San Angelo, TX

TGC Sheriff: Correctional officer dies after sudden medical event

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A long-time San Angelo Police Department officer and recent correctional officer died on December 18, 2022.

Portrait of Officer Howard Miller courtesy of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

According to a social media post made by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Correctional Officer Howard W. Miller died after suffering a sudden medical event in his home on Sunday.

Miller had been a San Angelo Police Department officer and began his employment as a Tom Green County corrections officer on May 25, 2021.

Kimble County Sheriff works to ensure safe community

The Tom Green County Detention Facility shared on Facebook that Miller had an infectious smile, an incredible work ethic and endless impractical jokes. They add that he will be sorely missed and ask everyone to keep Miller’s family in their thoughts and prayers.

KLST/KSAN

