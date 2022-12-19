Read full article on original website
‘Exponential’ rise in respiratory viruses causes medicine shortage, strain on health care system
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s peak flu season and most of the county is feeling it. According to the Centers for Disease and Prevention, 43 states are dealing with “high” or “very high” respiratory virus activity, and the demand is putting a strain on over-the-counter medicines like Tylenol and Tamiflu -- especially children’s medications -- as seasonal infections increase across the U.S.
