CHP: Car overturns on I-805, driver suffers minor injuries
A San Diego man suffered what were believed to be minor injuries Wednesday when the vehicle he was driving overturned on Interstate 805 near the North Park neighborhood.
Motorcyclist hit by van in Escondido identified
A motorcyclist who was fatally struck by a van in Escondido on Saturday has been identified by authorities.
Passenger of vehicle killed in I-5 crash
A passenger of a vehicle involved in a crash last week on the Interstate 5 South freeway in San Diego died, medical officials said.
Woman killed in SR-163 crash identified
Officials have publicly identified a 72-year-old San Diego woman who died after a crash on state Route 163.
I-5 wrong-way driver stopped, arrested on suspicion of stealing SUV
A woman driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 5 early Wednesday morning was stopped and arrested on suspicion of auto theft.
Officials Identify Lemon Grove Woman Killed in Crash on I-8 Off-Ramp
Coroner’s officials Tuesday released the name of a Lemon Grove woman who died on Interstate 8 after her car struck a tree and then another vehicle. Nancy Annette Lisa Benson, 32, died from blunt force injuries, including to her head, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The collision happened at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday on eastbound I-8 at the Second Street off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Woman identified in fatal I-8 crash involving 2 vehicles
A woman who was killed in a fatal crash involving two vehicles Sunday on Interstate 8 has been identified by authorities.
Man sought in Carlsbad bank robbery
Carlsbad Police are searching for a man who robbed a US bank in Carlsbad Village Wednesday afternoon.
38 puppies on their way to San Diego survive tragic crash
A Christmas miracle happened Tuesday morning when 38 puppies survived a crash while on their way to the Helen Woodward Animal Center from Heart of Louisiana Humane Society.
Coast News
Man convicted of Escondido murder
VISTA — A man who killed his estranged wife and her sister in Escondido was convicted today of first-degree murder and other charges. Juan Carlos Ortega, 38, is expected to be sentenced next month to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the August 2018 deaths of 30-year-old Veronica Soto Ortega and 26-year-old Ana Soto. Both victims’ bodies were discovered miles apart from each other on Aug. 9, 2018.
signalscv.com
Canyon Country resident dies after motorcycle crash in San Diego
The San Diego County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has identified a Canyon Country man who was found dead at Robb Field Skate Park early Sunday due to blunt force injuries caused by a motorcycle collision. Damien Alexander Robles, 30, was riding his motorcycle on Interstate 8 westbound, according...
CHP: Driver arrested, passenger killed in I-15 crash in Escondido
A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter after her passenger was killed in a crash on Interstate 15.
What to do if your car breaks down on the freeway, according to the CHP
Car trouble is always frustrating, but when your vehicle breaks down on the freeway it also can become a major safety issue.
Motorcyclist dead after van pulls out of driveway: CHP
A motorcyclist was killed after he collided with a van that was pulling out of a driveway, south of Escondido, said the California Highway Patrol.
San Diego Police search for 3 men who stole beer, shot at 7-Eleven employee
Three men are at large Thursday after San Diego Police said they stole beer and then shot at a store employee in the Swan Canyon neighborhood.
DUI suspected in rollover crash on I-15; man killed
A passenger was killed when a vehicle rolled over on Interstate 15 and landed on an Escondido road, said the California Highway Patrol.
Information Sought on El Cajon Man James Ronald Peters Missing Since 1988
Authorities appealed to the public Tuesday for information about a man who’s been missing since 1988, when he was 19 years old. James Ronald Peters was last seen by his mother on Sept. 2, 1988, according to authorities. Peters had moved from his mother’s residence in La Mesa to...
Car crashes into Lemon Grove restaurant; one injured
One person was injured Monday after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Lemon Grove, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
onscene.tv
Female Dies After Losing Control Of Car & Crashing Into Trees | El Cajon
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-18-22 4:30 am LOCATION: EB I-8 @ 2nd St CITY: El Cajon DETAILS: The female driver of the Mitsubishi reportedly lost control of her vehicle as she was eastbound on the I-8, and flew off of the freeway getting airborne and hitting some trees. The vehicle continued down onto the 2nd St off-ramp where it hit a car waiting for the red light to change. The car came to a stop at the intersection. The female was declared deceased at the scene. The two males were not injured and were able to drive away after speaking with the CHP. The eastbound lanes were shut down on the eastbound lanes while CHP officers looked for evidence in the traffic lanes. The investigation is ongoing. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
goldrushcam.com
San Diego County Sheriff's Department Reports An Incarcerated Person Used Lifesaving Naloxone Spray To Assist Another Incarcerated Person In Medical Distress
December 22, 2022 - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department reports an incarcerated person has used a lifesaving medication available in the common housing areas of all county jails to assist another incarcerated person in medical distress. This is the eighth time an incarcerated individual has administered Naloxone since the...
