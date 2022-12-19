Read full article on original website
U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says
A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
China Drops Zero Covid, Might Be Too Late for Apple, US Companies
On the surface, China's Zero Covid policy appears to have been an unmitigated success. China, a country of 1.5 billion, has reported a little more than 5,000 total deaths and 1.79 million covid infections since the official start of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, according to Our World in Data.
CNBC
Investments are set to flow back into China as tech giants avoid U.S. delisting, government pledges policy support, says investment manager
Investors could regain confidence in Chinese tech stocks again as more than 100 companies including Alibaba and Baidu avoided being kicked off U.S. stock exchanges. Last week, the U.S. accounting watchdog said that they have gained full access to the audits of the financial statements of these Chinese companies. Policy...
CNBC
China's economy looks different than it was going into the pandemic
BEIJING — The Chinese economy of 2023 almost definitely won't look like the Chinese economy of 2019. Real estate has slumped under Beijing's crackdown. Exports have tapered off following a surge. Chinese e-commerce giant. In the last month, Beijing suddenly ceased many of the lockdown measures and Covid testing...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-China economy hopes give world stocks a boost, Fed nerves remain
LONDON/SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - World stocks rose on Friday on expectations China's economy would strengthen as COVID-19 curbs ease, but stocks were heading for a 2% weekly loss in nervy markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. U.S. S&P futures ESc1 were up 0.18%, while European...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
Fed’s housing market ‘reset’ has officially set off the second-biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era
In June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that the overheated U.S. housing market—which saw U.S. home prices rise over 40% in just over two years—needed a “reset.” And higher mortgage rates, he said, would slowly bring “balance” back to the market. “We saw...
Expect Chinese stocks to rally hard now that Beijing has set a 'clear path' to reopening, Morgan Stanley says
Morgan Stanley upgraded its outlook for China equities and expects a move toward ending zero-COVID controls to boost stocks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index could rally 13% from its current level by the end of 2023, strategists said. Major Chinese cities including Shanghai and Shenzhen started easing lockdown measures earlier...
CNBC
Oil plunge, tech collapse and Fed cuts? Strategist shares possible 2023 market 'surprises'
Standard Chartered set out a series of scenarios that have a "non-zero probability" of occurring in 2023 which it says are "underpriced by the markets." "A collapse in oil prices and a decline in U.S. technology shares exceeding the 2022 drawdown may not completely surprise an already cautious consensus, but the magnitude of the moves would be a shock to the financial system," the bank's chief strategist said.
China’s relaxed COVID restrictions suggest it will reopen sooner than expected—but ‘millions of daily new cases’ will likely disrupt its economic recovery
Analysts are warning of a "bumpy," "zigzagging" recovery since China's COVID cases and deaths will likely spike.
Zacks.com
4 High-Quality Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying a Year From Now
The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile this year due to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a massive decline in the major U.S. indexes.
Investopedia
Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy
U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks rise as dollar weakens
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stock markets and currencies rose on Friday against a softer dollar, after China's move to drop key parts of its stringent zero-COVID regime improved sentiment, although there was caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week.
maritime-executive.com
China's Exports Plummeted Nine Percent in November
The latest round of monthly data from China's customs agency shows that the nation is experiencing its biggest trade slowdown since the start of the pandemic two years ago. China's customs bureau reports that in November, the nation's exports fell nearly nine percent (by value), about two to four times as much as analysts had expected. The drop reflects weakening global demand for Chinese goods, as inflation and rising interest rates cut into consumers' ability to spend on discretionary purchases. Meanwhile, China's imports were down by nearly 11 percent. Stock markets responded to apparent signs of economic slowdown: The NASDAQ and S&P 500 both declined Wednesday, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell by more than three percent.
CNBC
China is about to get tougher on deepfakes in an unprecedented way. Here's what the rules mean
In January, China will introduce first-of-its-kind regulation around "deepfakes" as Beijing ramps up its control over internet content. Some of China's rules governing "deep synthesis technologies" include getting user consent to produce digitally altered images and prohibiting the dissemination of fake news. Analysts say the law tackles two goals —...
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on hope of revived China demand, oil wobbles
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks rose and oil prices initially rebounded on Thursday on hopes that China's easing of its anti-COVID measures will help restore global supply chains and curb inflation. China's shift in policy, announced on Wednesday, would allow the country's economy to pick up pace,...
