Maine State

mainepublic.org

Amid wave of evictions, Maine advocates call for action on affordable housing

Housing advocates are calling on lawmakers to take immediate action to make housing more affordable and protect families from eviction. Outside of the Cumberland County courthouse in Portland Thursday morning, activists noted that hundreds of eviction cases had been processed there in recent months. And Allina Diaz, a community organizer with Maine Equal Justice, said that 58 eviction cases were happening inside the courthouse that very morning.
102.9 WBLM

The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream

Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
wabi.tv

State of Maine Offices closed Friday due to storm

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With the impending storm, Gov. Janet Mills has announced all State of Maine Offices will be closed Friday. Mills says she wants to ensure Maine people are safe heading into the holiday. Mills asks folks to prepare for the storm, take precautions, and check in on...
wabi.tv

Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
WPFO

'Grinch' storm could leave Mainers without power for days, CMP says

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A powerful holiday storm is expected to bring high winds, which Central Maine Power believes may lead to a multi-day power restoration effort. CBS13 Meteorologist Christian Bridges says rain will start in southern Maine after midnight going into Friday morning. The worst winds will pick up around 5 a.m. and last through the early afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 65 miles per hour.
truecountry935.com

MEMA Urges Mainers to Prepare Ahead of Major Winter Storm

MEMA is coordinating preparedness efforts with County Emergency Management Agencies, State partners, and utility companies ahead of the storm, which will impact holiday travel. The National Weather Service reports that beginning late Thursday, heavy rain and snow melt in western Maine will lead to potential widespread flooding with numerous road...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine lawmakers advance emergency heating relief

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's appropriations and financial affairs committee advanced legislation that would provide working families and older Mainers emergency energy relief funding. Lawmakers on a special legislative committee Wednesday night unanimously backed the proposed emergency winter energy relief bill that would distribute $398 million in energy relief. If...
mainebiz.biz

Passamaquoddy Tribe awarded $500K for broadband

The Passamaquoddy Tribe in Indian Township will be awarded $500,000 to improve high-speed internet access. The broadband use and adoption project will help create and implement digital inclusion, distance learning and telehealth and telework programs. The investment was made through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program,...
cstoredecisions.com

Majors Management Acquires Maritime Farms C-Stores in Maine

“With the acquisition of the Maritime sites, Majors now operates across the East Coast of the U.S. from Florida to Maine,” stated Majors President Ben Smith. “We are honored to carry on Maritime’s legacy of excellent service to their retail fueling and convenience customers and to further enhance Majors’ reputation of closing transactions quickly, efficiently and without disruption. We are pleased with the first-class support and expertise we received from the Maritime management team and their advisory firm, Petroleum Equity Group, as led by Ken Shriber, managing director.”
Q106.5

If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?

We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
New Hampshire Bulletin

Residents face winter heating bills, but the new state emergency assistance program has yet to open

A new program is meant to provide additional assistance to Granite Staters as energy rates for home heat and power are soaring. But with the heating season underway, the program has not yet opened and is not yet providing payments to residents in the state who aren’t covered by permanent heat assistance programs. That’s prompted […] The post Residents face winter heating bills, but the new state emergency assistance program has yet to open appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
