Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
Related
Body recovered in small field near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police are investigating after a dead body was found Thursday morning. Around 11:15 a.m., officers with the Bangor Police Department responded to the area of 1129 Union Street for a report of a dead body in a field near the Airport Mall, a news release from the department said.
Mass. Man Hiding Out In Maine, Along With Folks Who Helped Hide Him, Arrested In Waterville
A handful of state and local law enforcement agencies worked in tandem Monday to track down a wanted man from Massachusetts who's been hiding here in Maine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, said the agencies were working together to locate 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts. Martinez was wanted on several outstanding warrants.
Man from Massachusetts arrested in Waterville on multiple warrants
WATERVILLE, Maine — A Massachusetts man wanted on multiple warrants by different law enforcement agencies was arrested in Waterville on Monday. A search warrant was executed at 224 County Road in Waterville around 1 a.m. Monday after developing information indicated 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts was hiding there, a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Wednesday.
Bangor Savings Bank robbery suspect has been arrested
BANGOR, Maine — The man accused of robbing a bank in Bangor on Tuesday has been arrested. Officers with the Bangor Police Department were searching for a bank robbery suspect from the incident that occurred at Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway. The department announced in a release around 12:24...
Auburn police arrest Florida man after pursuit, drugs bust
AUBURN, Maine — A man from Florida was arrested early Wednesday morning after a police pursuit and drugs bust, resulting in multiple charges. At 3:45 a.m., an Auburn police officer approached a stopped white Toyota vehicle after the officer noticed it failed to move through the Court Street and Spring Street intersection once the light turned green, according to a news release issued by the Auburn Police Department.
Machias man sentenced for unlawfully possessing firearm
BANGOR, Maine — A Machias man was sentenced Tuesday at the Bangor U.S. District Court for unlawful firearm possession as a felon. Eric Legare, 37, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release after deputies discovered a gun inside a vehicle Legare was a passenger in, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
Damariscotta school evacuated due to bomb threat
DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta was evacuated Wednesday due to a bomb threat. The Maine State Police Bomb Squad responded, according to a release from Damariscotta police. Officials said there were no injuries and no suspicious packages. Police said all children are safely accounted...
WGME
Owners of defunct building company to pay clients more than $700K
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine judge is ordering Malcolm and Elizabeth Stewart, the owners of the now defunct contracting company Castle Builders, to pay more than $740,000 to benefit former customers. This comes after many customers paid the company for renovations that were never done. Investigators have accused Malcolm Stewart...
Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect
BANGOR, Maine — Officers with the Bangor Police Department are searching for a bank robbery suspect. Police responded to the scene of a reported bank robbery at Bangor Savings at 652 Broadway just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, a news release from the department said. The suspect is described in...
wabi.tv
Lewiston police believe they found missing man’s body
LEWISTOn, Maine (WMTW) - Police located a body Sunday believed to be that of Abdullahi Abdi. Abdi, 21, was first reported missing late last week. Officers and members of the Maine Warden Service found the remains while searching a wooded area in Wales near the location of an abandoned car Abdi had been driving.
Maine woman sentenced in death of 3-year-old son
STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — A Maine woman convicted in the fatal beating of her 3-year-old son — a crime that led to child welfare reforms in the state — was sentenced to 47 years in prison on Tuesday. Jessica Trefethen, 36, of Stockton Springs, was convicted of...
WMTW
Maine mother sentenced for killing toddler son
BELFAST, Maine — A Stockton Springs woman will spend 47 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old son. In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams. Trefethen was sentenced Tuesday morning in Waldo County...
whdh.com
2 more lawsuits allege abuse by priest, nun in Maine
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Two more people have filed lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by a Roman Catholic clergy member and a nun — both deceased — raising the number to over a dozen since Maine loosened the statute of limitations last year. One of the plaintiffs contended...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
wabi.tv
State of Maine Offices closed Friday due to storm
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With the impending storm, Gov. Janet Mills has announced all State of Maine Offices will be closed Friday. Mills says she wants to ensure Maine people are safe heading into the holiday. Mills asks folks to prepare for the storm, take precautions, and check in on...
wabi.tv
Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor closing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A controversial Bangor nightclub has announced it’s closing its doors indefinitely. Half Acre Nightclub owner Patrick Brann posted the announcement on Facebook. Brann said the closure is a personal choice, and isn’t due to local government, neighbors, or lack of success. There were mixed...
townline.org
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, December 22, 2022
The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice December 15, 2022. If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S.A. §3-80.
A deeper look | Beware of who builds your home in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Life hasn't looked quite the same since COVID-19 took hold of the world nearly three years ago. One major facet of this new reality has been an explosion in the housing market, with prices for existing homes skyrocketing and never cooling quite down to where they once were.
WMTW
Police investigating shooting in Hallowell
HALLOWELL, Maine — Police are on the scene of a reported shooting incident in Hallowell. According to the Hallowell Police Department, the shooting happened on the north end of Second Street. Police claim it appears to have been an isolated incident where the suspect was known by the victim.
Judge orders former owners of Knox County contracting company to pay $744K to customers
ROCKLAND, Maine — The former owners of a Knox County contracting business must pay a total of $744,253 to customers after a judge ruling. In September, Knox County Justice Bruce Mallonee ruled Malcolm and Elizabeth Stewart must pay the sum, with the appeal window passing last week, the Courier-Gazette reported.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0