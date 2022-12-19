San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Sochan came off the bench on Monday with Gregg Popovich looking to shake up the frontcourt. That demotion was short-lived, as he is back with the starters on Thursday. In a corresponding move, Keita Bates-Diop will head back to the bench.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO