Read full article on original website
Related
Trump WH aide said it was ‘painfully obvious’ when Trump wrote his own tweets because of ‘the capitalization of letters’
"In times of crises, you want your leader to meet the moment, and to me, it felt like he didn't meet the moment," former aide Sarah Matthews said.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Cassidy Hutchinson says she initially lied to the January 6 committee about a claim that Trump grabbed the steering wheel of his SUV and lunged at a Secret Service agent
Hutchinson said she "lied" at the direction of her attorney Stefan Passantino, who she said instructed her to mislead the committee.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Drew Griffin dead: Don Lemon breaks down in tears announcing death of CNN colleague
CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin died at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer, according to the network.
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal
Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…
REVEALED: Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Paid $0 In Taxes In 2020, Reported Negative Income Four Times In Six Years
Donald Trump’s tax returns show the ex-president and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in taxes in 2020, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking revelation comes just hours after the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted to release Trump’s tax returns on Tuesday night in a 24-16 vote.Although the complete release of the former president’s tax returns is expected to come in the next few days, the information already released also found that Trump and his wife reported a negative income in four of the six years between 2015 and 2020. According to the six-year period covered in the newly released returns,...
Journey band members in feud over Donald Trump
Two founding members of the band Journey are in a legal dispute after the keyboardist performed at Donald Trump’s estate.The band’s guitarist, Neal Schon, has sent a cease and desist letter to his bandmate Jonathan Cane, who performed their songs at America First Policy Institute’s Experience and Gala at Mar-A-Lago last month. Caine, who is the keyboardist in the band, is married to Donald Trump’s advisor.In the letter, Schon said that Cane had “no right” to use the band’s songs for political endeavours and that it was “harmful” to their reputation.The band, who are due to go back on...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 3:36 a.m. EST
Jan. 6 report: Trump 'lit that fire' of Capitol insurrection. WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol. The committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, writes that Trump “lit that fire.” The 814-page report released Thursday concludes an extraordinary 18-month investigation, offering by far the most definitive account of a dark chapter in modern American history. It says the central cause of the riot was “one man”: Trump. Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the findings should be a “clarion call to all Americans: to vigilantly guard our Democracy."
Citrus County Chronicle
Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Hairdresser Grisel Garcés survived a harrowing, four-month journey from her native Venezuela through tropical jungles, migrant detention centers in southern Mexico and then jolting railcar rides north toward the U.S. border. Now on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande across from El...
Citrus County Chronicle
Venezuela opposition looks to overhaul 'interim government'
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Juan Guaidó has been the face of Venezuelans' efforts to restore their democracy since he took to the streets to challenge the rule of President Nicolás Maduro in early 2019. But the 39-year-old former head of the country's legislature, the National Assembly, is...
Citrus County Chronicle
China sanctions 2 US citizens over action on Tibet
BEIJING (AP) — China has sanctioned two U.S. citizens in retaliation for action taken by Washington over human rights abuses in Tibet, the government said Friday, amid a continuing standoff between the sides over Beijing's treatment of religious and ethnic minorities. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that...
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida high court OKs grand jury probe of COVID-19 vaccines
TALLAHASSEE (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court will convene a grand jury at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to investigate any wrongdoing with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines, the court announced Thursday. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, earlier this...
Citrus County Chronicle
'We will find you:' Russians hunt down Ukrainians on lists
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Three days after the first Russian bombs struck Ukraine, Andrii Kuprash, the head of a village north of Kyiv, walked into a forest near his home and began to dig. He didn’t stop until he had carved out a shallow pit, big enough for a man like him. It was his just-in-case, a place to lie low if he needed.
Comments / 0