Washington State

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
The Hill

On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Paid $0 In Taxes In 2020, Reported Negative Income Four Times In Six Years

Donald Trump’s tax returns show the ex-president and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in taxes in 2020, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking revelation comes just hours after the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted to release Trump’s tax returns on Tuesday night in a 24-16 vote.Although the complete release of the former president’s tax returns is expected to come in the next few days, the information already released also found that Trump and his wife reported a negative income in four of the six years between 2015 and 2020. ​According to the six-year period covered in the newly released returns,...
The Independent

Journey band members in feud over Donald Trump

Two founding members of the band Journey are in a legal dispute after the keyboardist performed at Donald Trump’s estate.The band’s guitarist, Neal Schon, has sent a cease and desist letter to his bandmate Jonathan Cane, who performed their songs at America First Policy Institute’s Experience and Gala at Mar-A-Lago last month. Caine, who is the keyboardist in the band, is married to Donald Trump’s advisor.In the letter, Schon said that Cane had “no right” to use the band’s songs for political endeavours and that it was “harmful” to their reputation.The band, who are due to go back on...
Citrus County Chronicle

AP News Summary at 3:36 a.m. EST

Jan. 6 report: Trump 'lit that fire' of Capitol insurrection. WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol. The committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, writes that Trump “lit that fire.” The 814-page report released Thursday concludes an extraordinary 18-month investigation, offering by far the most definitive account of a dark chapter in modern American history. It says the central cause of the riot was “one man”: Trump. Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the findings should be a “clarion call to all Americans: to vigilantly guard our Democracy."
WASHINGTON STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Hairdresser Grisel Garcés survived a harrowing, four-month journey from her native Venezuela through tropical jungles, migrant detention centers in southern Mexico and then jolting railcar rides north toward the U.S. border. Now on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande across from El...
EL PASO, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Venezuela opposition looks to overhaul 'interim government'

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Juan Guaidó has been the face of Venezuelans' efforts to restore their democracy since he took to the streets to challenge the rule of President Nicolás Maduro in early 2019. But the 39-year-old former head of the country's legislature, the National Assembly, is...
Citrus County Chronicle

China sanctions 2 US citizens over action on Tibet

BEIJING (AP) — China has sanctioned two U.S. citizens in retaliation for action taken by Washington over human rights abuses in Tibet, the government said Friday, amid a continuing standoff between the sides over Beijing's treatment of religious and ethnic minorities. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that...
WASHINGTON STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida high court OKs grand jury probe of COVID-19 vaccines

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court will convene a grand jury at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to investigate any wrongdoing with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines, the court announced Thursday. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, earlier this...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

'We will find you:' Russians hunt down Ukrainians on lists

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Three days after the first Russian bombs struck Ukraine, Andrii Kuprash, the head of a village north of Kyiv, walked into a forest near his home and began to dig. He didn’t stop until he had carved out a shallow pit, big enough for a man like him. It was his just-in-case, a place to lie low if he needed.

