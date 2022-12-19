ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Times of San Diego

Officials Identify Lemon Grove Woman Killed in Crash on I-8 Off-Ramp

Coroner’s officials Tuesday released the name of a Lemon Grove woman who died on Interstate 8 after her car struck a tree and then another vehicle. Nancy Annette Lisa Benson, 32, died from blunt force injuries, including to her head, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The collision happened at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday on eastbound I-8 at the Second Street off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LEMON GROVE, CA
Coast News

Man convicted of Escondido murder

VISTA — A man who killed his estranged wife and her sister in Escondido was convicted today of first-degree murder and other charges. Juan Carlos Ortega, 38, is expected to be sentenced next month to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the August 2018 deaths of 30-year-old Veronica Soto Ortega and 26-year-old Ana Soto. Both victims’ bodies were discovered miles apart from each other on Aug. 9, 2018.
ESCONDIDO, CA
signalscv.com

Canyon Country resident dies after motorcycle crash in San Diego

The San Diego County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has identified a Canyon Country man who was found dead at Robb Field Skate Park early Sunday due to blunt force injuries caused by a motorcycle collision. Damien Alexander Robles, 30, was riding his motorcycle on Interstate 8 westbound, according...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Female Dies After Losing Control Of Car & Crashing Into Trees | El Cajon

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-18-22 4:30 am LOCATION: EB I-8 @ 2nd St CITY: El Cajon DETAILS: The female driver of the Mitsubishi reportedly lost control of her vehicle as she was eastbound on the I-8, and flew off of the freeway getting airborne and hitting some trees. The vehicle continued down onto the 2nd St off-ramp where it hit a car waiting for the red light to change. The car came to a stop at the intersection. The female was declared deceased at the scene. The two males were not injured and were able to drive away after speaking with the CHP. The eastbound lanes were shut down on the eastbound lanes while CHP officers looked for evidence in the traffic lanes. The investigation is ongoing. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
EL CAJON, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Diego County Sheriff's Department Reports An Incarcerated Person Used Lifesaving Naloxone Spray To Assist Another Incarcerated Person In Medical Distress

December 22, 2022 - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department reports an incarcerated person has used a lifesaving medication available in the common housing areas of all county jails to assist another incarcerated person in medical distress. This is the eighth time an incarcerated individual has administered Naloxone since the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

