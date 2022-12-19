ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Man from Massachusetts arrested in Waterville on multiple warrants

WATERVILLE, Maine — A Massachusetts man wanted on multiple warrants by different law enforcement agencies was arrested in Waterville on Monday. A search warrant was executed at 224 County Road in Waterville around 1 a.m. Monday after developing information indicated 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts was hiding there, a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Wednesday.
WATERVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Auburn police arrest Florida man after pursuit, drugs bust

AUBURN, Maine — A man from Florida was arrested early Wednesday morning after a police pursuit and drugs bust, resulting in multiple charges. At 3:45 a.m., an Auburn police officer approached a stopped white Toyota vehicle after the officer noticed it failed to move through the Court Street and Spring Street intersection once the light turned green, according to a news release issued by the Auburn Police Department.
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Machias man sentenced for unlawfully possessing firearm

BANGOR, Maine — A Machias man was sentenced Tuesday at the Bangor U.S. District Court for unlawful firearm possession as a felon. Eric Legare, 37, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release after deputies discovered a gun inside a vehicle Legare was a passenger in, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
MACHIAS, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Damariscotta school evacuated due to bomb threat

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta was evacuated Wednesday due to a bomb threat. The Maine State Police Bomb Squad responded, according to a release from Damariscotta police. Officials said there were no injuries and no suspicious packages. Police said all children are safely accounted...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
WGME

Owners of defunct building company to pay clients more than $700K

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine judge is ordering Malcolm and Elizabeth Stewart, the owners of the now defunct contracting company Castle Builders, to pay more than $740,000 to benefit former customers. This comes after many customers paid the company for renovations that were never done. Investigators have accused Malcolm Stewart...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect

BANGOR, Maine — Officers with the Bangor Police Department are searching for a bank robbery suspect. Police responded to the scene of a reported bank robbery at Bangor Savings at 652 Broadway just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, a news release from the department said. The suspect is described in...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Lewiston police believe they found missing man’s body

LEWISTOn, Maine (WMTW) - Police located a body Sunday believed to be that of Abdullahi Abdi. Abdi, 21, was first reported missing late last week. Officers and members of the Maine Warden Service found the remains while searching a wooded area in Wales near the location of an abandoned car Abdi had been driving.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Maine mother sentenced for killing toddler son

BELFAST, Maine — A Stockton Springs woman will spend 47 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old son. In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams. Trefethen was sentenced Tuesday morning in Waldo County...
STOCKTON SPRINGS, ME
whdh.com

2 more lawsuits allege abuse by priest, nun in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Two more people have filed lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by a Roman Catholic clergy member and a nun — both deceased — raising the number to over a dozen since Maine loosened the statute of limitations last year. One of the plaintiffs contended...
BANGOR, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

State of Maine Offices closed Friday due to storm

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With the impending storm, Gov. Janet Mills has announced all State of Maine Offices will be closed Friday. Mills says she wants to ensure Maine people are safe heading into the holiday. Mills asks folks to prepare for the storm, take precautions, and check in on...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor closing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A controversial Bangor nightclub has announced it’s closing its doors indefinitely. Half Acre Nightclub owner Patrick Brann posted the announcement on Facebook. Brann said the closure is a personal choice, and isn’t due to local government, neighbors, or lack of success. There were mixed...
BANGOR, ME
townline.org

LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, December 22, 2022

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice December 15, 2022. If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S.A. §3-80.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Police investigating shooting in Hallowell

HALLOWELL, Maine — Police are on the scene of a reported shooting incident in Hallowell. According to the Hallowell Police Department, the shooting happened on the north end of Second Street. Police claim it appears to have been an isolated incident where the suspect was known by the victim.
HALLOWELL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

