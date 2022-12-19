Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
Snowmobile crashes through thin ice on Day County lake; body recovered
WEBSTER, S.D.–Tragedy in Day County where a man has died after his snowmobile broke through a patch of thin ice on Bitter Lake. Authorities began the search for the missing person on Sunday, after being notified that the snowmobiler had not been heard from since earlier in the afternoon.
kelo.com
Man dies after snowmobile falls through lake ice in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One man is dead after his snowmobile broke through a patch of thin ice on a lake in northeastern South Dakota. It occurred Sunday afternoon on Bitter Lake in Day County. Authorities began the search for the missing person on Sunday evening, after being...
gowatertown.net
Watertown’s snow ordinance will be studied for possible changes (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Every time Watertown receives a snowfall of two inches or more, the city issues a “snow alert,” which defines what days streets and avenues will be plowed, and when that plowing will commence. The “snow alert” ordinance has been on the books since the 1970’s, and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen continues snow removal, roads remain icy
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen is still dealing with the repercussions of last week’s winter storm and is continuing snow removal efforts. City crews worked around the clock from Thursday night into Saturday to remove the eleven inches of snow from roadways, and it was all hands on-deck.
gowatertown.net
DeBerg, Endres retiring from WACF
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Some big changes are coming to the Watertown Area Community Foundation next year. Jan DeBerg (pictured left), who for more than 20 years has been the face and voice of the foundation, has announced her retirement, effective February 28th. That same day, her colleague, Julianne Endres (pictured right),...
dakotanewsnow.com
Denver Air the sole airline to propose services in Pierre & Watertown
PIERRE & WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Denver Air Connection was the only airline to bid service in Watertown and Pierre airports. Denver Air Connection submitted its proposal to provide air service from Pierre and Watertown to the Denver International Airport, Chicago O’hare, and Minneapolis. “Although we were...
gowatertown.net
Watertown Municipal Utilities raising rates for 2023 (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Inflationary pressures have driven up the cost of a lot of goods and services over the past year, and that includes utility costs. On Tuesday, the Watertown Municipal Utilities Board of Directors met to set their utility rates for 2023. Director of Administration Adam Karst says the cost...
