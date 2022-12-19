ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Hill

On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Paid $0 In Taxes In 2020, Reported Negative Income Four Times In Six Years

Donald Trump’s tax returns show the ex-president and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in taxes in 2020, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking revelation comes just hours after the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted to release Trump’s tax returns on Tuesday night in a 24-16 vote.Although the complete release of the former president’s tax returns is expected to come in the next few days, the information already released also found that Trump and his wife reported a negative income in four of the six years between 2015 and 2020. ​According to the six-year period covered in the newly released returns,...
BBC

Donald Trump accused of multi-part conspiracy over 6 January attack

The congressional panel investigating last year's attack on the US Capitol has accused former President Donald Trump of a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn his election defeat three months earlier. The panel has released its final 845-page report on the attack. It places the blame for the 6 January 2021 storming...
The Independent

Journey band members in feud over Donald Trump

Two founding members of the band Journey are in a legal dispute after the keyboardist performed at Donald Trump’s estate.The band’s guitarist, Neal Schon, has sent a cease and desist letter to his bandmate Jonathan Cane, who performed their songs at America First Policy Institute’s Experience and Gala at Mar-A-Lago last month. Caine, who is the keyboardist in the band, is married to Donald Trump’s advisor.In the letter, Schon said that Cane had “no right” to use the band’s songs for political endeavours and that it was “harmful” to their reputation.The band, who are due to go back on...
BBC

Trump tax returns will be made public

A committee in the US House of Representatives has voted to make public six years of Donald Trump's tax returns. The move caps a nearly four-year legal battle by Democrats to obtain the documents, which was ultimately decided by the US Supreme Court last month. The panel also revealed that...
BBC

Israel's most right-wing government agreed under Benjamin Netanyahu

A new government seen as the most right-wing in Israel's history has been agreed, sealing Benjamin Netanyahu's return to power. Mr Netanyahu, who won elections in November, is set to serve an historic sixth term as prime minster. His coalition contains far-right parties, including one whose leader was once convicted...
BBC

US trio face extradition from Scotland over alleged child kidnap plot

Three Americans facing trial over a kidnap and murder plot have lost their latest attempt to avoid extradition from Scotland. The US authorities say Valerie Hayes, Gary Reburn and Jennifer Amnott conspired to abduct five children and kill their parents in Dayton, Virginia. The plot was foiled in 2018 and...
BBC

Homes for Ukraine: 185 sponsorships 'broken down' in NI

Sponsorship arrangements between Ukrainian refugees and hosts who offered them accommodation have broken down in 185 cases in Northern Ireland. The refugees are among several hundred people who sought shelter in Northern Ireland under the Homes for Ukraine scheme after the war began in February. In almost half of the...
BBC

FTX founder released to parents on $250m bail

Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried will face home detention while awaiting trial in the US on charges that he defrauded customers and investors of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange. A US judge said the 30-year-old former billionaire could be released to his parents on a $250m bond. At the hearing, Mr...
