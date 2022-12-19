Read full article on original website
Nets' Kyrie Irving (calf) available on Friday
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Irving has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Milwaukee on Friday. Our models expect him to play 37.0 minutes against the Bucks. Joe Harris will likely return to the bench.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Nets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 29.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6...
Goran Dragic (ankle) probable for Bulls Friday night
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Dragic is dealign with left ankle soreness, which is why he sat out on Wednesday. However, he has been upgraded to probable for the start of the weekend. Expect the veteran to take the floor.
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) probable for Miami on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Dedmon is dealing with a foot injury and is listed as probable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 9.2 minutes against Indiana. Dedmon's Friday projection...
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl (knee) probable on Thursday
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poeltl is dealing with right knee soreness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Pelicans on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 24.0 minutes against San Antonio. Poeltl's...
Hawks' Clint Capela (calf) questionable on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward/center Clint Capela (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Capela has been upgraded to questionable with a calf injury and has a chance to face the Pistons on Friday. He has been sidelined since December 14th. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.4 minutes against Detroit.
Portland's Damian Lillard (wrist) probable on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lillard continues to deal with a wrist injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against the Nuggets. Lillard's...
Khem Birch (illness) questionable for Raptors on Friday
Toronto Raptors forward Khem Birch (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Birch is questionable to face Cleveland on Friday due to an illness that kept him out of Wednesday's game. Chris Boucher and Christian Koloko could see more minutes with Birch out again. Boucher's Friday projection...
Jeremy Sochan starting for Spurs on Thursday; Keita Bates-Diop to bench
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Sochan came off the bench on Monday with Gregg Popovich looking to shake up the frontcourt. That demotion was short-lived, as he is back with the starters on Thursday. In a corresponding move, Keita Bates-Diop will head back to the bench.
Michael Porter Jr. (heel) questionable Friday night for Denver
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (heel) is questionable for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Porter has been sidelined since November 22nd with a left heel strain but has a chance to return to the lineup on Friday after drawing the questionable designation. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.1 minutes against Portland.
Wizards' Corey Kispert starting on Thursday in place of injured Deni Avdija (back)
Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Kispert will get the start on Friday with Deni Avdija sidelined with a back injury. Our models expect him to play 30.0 minutes against Utah. Kispert's Thursday projection includes 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds,...
Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) available for Wednesday's clash with Hawks
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Atlanta on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds,...
Austin Reaves (ankle) questionable for Los Angeles on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Reaves is dealing with a right ankle sprain, which is why he's missed time recently. However, he has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Kyle Anderson (back) questionable for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Anderson is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to face Boston on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Celtics. Anderson's Friday projection includes 9.9 points,...
Javonte Green (knee) doubtful Friday night for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Green has missed time recently due to right knee soreness. Now, he is listed doubtful for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours in case of an overnight turnaround, but he'll probable miss another contest.
Jamal Murray (knee) questionable for Nuggets on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray is listed questionable due to left knee injury management. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Murray returns to the court, Bruce Brown or Christian Braun would likely revert to the bench.
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
Knicks' Quentin Grimes (ankle) questionable on Friday
New York Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Grimes continues to deal with an ankle injury but has a chance to play on Friday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.5 minutes against Chicago.
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) probable for Portland on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is probable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Nurkic continues to deal with a calf injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.9 minutes against the Nuggets. Nurkic's Friday...
