Grandview Heights, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Preparing your home for this week’s winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A major winter storm impacting the holiday weekend is just hours away, and emergency management officials are warning residents to be ready when the weather takes a turn for the worse. Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Jeff Young said now is the time to think about what you […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus to host electronics recycling drop-off site Dec. 31

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This holiday season, many will say "out with the old and in with the new" when it comes to their electronics. But what do you do with the old, unwanted devices?. The City of Columbus has put together an electronics recycling drop-off site where residents are...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Consumer, environmental groups slam proposed utility increase

Several environmental and consumer groups called a press conference Wednesday in front of Columbia Gas’s Columbus headquarters to give the company a lump of coal for Christmas. Their issue? Columbia Gas and some other stakeholders have agreed to allow Columbia to increase its fixed charges by more than 50% — up to $57 a month […] The post Consumer, environmental groups slam proposed utility increase appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Central Ohio Is About To Get Frozen By An Extreme Arctic Winter Storm

I hope you all have your bread, milk, and eggs ready. It’s winter weather time. That’s right folks. A winter storm is blowing into town and by the end of the week, we could see snow on the ground here in Columbus. What’s going to sting however are the temps. The National Weather Service has issued both a Hazardous Weather Outlook, a Winter Storm Watch (December 22, 07:00 PM EST until December 23, 05:00 PM EST), and a Wind Chill Watch (December 23, 01:00 AM EST until December 24, 04:00 AM EST) from Thursday-Friday.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter storm to bring snow, cold: what to expect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A blast of arctic air will have a major impact on travel across Ohio late tonight and Friday, accompanied by brutally cold winds and periods of light snow. Blizzard conditions will occur northwest of the storm path across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, where a significant snowfall of 3-6 inches […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Showers move in Thursday ahead of winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a day of rain showers on Thursday, a winter storm will barrel in to Central Ohio early Friday morning with rain changing to snow showers, icing, gusty winds, and dangerous wind chills. WINTER STORM WARNING for portions of Central Ohio 7pm THU through 5pm...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Traffic alert: Westbound I-70 reopens after West Side closure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 70 on the West Side was closed Wednesday afternoon at its intersection with I-270 because of an accident involving an overturned semi. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the closure about 1:20 p.m. An image posted to social media showed a semi on its side blocking the roadway. Rescue crews were on scene.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Hilliard girl raises money for homeless care packages ahead of winter storm

HILLIARD, Ohio — Inside the Hammond household, anticipation builds. The gingerbread, the tree, the ornaments, the presents…they are the foundation for a merry Christmas. But 8-year-old Kaylin and her 6-year-old brother, Gavin, recently found themselves building more than just candy houses. “It felt really good because we’re helping...
HILLIARD, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio Power Siting Board denies second solar project

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board denied Kingwood Solar’s application to construct a 175 megawatt solar farm in Greene County, citing overwhelming local opposition to the project. The solar facility, developed by Texas-based Vesper Energy, would have covered 1,500 acres in Cedarville, Miami and Xenia townships. The...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Ohio health officials give update on flu, COVID and RSV cases: 'There are many situations where people should decide to wear a high-quality mask'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With family gatherings right around the corner for Christmas and New Year celebrations, Ohio health officials gave a statewide update on respiratory viruses during a press conference Wednesday morning. Among the biggest messages:. Get vaccinated against flu and COVID. Consider wearing a mask indoors in public.
COLUMBUS, OH
Matter News

Columbus needs to rethink its approach to affordable housing

The city’s housing shortage hasn’t gone uncovered. According to a , Greater Columbus needs to build as many as 19,000 new homes per year in order to keep up with annual job growth. However, the current rate of construction is just over 8,000 annually. Columbus’ Department of Development and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission say that we need to drastically increase those numbers to maintain an adequate housing supply and keep prices down.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

New Albany Ranks #3 in Ohio For Highest Household Expenses

According to a new report from bill payment app doxo, the City of New Albany ranked number three in the State of Ohio for highest household bills. Based on the research behind the study, the average New Albany resident pays $2,598 per month for a combined cost of mortgage/rent, household utilities, insurance, car payment, mobile phone, security and more. Those costs rank 36.4% higher than the national average of $2,003 per month.
NEW ALBANY, OH
