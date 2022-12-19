Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 dead following Christmas morning crash on Interstate 80, Iowa State Patrol reports
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead following a crash in Polk County early Christmas morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when it veered off the roadway and rear-ended an unoccupied semi-truck parked on the shoulder near mile marker 140 around 2:11 a.m.
Fire at Ankeny home causes 'significant damage', no injuries
ANKENY, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. An Ankeny home suffered "significant damage" after a fire broke out on Monday morning, the Ankeny Fire Department said in a press release.
Fort Dodge Police investigate Christmas Day homicide
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A man was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Christmas Day in Fort Dodge, according to authorities. Police say someone shot 46-year Montreail Dungy of Fort Dodge on the 1000 block of 10th Street SW at about 3:30 a.m. Christmas Day. First responders tried to save Dungy’s life, […]
ourquadcities.com
Iowa mom wanted on child endangerment charges caught in Minnesota
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mother facing multiple charges of child endangerment and neglect of a dependent child has been arrested in Minnesota after almost two years on the run. Ericka Rankins, 37, was located in November by the United States Marshals Service, according to a news...
Dozens Of Vehicles Scattered Along I-80, I-35
(Undated) -- Dozens of cars are scattered on the sides and in the median of I-80 between Des Moines and the Quad Cities on Christmas Day. There are cars, SUVs, pick-up trucks, and numerous jackknifed semis. In some areas, multiple vehicles are off the road in the same spot. There...
KCCI.com
Southwest flights canceled out of Des Moines International Airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of holiday travelers are waiting in airports nationwide as the lingering impacts of winter weather leave a major airline grounded. Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 2,600 flights Monday, leaving many travelers standing in line or waiting on hold for hours. At Des Moines...
KCCI.com
Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state. Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.
kttn.com
Two injured, including 10-year-old boy, in crash on I-35
Two Iowa residents were hurt early Sunday when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 35 near Cameron. Thirty-nine-year-old Kristen Myers of Ames, Iowa was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries and a ten-year-old boy from Ames was taken to the hospital in Cameron with minor injuries. Both occupants were passengers in an SUV driven by 41-year-old Michael Myers of Ames Iowa. He was not reported hurt.
KETV.com
Multiple crashes reported across Iowa during winter storm
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa closed a portion of Interstate 80 near West Des Moines afterseveral crashes on Thursday. Iowa's Department of Transportation said I-80 is closed near mile marker 216, due to a multi-semitruck crash with injuries. According to officials, the crash near Jordan Creek exit was...
iheart.com
I-35 CLOSED from Ames to Clear Lake due to Blizzard
(Des Moines, IA) -- I-35 is closed from Ames to Clear Lake in Iowa because of dangerous road conditions. The Department of Transportation says the stretch of Interstate-35 will be reopened some time Saturday Morning. Travel is not advised in much of Northwest and North Central Iowa, and in East...
kniakrls.com
Real ID has Been Extended
Michaela Bigaouette, Marion County Treasurer, pointed out how important it is to obtain a Real ID, which shows up on your driver’s license. A Real ID proves your identity to Homeland Security. It is not required so there is no deadline to obtain one. Originally, you needed a Real...
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
weareiowa.com
Police identify driver killed in Monday Nevada crash
60-year-old Donald Edward Borcherding, of Ankeny, lost control and hitting a bridge. He was declared dead at the scene.
KCCI.com
Mobile home fire knocked down in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home park on East 14th Street in Des Moines on Thursday. The mobile home park is just north of Euclid Avenue and East 14th Street. The Des Moines Fire Department says the fire is knocked down and...
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly strangles boyfriend on Christmas Day
A Waukee woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly strangling her boyfriend on Christmas Day and then kicking law enforcement. Megan Marie Barnes, 32, of 2326 S.E. Parkview Crossing Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood, assault on persons in certain occupations-bodily injury and assault on persons in certain occupations.
Crews battle a motor home fire on Christmas morning
DES MOINES — The Des Moines Fire Department battled a motor home fire early Sunday morning. Crews were called to a motor home in the 2400 block of East 24th street around 5:30 am Sunday. When first responders arrived, they found an R-V and garage fully engulfed. A neighbor said they heard a loud boom […]
KIMT
Northbound lane of I-35 in northern Iowa open
The Iowa DOT is OPENING NORTHBOUND I-35 from Ames to Clear Lake. It's a process as some of the gates have to be manually opened. Drifting snow remains an issue in the southbound lanes - we hope to have those open later today. Get updates at www.511ia.org/
KCCI.com
Travelers take refuge at rest stop during dangerous road conditions
ANKENY, Iowa — Iowa’s winter storm is causing many drivers to get off the roads. KCCI sent a crew to a rest stop north of Ankeny where many were hoping to ride out the storm. Ford Brown is traveling from Denver to Wisconsin to see his family for...
