Waubay, SD

Aberdeen continues snow removal, roads remain icy

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen is still dealing with the repercussions of last week’s winter storm and is continuing snow removal efforts. City crews worked around the clock from Thursday night into Saturday to remove the eleven inches of snow from roadways, and it was all hands on-deck.
DeBerg, Endres retiring from WACF

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Some big changes are coming to the Watertown Area Community Foundation next year. Jan DeBerg (pictured left), who for more than 20 years has been the face and voice of the foundation, has announced her retirement, effective February 28th. That same day, her colleague, Julianne Endres (pictured right),...
Denver Air the sole airline to propose services in Pierre & Watertown

PIERRE & WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Denver Air Connection was the only airline to bid service in Watertown and Pierre airports. Denver Air Connection submitted its proposal to provide air service from Pierre and Watertown to the Denver International Airport, Chicago O’hare, and Minneapolis. “Although we were...
Watertown Municipal Utilities raising rates for 2023 (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Inflationary pressures have driven up the cost of a lot of goods and services over the past year, and that includes utility costs. On Tuesday, the Watertown Municipal Utilities Board of Directors met to set their utility rates for 2023. Director of Administration Adam Karst says the cost...
