INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-18-22 4:30 am LOCATION: EB I-8 @ 2nd St CITY: El Cajon DETAILS: The female driver of the Mitsubishi reportedly lost control of her vehicle as she was eastbound on the I-8, and flew off of the freeway getting airborne and hitting some trees. The vehicle continued down onto the 2nd St off-ramp where it hit a car waiting for the red light to change. The car came to a stop at the intersection. The female was declared deceased at the scene. The two males were not injured and were able to drive away after speaking with the CHP. The eastbound lanes were shut down on the eastbound lanes while CHP officers looked for evidence in the traffic lanes. The investigation is ongoing. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

EL CAJON, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO