Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Digital Collegian
Longtime Penn State football 2023 verbal commit signs to play at Florida State
After not signing a letter of intent to Penn State on National Signing Day on Wednesday, 4-star safety Conrad Hussey has announced he’s going elsewhere. On his Instagram, Hussey announced he is committed to Florida State and is decommitting from Penn State. Since his commitment in late April, Hussey...
Digital Collegian
James Franklin breaks down Penn State football's 2023 recruiting class on early National Signing Day
James Franklin likely felt a major sigh of relief as he sat down for his National Signing Day press conference Wednesday afternoon. Well over a year since the first commitment of Penn State’s 2023 class in July 2021, the Nittany Lions now have 22 recruits signed and sealed. While...
Digital Collegian
Penn State baseball earns commitment from Delaware State transfer shortstop Trey Paige
Penn State has added a new infielder in former Delaware State Hornet Trey Paige. The Reading, Pennsylvania, native announced his decision to transfer to Happy Valley on Wednesday. Paige will join Rob Cooper’s lineup during the upcoming season this spring. Primarily a shortstop, Paige impressed with the Hornets in...
Digital Collegian
National Signing Day Tracker | Penn State football inks No. 13 class of 2023 recruiting class
Penn State made it official with 22 class of 2023 recruits throughout the day Wednesday. The Nittany Lions finished with the 13th-ranked class in the country, according to 247Sports, falling one spot from the No. 12 rank they had at the start of the day. While 22 players signed, Penn...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling's Shayne Van Ness moves up latest InterMat rankings despite loss
On Thursday, InterMat released its new rankings for collegiate wrestling, and one Nittany Lion shifted in the rankings. Despite losing, Shayne Van Ness moved up two spots from 17 to 15 following his performance against a top-five opponent. Van Ness came very close to defeating then-No. 5 Paniro Johnson in...
Digital Collegian
Led by big performance from Jalen Pickett, Penn State men's basketball downs Quinnipiac at home
A couple days before Christmas, Penn State gifted a ninth win to second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry. The Nittany Lions took down Quinnipiac 77-68 to extend their win streak to three, and it was because of Penn State’s defense bailing out a poor performance from behind the arc. Penn State’s...
Digital Collegian
No. 1 Penn State wrestling downs No. 6 Iowa State at Collegiate Wrestling Duals to stay perfect
No. 1 Penn State closed out its Collegiate Wrestling Duals with a 22-12 over No. 6 in the Blue Pool Championship. Compared to the Nittany Lions’ domination over North Carolina and Central Michigan on Dec. 19, the Cyclones posed a much larger threat to the blue and white. The...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling’s Max Dean shows resilience in victory over Iowa State’s Yonger Bastida
After the seemingly unbeatable Aaron Brooks lost his first match of the season, No. 1 Penn State saw its lead shrink to 13-12 against No. 6 Iowa State. The defending national champion was having a bit of a rough start to his 2022-23 campaign before Tuesday night. Dean had lost two matches in a row the week prior, falling to Rider’s No. 12 Ethan Laird, and to his former Penn State teammate, Lehigh’s No. 9 Michael Beard.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball chosen as favorite to win EIVA Conference in 2023
Penn State was voted the best team in the conference in the EIVA’s preseason coaches poll. The Nittany Lions received five first place votes, while NJIT received one vote. Additionally, junior Toby Ezeonu and graduate student Cal Fisher were named EIVA Players to Watch. Last season Penn State proved...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey secures commitment from forward Egor Barabanov
Penn State earned another commitment on Tuesday, as forward Egor Barabanov announced his intentions to play collegiate hockey in Happy Valley. The 16-year-old Anaheim, California, native currently plays for the Sioux Falls Stampede. Though he hasn’t posted any points yet for the Stampede, Barabanov showed what he can do during...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball capitalizes on takeaways to take down Cornell in final nonconference game
The holiday season brings cheer to many, but there wasn’t any to go around for Cornell on Wednesday. Coming off its second overtime loss of the season, Penn State dominated the Big Red 79-48 to push its record to 9-4 heading into the thick of Big Ten action. Although...
Digital Collegian
Tropical Smoothie Cafe to open new location in downtown State College
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is aiming to open its 17th store in Pennsylvania soon, according to a Facebook post, with a location at 132 S. Garner St. in downtown State College. The cafe will be located in The Maxxen’s commercial space that occupies the bottom two floors, according to the post, and the area has stayed empty since the opening of El Jefe’s Taqueria in May 2021.
Digital Collegian
State College Borough Council approves 2023 budget, amounting to more than $80.5 million
The State College Borough Council unanimously approved the 2023 budget, amounting to $80,570,898 at its final council meeting of the 2022 year Monday night. The 2022 budget was more than $65.9 million as this year's budget saw increases in parking, insurance reserves, refuse collection services and other services. The Borough...
Comments / 0