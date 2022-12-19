ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan’s doorsteps, it’s important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about the stability of the power grid addressing the […]
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

8 Items You Should Take Out Of Your Car Before The Texas Freeze!

The TEXAS freeze is on its way. Temps across the Lone Star State are going to drop below freezing. Houston will have a low of 18 degrees. Dallas will see a low of 12 degrees. Midland will see a low of 12 degrees. And, while we know to have our FAUCETS dripping and of course, to bring in our PETS, you may not know that there are things that you should TAKE OUT OF YOUR CAR during a freeze. According to click2 Houston.com....these items should NOT be left in your vehicle.
TEXAS STATE
spacecityweather.com

Arctic air now moving into the Houston area, expect very low temperatures tonight

The long-advertised front has arrived, bringing a sharp dose if frigid air diving down from the Arctic Circle. Wind gusts this afternoon have exceeded 40 mph at multiple locations this afternoon, including a top speed of 48 mph at Hobby Airport. As of 5:30 pm CT, air temperatures remain just above freezing in the Houston metro area, but that will not last long as the mercury starts to drop tonight.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

How to protect your plants during freezing temperatures

TEXAS, USA — Cold weather is on its way to Texas. We're giving you tips on ways to protect your plants. Keep in mind with our front packing heavy winds, just covering your plants may not be enough to protect them. TIMELINE: Single-digit temperatures and subzero wind chills are...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Here Are a Few Tips – Just in Case Your Pipes Freeze

Yes, we are actually getting cold weather for Christmas, very cold! Currently the lowest temperature forecasted for the Crossroads is hovering around 20 degrees with three or possibly four days of below freezing nights. With the current forecast, the scenario of your pipes freezing is much less than last February....
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Water main break shoots feet into air onto power line in Ft. Bend County

FRESNO, Texas — Crews were working to fix a water main break in Fort Bend County Thursday. It happened around 8 a.m. in Fresno on Michard Road near Almeda Road. A nearby resident captured video of the moment the water shot up onto power lines and hit a transformer, causing it to spark and smoke. The video showed water shooting several feet into the air and drenching the area.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Fireplace, chimney safety tips ahead of arctic blast

HOUSTON — With an arctic blast approaching the Houston area and dropping temperatures to below-freezing, we know many are going to be doing their best to stay warm. If you’re planning to use a fireplace that's been sitting all year, experts are stressing you take the proper safety precautions.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Freezing temperatures mean plants need to keep warm too. Here’s how.

Tropical plants and arctic blasts don't mix well, and with the predicted freezing temperatures there can be major impacts on outdoor trees and plants. Homeowners looking to keep their garden safe, look no more — here are some tips to help protect and prepare outdoor plants for the cold.
houstoniamag.com

Houston’s Getting an Arctic Blast—What to Know about Hard Freeze

An arctic cold front is headed toward Harris County, with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s. Winter has finally arrived in Houston, and temperatures will drop below freezing by week's end. Temperatures will remain manageable until Thursday, when the arctic cold front arrives. For some, that means the temperature could drop more than 20 degrees in an hour—so be sure to bundle up. The bitterly cold weather will likely last through the Christmas holiday. While the upcoming arctic blast may bring back memories of the 2020 winter storm, according to ABC meteorologist Travis Herzog, this hard freeze may present a different set of problems. Here's how Houstonians need to prepare.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Here's how to prepare your house for the forecasted freezing temperatures

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Now's the time to start preparing your home for the freezing temperatures expected later this week. Experts say there are a few simple tips that can save you time, money and headaches ahead."If it goes down below freezing and stays that way for two or three days, that's when all the pipes in our area start freezing, because our houses just aren't built for that kind of temperature," said David Butler, Responsible Master Plumber with Milestone Home Service Company.That's what happened in the February 2021 storm, when millions were without power or water for days, and...
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston plumbers say these simple tips will keep your pipes from freezing

With freezing weather on the way to Houston, many homeowners are wondering about the fate of their pipes, fearing a repeat of what happened during Winter Storm Uri early last year. Pipes in thousands of homes across the city froze and then burst during the historic cold snap in February of 2021, causing millions of dollars in damage.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy