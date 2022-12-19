I hope you all have your bread, milk, and eggs ready. It’s winter weather time. That’s right folks. A winter storm is blowing into town and by the end of the week, we could see snow on the ground here in Columbus. What’s going to sting however are the temps. The National Weather Service has issued both a Hazardous Weather Outlook, a Winter Storm Watch (December 22, 07:00 PM EST until December 23, 05:00 PM EST), and a Wind Chill Watch (December 23, 01:00 AM EST until December 24, 04:00 AM EST) from Thursday-Friday.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO