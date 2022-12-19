Read full article on original website
Related
capitolhillseattle.com
Olympia 2023 legislative agenda will include renewed effort to ban assault weapons, new push to hold gun sellers liable
Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced proposals this week that would ban assault weapons in the state and make sellers liable for negligent gun sales. The group of bills for the upcoming legislative session in Olympia would renew Ferguson’s push for a ban “on the sale, manufacture...
KUOW
Another gun store fined for violating Washington's high-capacity magazine ban
A Lakewood gun shop will pay a $15,000 fine for violating Washington's ban on selling high-capacity magazines. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson says that WGS Guns intentionally broke the law for a couple of months after the ban went into effect last summer. The store eventually complied with the ban, however.
MyNorthwest.com
WA Gun Law organization refutes statewide assault weapon ban
Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a bill to ban assault weapons at a news conference in Tukwila earlier this week, all while proposing for gun manufacturers to aid in firearm safety. “I’ve been predicting a lot of this, nothing really actually came as a shock to...
seattlemedium.com
Governor Inslee And Attorney General Ferguson Announce Proposals For Gun Control
On Monday, Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced on their proposals for bills in the upcoming legislative session that would ban assault weapons, require permits to purchase a gun, and make gun manufacturers liable for negligent sales in the state of Washington. The first bill, The Firearm...
publicola.com
State Could Eliminate Jaywalking Law; Right-Wing Group Attacks Seattle Council for Addiction Program They Had Nothing to Do With
1. If you’ve ever lived outside the Pacific Northwest, or spent time in virtually any big city elsewhere, you may wonder why the state of Washington still has, and enforces, laws against “jaywalking”—the practice of crossing the street midblock or while the light is green but the road is clear. (“Jay-walking” is an antique slur for a rube who doesn’t know enough to keep out of the road). Crossing the street in an area other than an intersection or against a signal can set you back $68, and you’re far more likely to be targeted if you’re Black; according to a 2017 analysis, more than a quarter of jaywalking tickets issued between 2010 and 2016 went to Black pedestrians, even though just 7 percent of Seattle residents are Black.
610KONA
Proposed Firearms Act Allows Victims to Sue Manufacturer, Vendor
According to the text of a proposed bill that will be filed soon for the January 2023 WA legislative session, it appears gun violence crime victims would be allowed to sue not only the manufacturer but the business that sold the firearm (if applicable), under certain conditions. The firearm industry...
Attorney General Ferguson, Gov. Jay Inslee set to propose two firearm safety measures, including new bill
OLYMPIA – Attorney Bob Ferguson and Gov. Jay Inslee will propose two common sense public safety measures for the upcoming legislative session. The first renews the call for a ban on the sale of military-style assault weapons. The second is a new proposal that will ensure that gun manufacturers and dealers must take steps to prevent their weapons from getting...
nwpb.org
New report finds data sharing with federal immigration agencies might violate Washington law
Immigrant-rights advocates are pointing to new findings by the University of Washington Center for Human Rights, raising concerns of how surveillance technology is used in Washington state. The report argues that sharing of license plate data violates the state’s Keep Washington Working Act. The University of Washington Center for...
Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation
A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) was inspecting a Seattle job site where the company, Genesis Framing Construction, was building a two-story house when they observed several safety violations.
seattlemedium.com
Inslee Appoints TaTeasha Davis To Pierce County Superior Court
Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of TaTeasha Davis to the Pierce County Superior Court. She will replace Judge James R. Orlando, who is retiring December 31. Since 2020, Davis has been a member of the Indeterminate Sentence Review Board (ISRB), a quasi-judicial board with jurisdiction to authorize...
Washington AG to litigants: Don’t say ‘tyrannical’
(The Center Square) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has asked the Washington Supreme Court to disregard an amicus brief opposing the constitutionality of the state’s capital gains tax because its authors allegedly insult the Legislature and the Court. The brief in question, one of four friend-of-the-court briefs...
The Suburban Times
There Is An Answer to Bring Down Crime, But Our Mayor Refuses to Take Action
Tacoma Business Council announcement. It is not widely known, but last year our State legislature made changes which effectively legalized drug possession and put additional roadblocks on law enforcement doing their job. These changes have led to the crime wave we are all experiencing. At the end of November our County Prosecutor wrote the legislature asking that they fix the changes in the law on drugs as well as police pursuit standards which have “significantly contributed” to the drastic increases in violent and property crime. Read her letter here.
WA AG Announces Lawsuits Against 3 Pharmacy Chains, Settlements with Others
(Seattle, WA) -- Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson slammed three national pharmacy chains with a lawsuit Wednesday morning. Ferguson says his lawsuit claims these pharmacy chains helped fuel Washington state’s opioid epidemic.The Attorney General says the pharmacies served as the last line of defense in the opioid supply chain and failed in their responsibility to prevent opioid prescriptions overuse.
Kent concedes to Gluesenkamp Perez after WA-03 recount ends
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Republican Joe Kent has conceded the race for Washington's 3rd Congressional District, following a recount that confirmed Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez as the winner of the race to represent Southwest Washington. In a news release Wednesday morning, Kent said he had called Gluesenkamp Perez to concede...
Washington homeless population surpassed most states in 2022
As winter weather blankets the region, a new federal report ranks Washington as having one of the largest populations of people experiencing homelessness, with half of those people living unsheltered. Driving the news: The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's annual homelessness assessment, released this week, shows that Washington...
MyNorthwest.com
Contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers comp scam
A roofing contractor is being charged with theft after an investigation into more than $54,000 of workers comp claims that the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) is saying could be fraudulent. The man, Patrick Dean Farthing, was seen by state investigators walking on roofs, removing roof tiles,...
nbcrightnow.com
General Election results confirmed after requested recounts
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The outcomes from the 2022 General Election were confirmed following the requested recounts for the 3rd and 9th Congressional Districts, according to a press release from the Office of the Secretary of State. A machine recount was requested by the Joe Kent (R-Wash.) for Congress campaign...
Chronicle
Top Republican on Senate Budget Committee Criticizes Gov. Inslee’s Budget
State Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, released a statement on Wednesday criticizing Gov. Jay Inslee’s operating budget proposal. In Wilson’s view, Inslee’s budget fails to prioritize the issues that most affect families in Washington state. “Even though the state economist has warned us about the risk of a...
Cannabis sales slow in Washington
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — When Washington first legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, a new industry opened up for the state. Since then, recreational cannabis retail has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue. But new numbers from the Liquor and Cannabis Board...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville gets tough on public drug use and inappropriate transit behavior
MARYSVILLE, Wash., December 21, 2022—Citing the need to protect the general public and maintain a safe community, the Marysville City Council has adopted new laws prohibiting drug use in public places and disruptive or inappropriate transit behavior. The Council unanimously approved both actions at its December 12 meeting. Similar...
MyNorthwest
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 1