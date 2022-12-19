ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Independent

Federal judge OKs Oregon's new high-capacity magazine ban

A federal judge in Portland, Oregon, ruled Tuesday that a new voter-passed ban on high-capacity gun magazines can go into effect Thursday, but placed a 30-day hold on a permit-to-purchase requirement after local and state law enforcement agencies said they could not have a permitting system ready in time.U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, however, did not prevent the permit-to-purchase mandate from taking effect once the permitting system was worked out, according to the ruling. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum had filed papers with the court late Sunday seeking a delay in the implementation of the permitting mandate after law...
OREGON STATE
Vox

A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray

Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
Montana Free Press

Federal judge strikes down Montana vaccine choice law in health settings

A federal judge in the U.S. District of Montana ruled late Friday that Montana’s law barring discrimination based on vaccine status is unconstitutional and preempted by federal law as it applies to healthcare settings, bringing a resolution to a lawsuit filed against House Bill 702 by Montana hospitals, private medical providers, unionized nurses and immunocompromised patients.
MONTANA STATE
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Senators introduce bipartisan truck parking bill

Washington — Bipartisan legislation recently introduced in the Senate would help address a nationwide shortage of safe truck parking by authorizing funding to increase parking capacity and improve existing infrastructure. Federal hours-of-service regulations require truck drivers to park and rest after being on duty for long periods. A lack...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Chief

Ballot Measure 114: Federal judge denies postponement request

Under the weight of three lawsuits and protests from local law enforcement, Sunday, Oregon's Department of Justice (DOJ) asked to postpone implementing part of Measure 114. Tuesday, Federal Judge Karen Immergut granted a one-month stay on the permit process and denied the motion for a preliminary injunction against the measure. Immergut ruled that the plaintiffs had not proved the case's merits and failed to make a case on limiting large-capacity (more than ten rounds) magazines. However, according to Portland media outlets, Immergut did say that...
OREGON STATE

