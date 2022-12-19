Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Kingsport moves closer to four-year dental school
KINGSPORT — The Model City moved a step closer to making a four-year dental school a reality when the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the funding for a facility lease this week. “This is a very attractive space because it’s a former oral surgeon office, so it’s...
Johnson City Press
Watch now: New Sullivan director may have additional evaluations
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones is preparing to negotiate a new director of schools contract with Chuck Carter in the new year. And Jones has asked the seven board members and Carter to send him any suggestions for the contract, which could include additional evaluations per the suggestion of a board member.
Johnson City prioritizes planning in new department head pick
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City has been without a permanent development services director for six months just as the city garners national recognition for its housing market growth and grapples with high demand for new construction. That time in the wilderness ended this week as 39-year-old Justin Westbrook came into an old job […]
South Fork Utility District announces new general manager
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The embattled South Fork Utility District has a new leader. The utility announced Wednesday that Adam Hale will serve as the new general manager effective Jan. 1. According to the utility district, Hale “has made his career working with water utilities” and “holds all licenses necessary to effectively manage this utility […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport approves spending additional money on D-B dome repair
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman voted 7-0 Tuesday night to spend an additional $1.26 million on the repair of the Buck Van Huss dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. The board voted on amending the original architectural agreement with Wise County-based Thompson & Litton Inc. to include additional work.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Commission approves budgeting plans for Carter County schools
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission unanimously approved several budget requests and budget amendments on Monday during its final meeting of 2022. The unanimous actions included a $13,448,908.36 approval of federal school projects funds that was not passed by the commission last month because commissioners wanted more details about the funds. Carter County Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter responded and answered funding questions from the commission’s Budget Committee last week.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill students compete in Tennessee Battle of the Belt
Members of Science Hill High School’s Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) club are once again participating in the statewide Battle of the Belt which helps to promote seat belt use among high schoolers. According to Johnson City Schools’ website, the goal of the Health Occupation Students of America...
utdailybeacon.com
East Tennessee Maverick: Knox County must establish oversight board after sheriff deli debacle
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office must be held accountable for unleashing a wave of social media attacks on an underaged deli worker, and the Knox County Commission must prevent any similar disgusting acts in the future. On Nov. 21, three sheriff’s deputies accused Aniya Thompson, a 15-year-old cashier at...
Kingsport Times-News
Ballad Health nurses selected for leadership roles at Johnson City Medical Center, Bristol Regional Medical Center
JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health has named two experienced and proven nursing professionals for leadership roles at two of the health system’s tertiary hospitals. Alison Johnson, MSN, and Britney Edmiston, FNP, were named as vice presidents and chief nursing officers at Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center, respectively. Both have established strong careers at Ballad Health, and combined, they bring more than three decades of experience to their new roles, according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools Orchestra brings holiday music, education to elementary students
In the weeks leading up to Christmas break, the Science Hill Orchestra Chamber Guild has visited approximately 10 elementary schools spreading Christmas cheer and encouraging students to be interested in orchestral instruments. At each school, the students played Christmas songs interspersed throughout a poem performed by Science Hill senior Kaylee...
Johnson City Press
Keep Carter County Beautiful recognized for efforts in No Trash November campaign.
ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful was one of three anti-litter organizations recognized by the Tennessee Department of Transportation for their efforts in TDOT’s second annual No Trash November. The event is a monthlong initiative created to ensure Tennessee roadways are safe from the harmful effects of litter.
Johnson City Press
Lee County officials deny rezoning request for explosives company
JONESVILLE – The Lee County Planning commission has denied a rezoning request from an explosives company looking to relocate in the county’s Seminary section. Commission members Joyce Williams, acting commission chair Donnie Brooks and Ricky Ellis voted against the request by Appalachia Explosives LLC after almost two hours of public comment from county residents on the proposed rezoning of 90.47 acres of agriculture-zoned land to M-2 industrial use.
Johnson City Press
Free throw contest to be held at V.O. Dobbins
Time to test your free-throw skills with Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department. Whether it’s “nothing but net” or a dreaded airball, you’re bound to have an evening of fun at the V.O. Dobbins Sr Complex competing against your fellow ballers. The Kingsport Parks and Recreation...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport city announces holiday garbage pickup
The City of Kingsport will not be adjusting garbage or trash/yard waste routes due to the Christmas or New Year’s holiday. Both the garbage routes and the trash/yard waste routes will run on a normal schedule.
WATE
Update on fatal Halls shooting from Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler releases update on fatal shooting at Rural King in Halls Dec. 22, 2022. Update on fatal Halls shooting from Knox County Sheriff …. Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler releases update on fatal shooting at Rural King in Halls Dec. 22, 2022. Dozens show support, protest...
Tri-Cities to be featured in ‘House Hunters’ episode
The episode will air Wednesday night on HGTV.
Blount Memorial Hospital sues to be independent from political control
The Blount Memorial Hospital filed a lawsuit to be declared independent from the political control of the Blount County Commission and Blount County Mayor, according to Moxley Carmichael.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 21
Dec. 21, 1899: The Comet quoted a frightening article that originally appeared in the Nashville Banner. “Dr. J. A. Albright returned this morning from a trip to East Tennessee. He found twenty-five or thirty cases of smallpox at Butler, in Johnson county, and across the Watauga, in Carter county, between Butler and Fish Springs. The cases have been isolated and quarantined.”
Bristol Casino employee wins new car giveaway
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — One lucky Bristol Casino employee won a new car Thursday. Hard Rock held a drawing to give away a new Toyota Camry to one team member. The winner: Laura Guillot. “I never win anything so I was surprised,” Guillot said. “I’m speechless so I don’t know. It just still doesn’t seem […]
