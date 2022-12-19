Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Freeze, thaw cycle with winter storm brings possibility for potholes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The flash freeze coming to central Ohio on Thursday night into Friday morning could change road conditions in more ways than just adding slick spots. Potholes can pop up quickly when the temperature swings, making for a rocky commute. City and state officials encourage drivers to...
What experts say to do to prevent your pipes from freezing during frigid weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With single digit temperatures expected over the weekend, plumbing experts say you need to keep your water pipes prepared for the cold weather ahead. “I’m preparing for it, just because the cold weather as well as the wind is the big things that do come into play,” said Ryan Halla, operations […]
John Glenn Columbus International Airport snow tower keeping close eye on conditions
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ten stories above the north and south runways at John Glenn Columbus International Airport, senior manager of airport operations Chris Pollock is watching the sensors on the computer in front him. The sensors tell him the surface temperatures not only on top of the runway but...
Preparing your home for this week’s winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A major winter storm impacting the holiday weekend is just hours away, and emergency management officials are warning residents to be ready when the weather takes a turn for the worse. Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Jeff Young said now is the time to think about what you […]
Columbus airport, AAA, ODOT prepare for winter weather ahead of holiday travel increase
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thursday and Friday before Christmas are expected to be the busiest travel days this holiday season. But how could potential weather change your plans?. “Once that weather hits, we’re ready to activate our snow and ice removal teams to keep the runways clear of snow and ice,” Sarah McQuaide with the Columbus Regional Airport Authority said.
Columbus to host electronics recycling drop-off site Dec. 31
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This holiday season, many will say "out with the old and in with the new" when it comes to their electronics. But what do you do with the old, unwanted devices?. The City of Columbus has put together an electronics recycling drop-off site where residents are...
Consumer, environmental groups slam proposed utility increase
Several environmental and consumer groups called a press conference Wednesday in front of Columbia Gas’s Columbus headquarters to give the company a lump of coal for Christmas. Their issue? Columbia Gas and some other stakeholders have agreed to allow Columbia to increase its fixed charges by more than 50% — up to $57 a month […] The post Consumer, environmental groups slam proposed utility increase appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
columbusnavigator.com
Central Ohio Is About To Get Frozen By An Extreme Arctic Winter Storm
I hope you all have your bread, milk, and eggs ready. It’s winter weather time. That’s right folks. A winter storm is blowing into town and by the end of the week, we could see snow on the ground here in Columbus. What’s going to sting however are the temps. The National Weather Service has issued both a Hazardous Weather Outlook, a Winter Storm Watch (December 22, 07:00 PM EST until December 23, 05:00 PM EST), and a Wind Chill Watch (December 23, 01:00 AM EST until December 24, 04:00 AM EST) from Thursday-Friday.
Winter storm to bring snow, cold: what to expect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A blast of arctic air will have a major impact on travel across Ohio late tonight and Friday, accompanied by brutally cold winds and periods of light snow. Blizzard conditions will occur northwest of the storm path across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, where a significant snowfall of 3-6 inches […]
Major winter storm expected to impact central Ohio
A major storm later in the week will have a substantial travel impact, so everyone should prepare ahead of time and watch for weather updates.
Winter storm to bring snow, high wind, frigid air
The storm will have a substantial impact on travel tonight and Friday, and everyone should prepare ahead of time and watch for the latest weather updates
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Showers move in Thursday ahead of winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a day of rain showers on Thursday, a winter storm will barrel in to Central Ohio early Friday morning with rain changing to snow showers, icing, gusty winds, and dangerous wind chills. WINTER STORM WARNING for portions of Central Ohio 7pm THU through 5pm...
NBC4 Columbus
Traffic alert: Westbound I-70 reopens after West Side closure
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 70 on the West Side was closed Wednesday afternoon at its intersection with I-270 because of an accident involving an overturned semi. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the closure about 1:20 p.m. An image posted to social media showed a semi on its side blocking the roadway. Rescue crews were on scene.
Hilliard girl raises money for homeless care packages ahead of winter storm
HILLIARD, Ohio — Inside the Hammond household, anticipation builds. The gingerbread, the tree, the ornaments, the presents…they are the foundation for a merry Christmas. But 8-year-old Kaylin and her 6-year-old brother, Gavin, recently found themselves building more than just candy houses. “It felt really good because we’re helping...
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus Weather: Last day of quiet Wednesday before potentially dangerous storm arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Enjoy a couple of quiet days before we have to deal with a winter storm. We continue to refine the forecast and expect more updates as new data becomes available throughout the week. Travel is likely to be very difficult on Friday. Check Radar |...
cwcolumbus.com
Buyer for former Columbus problem property Colonial Village hopes to close in weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former problem property in Columbus could have a new owner within the next few weeks. Court paperwork indicates buyer ARDG Capital and First Choice Investments plan to close on Colonial Village Apartments by the end of January. In May of this year, a Franklin...
Farm and Dairy
Ohio Power Siting Board denies second solar project
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board denied Kingwood Solar’s application to construct a 175 megawatt solar farm in Greene County, citing overwhelming local opposition to the project. The solar facility, developed by Texas-based Vesper Energy, would have covered 1,500 acres in Cedarville, Miami and Xenia townships. The...
Ohio health officials give update on flu, COVID and RSV cases: 'There are many situations where people should decide to wear a high-quality mask'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With family gatherings right around the corner for Christmas and New Year celebrations, Ohio health officials gave a statewide update on respiratory viruses during a press conference Wednesday morning. Among the biggest messages:. Get vaccinated against flu and COVID. Consider wearing a mask indoors in public.
Columbus needs to rethink its approach to affordable housing
The city’s housing shortage hasn’t gone uncovered. According to a , Greater Columbus needs to build as many as 19,000 new homes per year in order to keep up with annual job growth. However, the current rate of construction is just over 8,000 annually. Columbus’ Department of Development and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission say that we need to drastically increase those numbers to maintain an adequate housing supply and keep prices down.
columbusunderground.com
New Albany Ranks #3 in Ohio For Highest Household Expenses
According to a new report from bill payment app doxo, the City of New Albany ranked number three in the State of Ohio for highest household bills. Based on the research behind the study, the average New Albany resident pays $2,598 per month for a combined cost of mortgage/rent, household utilities, insurance, car payment, mobile phone, security and more. Those costs rank 36.4% higher than the national average of $2,003 per month.
10TV
Columbus, OH
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 0