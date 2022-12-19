Read full article on original website
5 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed after shooting his girlfriend and himself in a Sarasota residence.
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the Discoverer
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Florida
Dreams Can Come True
sarasotamagazine.com
A Sarasota Magazine Unity Award Winner and Editor Discuss the Battle for the Right to Vote
On Wednesday, Sarasota Magazine associate editor Isaac Eger and Demetrius Jifunza, a past Unity Award winner, were guests on Justice Matters, a monthly radio segment organized by Legal Aid of Manasota and hosted by WSLR 96.5. The subject matter was Amendment 4, and the recent spate of voter arrests in Florida.
Mysuncoast.com
Debate continues over the future of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a building that’s iconic on the outside and the inside. The 1741-seat Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota has been around for more than 50 years. “Anytime you bring somebody to town and you show them the Bayfront, they always say what...
Duo responsible for nationwide “swatting spree”, including incident in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Two people were arrested for making “swatting” calls around the country, including right here in Southwest Florida. The Department of Justice said Kya Christian Nelson, 21, Wisconsin, and James Thomas Andrew McCarty, 20, of Charlotte, North Carolina, were behind the swatting calls that spanned ten states. McCarty lived in Arizona at the time of the 2022 incident in North Port.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County announces end of Ian debris collection
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After gathering more than 725,000 cubic yards of storm-related debris in the wake of Hurricane Ian, or roughly 185 million pounds, the collection is coming to an end in Manatee County this Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Manatee County officials. staff and contractors issued a thank you...
businessobserverfl.com
Manatee Habitat breaks ground on 16-home community
Ground has been broken on the new Poling Gardens community in Manatee County, which is for families affected by rising housing prices. The Manatee County Habitat for Humanity community will feature 16 homes at 1098 32nd Ave. E in Bradenton. The homes will be available for purchase accompanied by a zero-interest mortgage.
Mysuncoast.com
Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery captured
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - US Marshals and the FBI have captured the man that deputies say robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Bee Ridge Road Wednesday. Authorities caught up with the suspect in Orlando. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said that Michael Forsythe entered the bank on Dec. 21 and...
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Dec. 5-9 on Longboat Key, Lido Key, St. Armands Key, Bird Key
A condominium in Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Gordon and Mary Jo White, of Dayton, Ohio, sold Unit C-408 at 535 Sanctuary Drive to Gerald Robert King and Robin Lisa King, of Alpharetta, Georgia, for $4,737,500. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,375 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.8 million in 2020.
Mysuncoast.com
Arrest made in shooting in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An arrest has been made in a shooting last month in north Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Carlos Henry-Antonia Herrera, 19, of Ellenton, is charged with a single count of attempted murder and an additional count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County offering wedding event on Valentine’s Day
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Couples looking to tie the knot in 2023 in a memorable, low-fuss way should look no further than the Manatee County Courthouse. Registrations for the county clerk’s third annual Valentine’s Day group wedding are now being accepted. The group ceremony will be performed performed...
fox35orlando.com
Does it snow in Florida? It has in Orlando, Miami, and Tampa; here's a look back at when
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A massive winter storm is brewing for millions across the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast, packing dangerous threats of heavy snow, rain, damaging winds, and plummeting temperatures that could snarl travel at the peak of the busy holiday season. The arctic blast that is covering much...
Eyes in the sky: Helicopter, K9s used in search for alleged Sarasota bank robber
Authorities are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a bank in Sarasota on Wednesday morning.
New roundabout at Gulfstream Avenue and US-41 to open in Sarasota this week
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Changes to the intersection of Gulfstream Avenue and Tamiami Trail in Sarasota are coming soon. After lots of construction frustration, the new roundabout is finally slated to open before Christmas Day. The Florida Department of Transportation said the new roundabout will slow traffic down. City...
stpetecatalyst.com
Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway
Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
wild941.com
Florida Restaurants You Must Visit
According to Culturetrip.com, these are some of the best Florida restaurants in 2022! I love this list, especially since one of the restaurants is right here in Tampa.In Florida we have great weather all year round, so many of these locations have outside seating with great views. The one in Tampa I have eaten at but I can’t wait to travel to other parts of the state to eat at the other locations. Culture Trip says these are restaurants we must visit. Below are the restaurants in no particular order.
Mysuncoast.com
Palmer Ranch SWAT standoff ended in apparent suicide
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A domestic dispute led to Monday’s standoff at a Palmer Ranch apartment, ending in an apparent suicide before a SWAT team forced their way inside, authorities said. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released new details Tuesday into the incident on Sawyer Loop Drive. Neighbors...
Shooting suspect found dead during Sarasota standoff
A man accused of shooting a woman was found dead Monday during a standoff with deputies in Sarasota, authorities said.
Mysuncoast.com
Palmetto Police arrest man in connection with homicide
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County man has been arrested and charged with second degree homicide following the shooting death of a woman. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, officers with the Palmetto Police Department responded to a residence in Colonial Mobile Home Park, on 9th Avenue East, for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they located a woman deceased inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the head. They also located the suspect nearby. The victim and suspect lived together at the residence.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota Bay to Offer 78 Spacious Residences
Kolter Urban, a Palm Beach, Florida-based real estate development and investment firm, announces the debut of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota Bay, an impeccable waterfront residential tower offering 78 spacious residences. The expertly designed property will provide spectacular views of the harbor, Sarasota Bay, Downtown Sarasota’s cityscape and the Gulf of Mexico, and is located within Quay Sarasota, the region’s newest destination mixed-use development featuring a waterfront boardwalk, marina, restaurants, specialty shops and services.
Man riding bike hit and killed in Sarasota crash
SARASOTA, Fla. — A bicyclist is dead following a Monday night crash on U.S. 41, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday in the area of S. Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) and Bay Acres Avenue. A 61-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound...
Woman wins $1M from scratch-off after trip to Manatee County Publix
A woman won $1 million from a scratch-off after a trip to a Manatee County Publix, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.
