Read full article on original website
Related
Take A Trip From Maine to Boston on The Amtrak for Just $20 Bucks
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20 bucks! Here's why. It is their 21st Birthday and are celebrating those 21 years by offering you an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they begun operating in 2001, according to...
mainepublic.org
Amid wave of evictions, Maine advocates call for action on affordable housing
Housing advocates are calling on lawmakers to take immediate action to make housing more affordable and protect families from eviction. Outside of the Cumberland County courthouse in Portland Thursday morning, activists noted that hundreds of eviction cases had been processed there in recent months. And Allina Diaz, a community organizer with Maine Equal Justice, said that 58 eviction cases were happening inside the courthouse that very morning.
The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream
Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
wabi.tv
State of Maine Offices closed Friday due to storm
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With the impending storm, Gov. Janet Mills has announced all State of Maine Offices will be closed Friday. Mills says she wants to ensure Maine people are safe heading into the holiday. Mills asks folks to prepare for the storm, take precautions, and check in on...
wabi.tv
Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
WPFO
'Grinch' storm could leave Mainers without power for days, CMP says
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A powerful holiday storm is expected to bring high winds, which Central Maine Power believes may lead to a multi-day power restoration effort. CBS13 Meteorologist Christian Bridges says rain will start in southern Maine after midnight going into Friday morning. The worst winds will pick up around 5 a.m. and last through the early afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 65 miles per hour.
truecountry935.com
MEMA Urges Mainers to Prepare Ahead of Major Winter Storm
MEMA is coordinating preparedness efforts with County Emergency Management Agencies, State partners, and utility companies ahead of the storm, which will impact holiday travel. The National Weather Service reports that beginning late Thursday, heavy rain and snow melt in western Maine will lead to potential widespread flooding with numerous road...
A deeper look | Beware of who builds your home in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Life hasn't looked quite the same since COVID-19 took hold of the world nearly three years ago. One major facet of this new reality has been an explosion in the housing market, with prices for existing homes skyrocketing and never cooling quite down to where they once were.
Maine lobster retailers react to possible six-year extension on regulations
MAINE, USA — Maine's congressional delegation outlined Wednesday morning the addition of a maximum $500 million appropriation that is aimed to protect Maine lobstermen and women. Senators Angus King and Susan Collins, Congressional Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, and Governor Janet Mills all offered their thoughts on the...
Maine lawmakers advance emergency heating relief
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's appropriations and financial affairs committee advanced legislation that would provide working families and older Mainers emergency energy relief funding. Lawmakers on a special legislative committee Wednesday night unanimously backed the proposed emergency winter energy relief bill that would distribute $398 million in energy relief. If...
mainebiz.biz
Passamaquoddy Tribe awarded $500K for broadband
The Passamaquoddy Tribe in Indian Township will be awarded $500,000 to improve high-speed internet access. The broadband use and adoption project will help create and implement digital inclusion, distance learning and telehealth and telework programs. The investment was made through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program,...
Maine legislative panel recommends $474M heating aid package after hearing
AUGUSTA, Maine — A hastily assembled legislative panel voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a proposed $474 million heating assistance package following a public hearing that was demanded by Senate Republicans. When lawmakers reconvene in two weeks, the full Maine Legislature will vote on the proposal. It calls for $450...
Central Maine Power estimates '95 percent' restoration by end of Monday
Central Maine Power leadership provided updates on its power restoration efforts on Monday after a weekend storm of heavy, wet snow knocked out electricity to tens of thousands across the state. Adam Desrosiers, CMP's vice president of electric operations, said as of 12:26 p.m. on Monday 17,073 customers were dealing...
cstoredecisions.com
Majors Management Acquires Maritime Farms C-Stores in Maine
“With the acquisition of the Maritime sites, Majors now operates across the East Coast of the U.S. from Florida to Maine,” stated Majors President Ben Smith. “We are honored to carry on Maritime’s legacy of excellent service to their retail fueling and convenience customers and to further enhance Majors’ reputation of closing transactions quickly, efficiently and without disruption. We are pleased with the first-class support and expertise we received from the Maritime management team and their advisory firm, Petroleum Equity Group, as led by Ken Shriber, managing director.”
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?
We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
Residents face winter heating bills, but the new state emergency assistance program has yet to open
A new program is meant to provide additional assistance to Granite Staters as energy rates for home heat and power are soaring. But with the heating season underway, the program has not yet opened and is not yet providing payments to residents in the state who aren’t covered by permanent heat assistance programs. That’s prompted […] The post Residents face winter heating bills, but the new state emergency assistance program has yet to open appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Vigils held across Maine for those who have died experiencing homelessness
PORTLAND, Maine — There is no denying homelessness is a significant problem in Maine. The number of homeless Mainers doubled in the past year, according to data from MaineHousing, an independent organization created by the Maine legislature. On Wednesday night, communities around the state came together for vigils to...
mainepublic.org
In opinion piece, Maine communities accused of doing too little to combat homelessness
Winter has arrived in Maine at the same time that federal pandemic rental assistance is coming to an end for thousands of Mainers. The situation has highlighted the growing numbers of families across the state without a permanent home — and the limited options available to help them. Over...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 1