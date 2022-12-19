Read full article on original website
$1.7 trillion spending bill includes ban on crack pipes
The $1.7 trillion government funding bill expected to pass this week includes a measure that bans purchases of crack or meth pipes with federal dollars.
Afroman is running for president, and he has a major agenda item (video)
Afroman was showered with cheers after he announced at the latest stop on his concert tour that he is running for president. The 48-year-old rapper, who was born Joseph Edgar Foreman, made the pronouncement during his gig in Popular Bluff, Missouri, according to TMZ. The Mississippi-born Afroman, who is best...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
HRSA sends final PRF repayment notices
Providers required to repay Provider Relief Fund payments soon will receive email communications and then certified letters from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration. The first batch of notices is about to be sent, and HRSA anticipates that it will send out those...
Scientist
Generating Mini-Guts for Drug Screening
Scientists require appropriate cell or tissue material to observe and understand their favorite biological phenomena. Animal models, 2D monolayer cell cultures, and 3D organoids are common systems that allow biologists to discover new processes and functions from a single cell to the whole organism. While model organism and 2D cell...
dallasexpress.com
Report | COVID-19 May Be a Bioweapon
The Republicans on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) released a report last week which concluded that COVID-19 may be linked to a Chinese bioweapons program. The report does not suggest the release of the virus was intentional. The report stated that in 2015, a medical science program...
