5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Bomb threat causes evacuation of Portsmouth Courthouse in Virginia
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing Help
Parents at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA are Deeply Concerned About the 'After School Satan Club'
Local Norfolk family to give away 300 turkeys for Christmas
A Christmas turkey giveaway will take place in Norfolk on December 23 for those in the community who need extra assistance this holiday season.
Pounds of Pork: Smithfield Foods gives large donation to Hampton Roads food bank just in time for Christmas
NORFOLK, Va. — With Christmas right around the corner, a local company with a national reputation gave the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore a savory surprise. Nearly 37,000 pounds of protein are being donated to the food bank's Norfolk warehouse by Smithfield Foods. "With the holidays...
Organization to host toy giveaway in neighborhood where Codi Bigsby was reported missing
HAMPTON, Va. — The fence by the Buckroe Pointe Apartment Townhomes is now known as the ‘Codi Fence’ to many community members in Hampton. It’s a place where people have gathered to conduct searches for Codi Bigsby and keep his name alive. “Every time I come...
Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza Dec. 22
Mall leaders and volunteers are putting together the 'Military Circle mall Farewell Christmas extravaganza' on Thursday, Dec. 22from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
YWCA of South Hampton Roads required to relocate during busiest time of year
The YWCA of South Hampton Roads has a new location after the building that housed their old headquarters in downtown Norfolk was sold.
Food pantry urges community to pick up perishable goods
With the holidays around the corner, many are unable to provide for their families. Five Loaves Food Pantry is here to help with so much food, they're hoping not to waste.
Virginia Peninsula Foodbank seeks students for free culinary class
The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is seeking new students for its January culinary training class, which helps feed local kids in need.
Celebrate culture, community with Kwanzaa event in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Honoring your roots and honoring your family are key parts of Kwanzaa, which is a weeklong celebration in the United States that honors African heritage and ancestry. You can experience the festival firsthand in Newport News each day from December 27 through December 30 from...
Charity helping 500 homeless families in Norfolk, Virginia Beach
There's nothing like being a kid at Christmastime. Unfortunately, the wonder and joy that comes with the holiday season is sometimes too expensive for families.
Welcome Home | Coast Guard Cutter Forward returns to Portsmouth ahead of Christmas
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Forward has returned to Portsmouth Thursday morning following a two-month deployment in the Caribbean Sea. For many servicemembers on USCG Cutter Forward, it’s not the first time they’ve deployed. “This is my third patrol on board Forward,” said Fireman Harrison...
Portsmouth woman opens up about homelessness
As Hampton Roads communities held vigils in remembrance of those who have died while homeless, one Portsmouth woman shares her story
Thousands of dollars pouring in to help victims' families in the Chesapeake Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Support for the families impacted by the deadly Walmart shooting in Chesapeake is growing. The city partnered with a nonprofit organization to accept donations. Over the last two weeks, the total raised went from hundreds to thousands of dollars. Every donation means the victims and their...
8 people displaced from home after residential fire in Virginia Beach
8 people displaced from home after residential fire in Virginia Beach, according to Virginia Beach Fire Department
Final 'Christmas Extravaganza' coming to Military Circle Mall before closure
NORFOLK, Va. — Military Circle Mall in Norfolk is hosting one final celebration before its permanent closure at the end of the year. The "Christmas Extravaganza," which is sponsored by WTJZ Radio and merchants within the mall space, will be held on December 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Get Your Newport News Ambassador Pass Beginning Dec. 26!
Be a visitor in your own hometown with the Newport News Ambassador Pass! This program gives residents and city employees the opportunity to learn more about the unique experiences and activities available in Newport News and become community ambassadors, encouraging others to enjoy breakthrough adventures in our city. Ambassador Pass...
WAVY News 10
Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves Wednesday
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Four-star defensive back Desmond Ricks returned home to Norfolk to make his college announcement. New Norfolk Admirals coach looking to take team to …. The new Norfolk Admirals coach,...
Virginia Beach shelter program seeks volunteers as need grows during cold weather
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As temperatures hit the below-freezing mark, people experiencing homelessness are finding shelter in Virginia Beach. However, people who run the shelters said more people are asking for help, and they need more volunteers. “I’ve always been taught to give from my abundance," said volunteer, Bobbie...
WAVY News 10
VB Breakers Resort Inn sold
Another family owned and operated hotel in Virginia Beach sold. Another family owned and operated hotel in Virginia Beach sold. Man fatally shot in ‘officer-involved shooting’ in …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon...
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Emergency management crews in Hampton Roads ready to respond to frigid weather
HAMPTON, Va. — On Thursday, all emergency crews across Hampton Roads are ready to respond to sub-freezing temperatures this holiday weekend. The cold blast mixing in with rain and wind caused emergency management crews to stay alert. Hampton spokesperson Robin McCormick said workers are ready if there are major power outages.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
