mcknightsseniorliving.com

HRSA sends final PRF repayment notices

Providers required to repay Provider Relief Fund payments soon will receive email communications and then certified letters from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration. The first batch of notices is about to be sent, and HRSA anticipates that it will send out those...
Scientist

Generating Mini-Guts for Drug Screening

Scientists require appropriate cell or tissue material to observe and understand their favorite biological phenomena. Animal models, 2D monolayer cell cultures, and 3D organoids are common systems that allow biologists to discover new processes and functions from a single cell to the whole organism. While model organism and 2D cell...
dallasexpress.com

Report | COVID-19 May Be a Bioweapon

The Republicans on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) released a report last week which concluded that COVID-19 may be linked to a Chinese bioweapons program. The report does not suggest the release of the virus was intentional. The report stated that in 2015, a medical science program...
