San Antonio, TX

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Nets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 29.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Nets' Kyrie Irving (calf) available on Friday

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Irving has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Milwaukee on Friday. Our models expect him to play 37.0 minutes against the Bucks. Joe Harris will likely return to the bench.
BROOKLYN, NY
Kyle Lowry (knee) available for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Lowry has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Pacers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.5 minutes against Indiana. Lowry's Friday projection includes 13.9...
MIAMI, FL
Kemba Walker (injury recovery) out for Dallas on Friday

Dallas Mavericks point guard Kemba Walker (injury recovery) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Walker will not be available to face Houston on Friday due to injury recovery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
DALLAS, TX
Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) available for Wednesday's clash with Hawks

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Atlanta on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds,...
CHICAGO, IL
Lakers' Russell Westbrook (foot) probable on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Westbrook is listed as probable with a foot injury and is expected to return on Friday after sitting out Wednesday's game. Our models expect him to play 28.4 minutes against the Hornets. Westbrook's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jamal Murray (knee) questionable for Nuggets on Friday

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray is listed questionable due to left knee injury management. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Murray returns to the court, Bruce Brown or Christian Braun would likely revert to the bench.
DENVER, CO
Khem Birch (illness) questionable for Raptors on Friday

Toronto Raptors forward Khem Birch (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Birch is questionable to face Cleveland on Friday due to an illness that kept him out of Wednesday's game. Chris Boucher and Christian Koloko could see more minutes with Birch out again. Boucher's Friday projection...
Keita Bates-Diop coming off the bench for Spurs on Thursday

San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Bates-Diop will move to the bench on Thursday with Jeremy Sochan entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Bates-Diop to play 23.0 minutes against the Pelicans. Bates-Diop's Thursday projection includes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Jock Landale (concussion) questionable Friday for Suns

Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Landale is still in the concussion protocol. However, his status has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
PHOENIX, AZ
Heat's Jimmy Butler (illness) probable on Friday

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Butler is expected to return to the lineup on Friday after missing Tuesday's game with an illness. Our models expect him to play 33.0 minutes against the Pacers. Butler's Friday projection includes 18.7 points, 5.9...
MIAMI, FL
Goran Dragic (ankle) probable for Bulls Friday night

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Dragic is dealign with left ankle soreness, which is why he sat out on Wednesday. However, he has been upgraded to probable for the start of the weekend. Expect the veteran to take the floor.
CHICAGO, IL
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) probable for Portland on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is probable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Nurkic continues to deal with a calf injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.9 minutes against the Nuggets. Nurkic's Friday...
PORTLAND, OR
Boston's Marcus Smart (illness) inactive on Wednesday

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (illness) is ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. Smart will sit out after he came down with a non-COVID illness. Expect Derrick White to play more minutes on Wednesday night against a Pacers' team ranked 20th in defensive rating. White's current projection...
BOSTON, MA
Javonte Green (knee) doubtful Friday night for Chicago

Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Green has missed time recently due to right knee soreness. Now, he is listed doubtful for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours in case of an overnight turnaround, but he'll probable miss another contest.
CHICAGO, IL
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) probable on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. James is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Hornets. Our models expect him to play 38.5 minutes against Charlotte. James' Friday projection includes 29.4...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Drew Eubanks (hip) probable Friday for Portland

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks is dealing with a right hip contusion. Despite the ailment, he is listed probable for Friday's contest. Expect him to take the floor over the next 24 hours. Our...
PORTLAND, OR

