Related
fox26houston.com
Last minute tips to protect your home from frigid temperatures
The clock is ticking to protect your home from frigid temperature of the arctic blast sweeping over southeast Texas. Dillon Pillow from Joe the Plumber in Cypress gives some tips and advice on what you can do to protect your pipes.
Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan’s doorsteps, it’s important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about the stability of the power grid addressing the […]
cw39.com
Pipe-busting Arctic air arrives in Texas | Why you’ll want to keep pipes protected for several days
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The long-anticipated major cold front is carving through Texas today with extremely cold air and strong winds behind it. It arrives in Houston during the afternoon with a rapid drop in temperatures along with wind gusts up to 30-40 mph. Multiple alerts are in effect for...
KHOU
Arctic blast: Who should and shouldn't drip their faucets during the Houston freeze?
The City of Houston is asking residents not to drip their faucets to prevent water pressure from falling. But the county suggests trickling water overnight.
8 Items You Should Take Out Of Your Car Before The Texas Freeze!
The TEXAS freeze is on its way. Temps across the Lone Star State are going to drop below freezing. Houston will have a low of 18 degrees. Dallas will see a low of 12 degrees. Midland will see a low of 12 degrees. And, while we know to have our FAUCETS dripping and of course, to bring in our PETS, you may not know that there are things that you should TAKE OUT OF YOUR CAR during a freeze. According to click2 Houston.com....these items should NOT be left in your vehicle.
Not sure how to prepare for arctic cold front? Here are the best ways to winterize your home
ABC13 spoke to the chief of Harris County EMS, who not only shared what you should do to prepare, but also what you should not do. Here's a list.
Tips to protect pipes, keep pets safe as below-freezing temperatures are set to hit the Houston area Dec. 22-23
A Dec. 15 map from the National Weather Service depicts temperatures dropping in the greater Houston area—going as low as the teens—for the night of Dec. 22 and into the morning of Dec. 23. (Courtesy National Weather Service) The weather is taking a dip into chilly temperatures. Conditions...
spacecityweather.com
Arctic air now moving into the Houston area, expect very low temperatures tonight
The long-advertised front has arrived, bringing a sharp dose if frigid air diving down from the Arctic Circle. Wind gusts this afternoon have exceeded 40 mph at multiple locations this afternoon, including a top speed of 48 mph at Hobby Airport. As of 5:30 pm CT, air temperatures remain just above freezing in the Houston metro area, but that will not last long as the mercury starts to drop tonight.
How to protect your plants during freezing temperatures
TEXAS, USA — Cold weather is on its way to Texas. We're giving you tips on ways to protect your plants. Keep in mind with our front packing heavy winds, just covering your plants may not be enough to protect them. TIMELINE: Single-digit temperatures and subzero wind chills are...
cw39.com
Extremely rare ‘wind chill warning’ likely for Houston | Where it will feel colder than zero
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Very cold air arrives Thursday afternoon with strong north winds gusting over 30 mph. By sunset or shortly after, many areas will already be freezing. By Friday morning, widespread temperatures between 15 and 20 degrees will be common. The combination of extreme cold and strong winds...
Here Are a Few Tips – Just in Case Your Pipes Freeze
Yes, we are actually getting cold weather for Christmas, very cold! Currently the lowest temperature forecasted for the Crossroads is hovering around 20 degrees with three or possibly four days of below freezing nights. With the current forecast, the scenario of your pipes freezing is much less than last February....
Water main break shoots feet into air onto power line in Ft. Bend County
FRESNO, Texas — Crews were working to fix a water main break in Fort Bend County Thursday. It happened around 8 a.m. in Fresno on Michard Road near Almeda Road. A nearby resident captured video of the moment the water shot up onto power lines and hit a transformer, causing it to spark and smoke. The video showed water shooting several feet into the air and drenching the area.
Fireplace, chimney safety tips ahead of arctic blast
HOUSTON — With an arctic blast approaching the Houston area and dropping temperatures to below-freezing, we know many are going to be doing their best to stay warm. If you’re planning to use a fireplace that's been sitting all year, experts are stressing you take the proper safety precautions.
'Please come in' : M&D Supply employees urging Southeast Texans to prepare for arctic cold front
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are in preparation mode as an arctic cold front is expected to make its way to the area Thursday afternoon and plummet temperatures into the lows teens. The cold front is also expected to bring wind chills into the single digits Friday, with cold...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Freezing temperatures mean plants need to keep warm too. Here’s how.
Tropical plants and arctic blasts don't mix well, and with the predicted freezing temperatures there can be major impacts on outdoor trees and plants. Homeowners looking to keep their garden safe, look no more — here are some tips to help protect and prepare outdoor plants for the cold.
houstoniamag.com
Houston’s Getting an Arctic Blast—What to Know about Hard Freeze
An arctic cold front is headed toward Harris County, with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s. Winter has finally arrived in Houston, and temperatures will drop below freezing by week's end. Temperatures will remain manageable until Thursday, when the arctic cold front arrives. For some, that means the temperature could drop more than 20 degrees in an hour—so be sure to bundle up. The bitterly cold weather will likely last through the Christmas holiday. While the upcoming arctic blast may bring back memories of the 2020 winter storm, according to ABC meteorologist Travis Herzog, this hard freeze may present a different set of problems. Here's how Houstonians need to prepare.
How to prepare your home for freezing temperatures, power outages as cold temperatures return to North Texas
DALLAS — Wintry temperatures are moving into North Texas later this week. While this weather event will be nothing like the February 2021 winter storm - where the entire state saw sustained, below-freezing temperatures for more than a week - there is still the chance for power outages caused by the icing over of power lines and tree branches.
KHOU
Arctic blast 2022: Warming centers opening across Houston area
An arctic blast approaching the Houston area is expected to drop temperatures to the teens Friday morning. Warming centers are opening up for the public.
Here's how to prepare your house for the forecasted freezing temperatures
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Now's the time to start preparing your home for the freezing temperatures expected later this week. Experts say there are a few simple tips that can save you time, money and headaches ahead."If it goes down below freezing and stays that way for two or three days, that's when all the pipes in our area start freezing, because our houses just aren't built for that kind of temperature," said David Butler, Responsible Master Plumber with Milestone Home Service Company.That's what happened in the February 2021 storm, when millions were without power or water for days, and...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston plumbers say these simple tips will keep your pipes from freezing
With freezing weather on the way to Houston, many homeowners are wondering about the fate of their pipes, fearing a repeat of what happened during Winter Storm Uri early last year. Pipes in thousands of homes across the city froze and then burst during the historic cold snap in February of 2021, causing millions of dollars in damage.
