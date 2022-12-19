Read full article on original website
Blaine Kingery
Funeral services for Blaine Kingery, age 19 of Knoxville, will be held Friday, December 23rd at 2:00pm at the First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Bellefountaine Cemetery in Tracy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to de designated at a later date. Bybee & Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
Judy Ann Smith
A Celebration of Life Service for Judy Ann Smith, 76, of Indianola, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 31st, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. The family will greet friends prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m. Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Griffin Coy Turner
Funeral services for Griffin Coy Turner, 17, of rural Pella, will be held on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Gateway Church of the Nazarene in Oskaloosa. A luncheon will follow the funeral service at the church. Family Committal Service will follow at the Black Oak Cemetery, Pella, Mahaska County, Iowa. Visitation will be Monday from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Gateway Church of the Nazarene. Memorial contributions may be given to the Griffin C. Turner Memorial Fund to be designated for the Southern Iowa Fair Grounds, Oskaloosa, Iowa or the Leighton, Iowa Ball Park.
Merry-N County Christmas adds Christmas Night
Merry-N County Christmas will now be open Christmas Night. Therefore they will be open Dec. 23rd, 24th, and 25th this coming weekend from 6-8 p.m. Merry-N County Christmas, a drive-through lighted holiday display at Marion County Park continues this weekend. There are over 65 lighted displays this year. Sponsored by THRIVE Knoxville and the Marion County Historical Society, the Merry-N County Christmas route has expanded this year due to increased displays, so visitors will see many changes as they drive through Marion County Park.
Flag Donation to Knoxville Middle School
Carole Rowland, a member of the Knoxville American Legion Post 168 in Knoxville presented the Knoxville Middle School with an American Flag and the Iowa State Flag for the gymnasium. The presentation took place Tuesday afternoon, as Rowland presented the flags to Knoxville Middle School Principal Brian McNeill and assistant...
Corrine Cain
Services for Corrine Cain, age 96, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Fielding Funeral Home Inc in Chariton, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Interment will be held following the services at Zion Cemetery. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Dr. Stephanie Deneke
Our guest today on Let's Talk Knoxville is Dr. Stephanie Deneke, at the Knoxville Veterinary Clinic, as we talk about caring for pets in the severe cold weather.
Paula R. Boehlje
A celebration of life for Paula R. Boehlje, age 81 of Pella will be held at a later date. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home of Pella is in charge of the arrangements.
Pella Ambulance Service Discussed Extensively Tuesday
Following regular business Tuesday, the Pella City Council discussed how to address service outside of the city limits for Pella Community Ambulance. The challenge presented included how to have residents living in townships and communities outside of Pella ultimately help offset the cost of serving those areas, according to City Administrator Mike Nardini. In fiscal year 2022, out of 1,966 total calls, 265 were made to the townships adjacent to Pella and to the City of Leighton, and 162 were non-billable and another 61 were for Medicare/Medicaid patients, which have much lower rates of reimbursement than those with private insurance.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Tyler Christian
Our guest today on Let's Talk Knoxville is Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian as we talk about clearing the winter weather from the roads in the county.
Indianola Holiday Lanes Voting Ongoing
Voting is open for the third annual Holiday Lanes event from Indianola Hometown Pride, streets and neighborhoods that are designated for the sightseeing of themed holiday decorations and lights. The 2022 map has been released, and lanes are throughout Indianola, and will be featured by Indianola Hometown Pride throughout the month. Winners in the past years competitions include Miracle on 3rd and 4th Street, Candy Land Lane and Santa Claus Lane, and Whoville Lane among many others. Find photos, a map of the lanes, and voting opportunities below.
Salvation Bell Ringing in Knoxville Canceled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday
Salvation Army bell ringing in Knoxville for Thursday, Friday and Saturday has been canceled due to the forecast of extreme cold temperatures and the forecast for snow. Kitty Shepherd with the local Salvation Army committee says this is usually the biggest weekend for donations, so this will likely hurt the giving this year, but Shepherd tells KNIA/KRLS that if you want to still give, it is easy. Just send a check made out to the Salvation Army and mail it to First United Methodist Church in Knoxville. Shepherd also reminds everyone that 90 percent of the donations stays in this area to help local folks in need.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guests today on Let's Talk Knoxville are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superintendent and Craig Mobley, Knoxville School Business Manager.
Simpson College Bookstore Moving Online
Simpson College has announced a partnership with Akademos, and will now have an online bookstore to provide textbooks and course materials from the on-campus store to online. The online bookstore will offer significant savings to students, increased access to compare pricing for required course materials and allows students to resell their used books through the marketplace. The current bookstore on the Simpson College campus will now be the Simpson College Spirit Shop, and will have spirit wear, home goods, and essentials.
Knoxville Police Chief Weather Tips
With severe weather forecasted for Iowa, Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller has some tips for drivers. “Our advice to people, especially when they get ready to travel for holidays in inclement weather, kind of like what we have coming up or at least we have talked about it being forecasted, is to first of all plan ahead. Give yourself ample time to get to where you are going. Because chances are you’re not going to be going 55 miles an hour if that’s the speed limit, you’re not going to be going 65, if you are on a four-lane highway, or 70 if you are on the interstate.”
Pella Christian Winterim Returns in January
When Pella Christian High School students return from Christmas break, they will start the second semester outside of the traditional classroom experience. Principal Kevin Herdegen says the 11th annual Winterim will be held from January 3rd through the 10th with students participating in unique classes, taking trips out of state, and interning at several local businesses. He says the program relies on the support of the area community in making sure the students receive a valuable experience. Hear more about the annual Winterim Program at Pella Christian High School on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Let’s Talk Pella – Noon Year’s Eve
Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer and Pella Art Center Director Mary Robertson preview the Noon Year's Eve party coming to the Pella Community Center for kids this Saturday.
Indianola Seniors Commit on Signing Day
A trio of Indianola High School seniors made their choices for which college they will be competing for at the next level earlier this week. Emily Naughton signed to run track and field for Northwest Missouri State, Liam Kelso chose Loras College in Dubuque to also compete in track and field, while Kailey Peters will be playing volleyball for the Hillsborough Hawks in Florida.
Knoxville Wrestling Falls To Ballard In Dual
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad fell to Ballard on Tuesday to close out the pre-Christmas part of the schedule 39-33. The Panthers fell behind 21-0 and never fully recovered as the Panthers were pinned in the first three weight classes starting with 182, finally getting on the board with a forfeit win at 106 pounds. The Panthers did make a charge in later matches getting to within three at 36-33 but Ballard clinched the match with a 6-0 win at 170 pounds. Getting wins for Knoxville were Tre DeRaad, Dane Gullion, Marco Alejo, Luke Spaur, Daniel Gorskikh, and Chaz Graves all posted wins. Knoxville finishes the first part of the season 6-1 in dual meets and will be off until Thursday January 5th at a South Central Conference Quad in Albia.
Indianola City Council Reviews Compensation Study
The Indianola City Council held a work session before their most recent meeting Monday, that included reviewing a compensation study regarding city employees. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the council has prioritized retaining city employees and not becoming a training ground for other cities. Reeves said the compensation study showed the city is taking care of their employees, and the city needs to look to the future to keep it that way.
