filed soon for the January 2023 WA legislative session, it appears gun violence crime victims would be allowed to sue not only the manufacturer but the business that sold the firearm (if applicable), under certain conditions. The firearm industry...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Attorney General Ferguson, Gov. Jay Inslee set to propose two firearm safety measures, including new bill

OLYMPIA – Attorney Bob Ferguson and Gov. Jay Inslee will propose two common sense public safety measures for the upcoming legislative session. The first renews the call for a ban on the sale of military-style assault weapons. The second is a new proposal that will ensure that gun manufacturers and dealers must take steps to prevent their weapons from getting...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation

A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) was inspecting a Seattle job site where the company, Genesis Framing Construction, was building a two-story house when they observed several safety violations.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

Inslee Appoints TaTeasha Davis To Pierce County Superior Court

Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of TaTeasha Davis to the Pierce County Superior Court. She will replace Judge James R. Orlando, who is retiring December 31. Since 2020, Davis has been a member of the Indeterminate Sentence Review Board (ISRB), a quasi-judicial board with jurisdiction to authorize...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

There Is An Answer to Bring Down Crime, But Our Mayor Refuses to Take Action

Tacoma Business Council announcement. It is not widely known, but last year our State legislature made changes which effectively legalized drug possession and put additional roadblocks on law enforcement doing their job. These changes have led to the crime wave we are all experiencing. At the end of November our County Prosecutor wrote the legislature asking that they fix the changes in the law on drugs as well as police pursuit standards which have “significantly contributed” to the drastic increases in violent and property crime. Read her letter here.
TACOMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

WA AG Announces Lawsuits Against 3 Pharmacy Chains, Settlements with Others

(Seattle, WA) -- Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson slammed three national pharmacy chains with a lawsuit Wednesday morning. Ferguson says his lawsuit claims these pharmacy chains helped fuel Washington state’s opioid epidemic.The Attorney General says the pharmacies served as the last line of defense in the opioid supply chain and failed in their responsibility to prevent opioid prescriptions overuse.
WASHINGTON STATE
KGW

Kent concedes to Gluesenkamp Perez after WA-03 recount ends

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Republican Joe Kent has conceded the race for Washington's 3rd Congressional District, following a recount that confirmed Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez as the winner of the race to represent Southwest Washington. In a news release Wednesday morning, Kent said he had called Gluesenkamp Perez to concede...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Washington homeless population surpassed most states in 2022

As winter weather blankets the region, a new federal report ranks Washington as having one of the largest populations of people experiencing homelessness, with half of those people living unsheltered. Driving the news: The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's annual homelessness assessment, released this week, shows that Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers comp scam

A roofing contractor is being charged with theft after an investigation into more than $54,000 of workers comp claims that the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) is saying could be fraudulent. The man, Patrick Dean Farthing, was seen by state investigators walking on roofs, removing roof tiles,...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

General Election results confirmed after requested recounts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The outcomes from the 2022 General Election were confirmed following the requested recounts for the 3rd and 9th Congressional Districts, according to a press release from the Office of the Secretary of State. A machine recount was requested by the Joe Kent (R-Wash.) for Congress campaign...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Cannabis sales slow in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — When Washington first legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, a new industry opened up for the state. Since then, recreational cannabis retail has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue. But new numbers from the Liquor and Cannabis Board...
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Marysville gets tough on public drug use and inappropriate transit behavior

MARYSVILLE, Wash., December 21, 2022—Citing the need to protect the general public and maintain a safe community, the Marysville City Council has adopted new laws prohibiting drug use in public places and disruptive or inappropriate transit behavior. The Council unanimously approved both actions at its December 12 meeting. Similar...
MARYSVILLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy